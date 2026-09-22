Netflix top 10 shows — here’s the 3 you need to binge-watch this week (September 22-28)

Netflix’s top 10 shows list is looking particularly tempting this week, with several new releases making their way up the rankings. If you’re staring at the list wondering what’s actually worth adding to your watchlist, I’ve picked out three shows that deserve your attention. Whether you’re after something new to binge or simply want to know which titles are worth prioritizing, these are the shows that caught my eye this week.

That includes a sports drama following a teenage girl who takes on the challenge of competing alongside an elite boys’ rowing team, a thriller about a new mother whose seemingly perfect family life starts to unravel after hiring a mysterious nanny, and the latest season of the “Monster” anthology, this time revisiting the infamous Lizzie Borden case. So, here are the three Netflix shows worth streaming this week.

Note: This list is based on the Netflix U.S. top 10 shows as of Tuesday, September 22, 2026.

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Best shows in the Netflix top 10

‘Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story’

MONSTER: The Lizzie Borden Story | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

“Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story” is the eight-episode fourth installment of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s true-crime anthology franchise on Netflix. Following previous entries centered on Jeffrey Dahmer, the Menendez brothers and Ed Gein, this season marks the franchise’s first focus on an alleged female perpetrator, exploring one of late-19th-century America’s most infamous murder trials. Leading the series this time is Ella Beatty, who portrays the complex and repressed 32-year-old at the center of the media circus.

Set in 1890s Massachusetts, the new season follows Lizzie Borden (Beatty), a young woman living with her wealthy but troubled family. Her difficult relationship with her stepmother Abby (Rebecca Hall) and father Andrew (Charlie Hunnam) becomes increasingly strained, while the arrival of their new maid, Bridget “Maggie” Sullivan (Vicky Krieps), gives Lizzie an unexpected confidante. Soon, Lizzie and Maggie become increasingly close and begin plotting against those who have mistreated them.

Stream "Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story" on Netflix

‘Crew Girl’

Crew Girl | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

If you want something a little lighter to watch this week, “Crew Girl” should be on your watchlist. This Canadian coming-of-age sports drama leans into classic YA romance territory, complete with a central love triangle and plenty of yearning, which feels very much like the kind of romance we’re seeing everywhere right now. The story plays with two very different romantic dynamics: one is a slow-burn connection built on mutual respect, while the other is much more chaotic and intense. The series is basically perfect for fans of Prime Video’s “Off Campus” and Netflix’s “Finding Her Edge.”

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After a family scandal upends her life, 16-year-old rower Teagan Tao (Miku Martineau) moves across the country and starts over at the prestigious Easton Prep. Determined to get back on the water, she discovers the school has no girls’ rowing team, leaving her with one option: joining the struggling boys’ varsity crew as their coxswain. Teagan quickly finds herself trying to earn the team’s trust while dealing with the pressures of her new school. Away from the boat, she also grows closer to two very different teammates, Josh Regis (Samuel Braun) and Cam Dillinger (Kyle Clark).

Stream "Crew Girl" on Netflix

‘Not a Stranger’

Not a Stranger | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Thriller fans will be pleased to see “Not a Stranger” climbing Netflix’s top 10. This Turkish series has a compelling mystery at its core, following a new mother whose life starts to unravel after she hires a nanny to help around the house. Created and written by Tuğba Doğan, the series takes its time building the story and gradually reveals more about its characters and their relationships. I’m always happy to see more non-English-language shows getting the attention they deserve on Netflix, and this one looks like a particularly intriguing addition to the top 10.

After giving birth to her daughter, painter Funda (Elçin Sangu) is eager to return to her career but struggles to balance work, motherhood and her marriage. Her situation changes when she meets Nazlı (Melis Sezen), a seemingly ideal nanny who quickly becomes an important part of the family’s life. However, Funda soon discovers that Nazlı has a connection to her husband, İlker (Ozan Dolunay), from years earlier. As Nazlı settles into their home, Funda begins to question why she has appeared in their lives and what her husband may be hiding.

Stream "Not a Stranger" on Netflix

Netflix top 10 shows right now

1. "Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story" (2026)

2. "Jo Koy: Blue in the Face" (2026)

3. "Crew Girl" (2026)

4. "Not a Stranger" (2026)

5. "I Survived A Serial Killer" (2021)

6. "The Perfect Lie" (2026)

7. "Death of the Pastor’s Wife" (2026)

8. "The Gentlemen" (2024)

9. "Mark Rober's CrunchLabs" (2025)

10. "The Doll" (2026)

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