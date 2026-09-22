3 new to Prime Video thriller movies to watch this week — including a ‘90s crime mystery flick with Denzel Washington and Angelina Jolie (Sept. 22-28)

If you’re in the mood for some thrilling movies this week, I can help. Every week, I comb through the latest arrivals on Prime Video and pick out the best thrillers recently added to the popular streaming service’s library.

We’re in the final full week of September, so now is a great time to get caught up on some of the month’s thriller highlights. These include a tense flick that sees a serial killer try to evade the police during a pop concert. Or you can enjoy “The Purge” movies from the very start. Or perhaps a crime mystery with two A-list stars will catch your eye. There’s plenty to watch.

These are the top Prime Video thriller movies you need to stream this week.

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3 best new to Prime Video thriller movies this week

‘Trap’ (2024)

“Trap” is one of the most frustrating movies I’ve ever watched. That’s because the first half is so darn good, but it can’t retain its initial momentum. This latest M. Night Shyamalan movie totally falls apart in its second half thanks to a weak script, shoddy performances, and poor plotting. But still, it’s worth watching just for the excellent first 45 minutes alone and its unique perspective. In “Trap,” the killer is the lead character rather than a mystery figure.

Josh Hartnett plays Cooper Abbott, an everyday dad taking his young daughter to a concert for her idol, Lady Raven (Saleka Night). However, it’s soon revealed that Cooper is actually a wanted killer, known as “the Butcher,” and unbeknownst to him, the concert has become a police sting operation after they received a tip-off that he would be in attendance. Among the crowds, Cooper must find an escape route without his identity being revealed to his family.

Watch "Trap" on Prime Video now

‘The Purge’ (2013)

The Purge Official Trailer #1 (2013) - Ethan Hawke, Lena Headey Thriller HD - YouTube Watch On

Prime Video added the first three “The Purge” movies this month, and if you want to get caught up on this horror-thriller series, naturally, you’ll want to start at the beginning. “The Purge” has always been a series with a strong core idea, but flawed execution (even the “best” “Purge” movie, 2014’s “The Purge: Anarchy,” has clear problems), but the novelty of its setup goes some way to keeping you invested even when the narrative cliches arise.

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Set in a dystopian America where a new political party has risen to power and instituted an annual “Purge,” a 12-hour period where all crime, including murder, is legal, “The Purge” sees a wealth security system salesman (Ethan Hawke) and his family bunkered down in their home on the eve of the next Purge. However, when masked men arrive at the door, the family is forced to fight for their lives as purgers invade their tightly locked-down home.

Watch "The Purge" on Prime Video now

‘The Bone Collector’ (1999)

“The Bone Collector” was a clear attempt to capitalize on the success of gritty crime thrillers like “Seven” and “The Silence of the Lambs” early in the decade. Based on Jeffery Deaver’s novel of the same name, the movie failed to reach the heights of its two most obvious inspirations. However, this psychological mystery is compelling enough that you’ll want to reach its conclusion, and that it stars Denzel Washington and Angelina Jolie helps.

In New York City, a ruthless serial killer is on the loose. Their chilling calling card is leaving a small shard of bone taken at the scene of the crime. Newly recruited police officer Amelia Donaghy (Jolie) investigates with the help of a brilliant forensic expert, Lincoln Rhyme (Washington), who is bed-bound after an accident leaves him quadriplegic. With Donaghy acting on the ground, Rhyme attempts to solve the twisting case before it’s too late.

Watch "The Bone Collector" on Prime Video now

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