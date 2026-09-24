I’ve seen every “Nightmare on Elm Street” movie and ranked them for Halloween 2026

For more than 40 years, Freddy Krueger has been haunting the dreams of Elm Street teens, but some nightmares are worse than others. Across six mainline installments, a spin-off, a crossover and a remake, “A Nightmare on Elm Street” has certainly left its claw marks on the horror genre.

I’ve seen every installment in the franchise, from the legendary original to the churned-out sequels that saw the once fear-inducing Freddy become more of a comical figure (Krueger even had a brief career as a rap artist in the late ‘80s. Yes, really). Despite its many lows over the years, I still have a fondness for this franchise. After all, it was my gateway into the slasher subgenre.

With Halloween 2026 approaching, it’s the perfect time to stock your seasonal watchlist with some great horror movies. So if you’re looking to take a trip to Springwood this spooky season, here are all nine “A Nightmare on Elm Street” movies ranked from worst to best.

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Every 'Nightmare on Elm Street' movie ranked, from worst to best

9. ’Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare’ (1991)

“They saved the best for last,” reads the poster, a statement so patently untrue it's basically false advertising. By the 6th mainline installment in the “Elm Street” franchise, Freddy was running on fumes. Any scariness had long been washed away by campy comedy and a desire to make kills more elaborate to the point of them becoming nonsensical. Freddy was always a cartoonish evil villain, but “The Final Nightmare” plays out like a literal cartoon.

“Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare” also marked New Line Cinema’s first 3D theatrical release, but this was the ‘90s, so we’re not talking “Avatar” quality 3D; no, Freddy’s finale was presented in the old-school red-and-blue kind. So aside from the pain of paying actual money to watch a truly awful movie, anybody who watched this in theaters had to endure the public shame of looking like a dork in a pair of flimsy cardboard glasses. That’s insult to injury.

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8. ’A Nightmare on Elm Street’ (2010)

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Horror remakes dominated the genre in the 2000s, and arriving late to the party as the 2010s began was “A Nightmare on Elm Street.” It’s the movie you know (and probably love) but now “darker,” with all the ‘80s slasher fun sucked out of it. None of this is the fault of the cast, and Jackie Earle Haley did a commendable job taking over the role of Freddy from the legendary Robert Englund, but 2010’s “Elm Street” is a prime example of a botched remake.

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I can appreciate the desire to make Freddy scary again. As discussed, by the time the mainline series wrapped up, he had morphed into a quip machine, liable to elicit audience cheers rather than screams. However, this remake veers too far in the other direction. It’s a dour horror effort that too closely walks the narrative path of its predecessor, failing to carve out its own identity. Hopefully the second stab at a franchise revival is more successful.

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7. ’A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge’ (1985)

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“A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge” is maybe the most fascinating film in the franchise. It was met with poor reviews when released in 1985, but over the years it developed a cult following and has been analyzed for its homoerotic themes, even labeled a “Queer Film.” Many viewers argue that protagonist Jesse’s (Mark Patton) tussle with Freddy is an allegory for his struggles to accept his sexuality. And it’s hard to deny that subtext.

Much as we needed more queer-focused movies in the 1980s, and still absolutely need more of them today, strong subtext doesn’t automatically make a movie good, and in the case of “Freddy’s Revenge,” it just makes the shlocky slasher more interesting to dissect, but doesn’t erase the numerous flaws that remain, like the in-universe rules being discarded and the oh-so ridiculous pool party scene where Freddy waddles around tossing deck chairs.

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6. ‘Freddy vs. Jason’ (2003)

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“A Nightmare on Elm Street” and “Friday the 13th” have always been closely linked. Both debuted in the 1980s, received a slew of sequels (which greatly varied in quality), and the debate over who would win in a fight, Freddy Krueger or Jason Voorhees, raged into the 21st century. “Freddy vs. Jason” was a long time coming. Was it worth the wait? Probably not.

The movie might be titled “Freddy vs. Jason,” but a disproportionate amount of time is spent with a painfully weak cast of teens, including a feature-film debut for Destiny’s Child singer Kelly Rowland. When the young cast is culled and the headline bout begins, there is cheap fun to be had watching these horror titans clash, but it’s short-lived. The film’s refusal to pick a side, ending on a note of ambiguity, also feels like a cop out. I guess the debate rages on.

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5. ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child’ (1989)

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“A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child” had a torturous production, with constant eleventh-hour script changes and difficulty getting some scenes past the MPAA to secure an R-rating. These hurdles show in the final production, which feels messy and unfocused, but at least it has Robert Englund’s Freddy to fall back on, a reliable source of sinister snark.

To give the movie some credit, I appreciate that the later “Elm Street” sequels went big on the continuity, continuing the stories of the survivors of previous encounters with Freddy rather than constantly wiping the slate clean. It helps to make the human cast more compelling. But overall, “The Dream Child” is maybe the most forgettable film in the franchise. It’s by no means the worst, but it doesn’t enter the discussion for the series best.

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4. ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master’ (1988)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (1988) Official Trailer - Wes Craven Horror Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

Picking up where the fan-favorite “Dream Warriors” left off, “The Dream Master” is certainly a step down. However, it’s a respectable sequel with Freddy at his sadistic best, killing teens in brutally creative ways and making dark jokes in the process. It’s also capable of doing something that almost no other movie ever could: Making pizza seem unappealing!

The strong use of practical effects (a recurring trend in the franchise) deserves praise here. You could accuse “The Dream Master” of spinning its wheels. By the third sequel, the “Elm Street” formula was well established, and there’s little attempt to mix things up this time around. But if you want to watch Freddy Krueger terrorizing some teens, it has its charms.

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3. ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors’ (1987)

Now we’re getting to the good stuff. “A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors” bounced back from the poor reception to the second movie and delivered a slasher that hits all the right notes. For starters, Patricia Arquette plays the new final girl, Kristen, and if that wasn’t enough, Heather Langenkamp returns as original Freddy survivor Nancy. “Elm Street” was doing returning legacy characters before “legacy sequels” were a thing!

Franchise creator Wes Craven also returned to co-write the screenplay, and rather than lazily recycling the first movie’s narrative beats, “The Dream Warriors” expands the franchise’s mythos, giving its group of troubled teens a way of fighting back against the villain stalking their sleep. Englund really hits his stride as Freddy, and once again the practical effects are excellent.

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2. ‘Wes Craven’s New Nightmare’ (1994)

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Wes Craven (again) returned to the franchise he started with “New Nightmare” and delivered a movie that is only rivaled by the pretty much untouchable original. It’s a meta horror movie set in the “real world,” exploring many of the themes that Craven would tackle head-on just a couple of years later with “Scream,” a self-referential slasher series still getting sequels.

Heather Langenkamp is also back, but she’s not playing Nancy; instead, she plays herself. The movie sees Heather stalked by visions of the supposed fictional Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund) after being asked to reprise her iconic role in a new “Elm Street” movie. It’s a clever setup, and Wes Craven uses his meta approach to explore both the horror genre and the "Elm Street" legacy. It also offers a darker take on Freddy, but finds the right balance, avoiding the overly serious tone of the “Nightmare on Elm Street” remake.

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1. ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ (1984)

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“A Nightmare on Elm Street” is one of those franchises where there’s just no beating the original. It’s the perfect distillation of everything good about the Freddy Krueger character and his twisted campaign to get revenge against those responsible for his death. Built around a phenomenal idea — what if a horror villain murdered you in your sleep — it might lack the humor and elaborate kills the series became known for, but it’s the most chilling.

Introducing the world to Robert Englund’s Freddy, and a beloved final girl in Nancy Thompson, not to mention marking the movie debut of one Johnny Depp, “A Nightmare on Elm Street” deserves its lofty position in the horror hall of fame. Though it’s a shame the closing stinger is ruined by one of the most obvious uses of a stunt dummy in movie history. Still, that fear-ruining hilarity aside, this slasher classic brought viewers into a terrifying dream world, and the franchise has been trying to recapture that haunting magic ever since.

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