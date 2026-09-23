‘It’s just because it’s a new form factor’: Qualcomm’s XR SVP defends smart glasses against privacy panic ahead of Meta Connect

Smart glasses have a massive, undeniable creepiness problem. As face-mounted cameras become mainstream, public anxiety over covert recording has reached a boiling point — especially as Meta Connect is just about to start.

So at the Snapdragon Summit, I got to talk to Ziad Asghar, Qualcomm’s SVP and GM of XR about it, and he mounted a passionate defense of the smart glasses category.

But the issue is clear: while Qualcomm’s hardware-level privacy tools are genuinely impressive, they rely on a big leap of faith regarding consumer behavior and corporate accountability.

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“It’s just a phone”

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When I pressed him about the public backlash against face-mounted cameras, Asghar brushed off the anxiety as a generational growing pain.

“Today, you carry devices that have multiple cameras on them. All of you do. It’s called a phone, right?” Asghar commented. “I think different age groups are thinking about it in a very, very different way, because the younger people are so used to people blogging and vlogging and carrying their cameras in public spaces and all. So I think some of the concern honestly, in my opinion, is just because it's a new form factor.”

Fair answer, and I’ll give props to the silicon-level tools Qualcomm is building in a minute. But here’s where I have an issue with that — a smartphone and smart glasses are not socially equivalent. Lifting a rectangular slab and aiming it at someone is an overt, highly visible social cue.

However, wearing sunglasses that look near-identical to Ray-Bans while recording is inherently covert. The “new form factor” isn’t just a novelty; the physical invisibility of the camera is the privacy threat.

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The genuine breakthrough

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If there is a saving grace in this debate, it is the actual silicon Qualcomm has built. Asghar detailed how Snapdragon chips are engineered to process privacy on-device, completely bypassing the cloud. The most critical tool is hardware-level face obfuscation.

"On our always-sensing capability on our chips, it can detect a face — not recognize, but just detect a face,” Asghar highlighted. “For multimodal AI, I don't really need to send all these faces for AI processing. What I really need to do is to be able to send the context: 'Oh, I'm sitting in a conference room over here, it's a work-like setting, it's not my home.' For that, I can detect the face and I can cover it up. That technology is something that we have integrated into our products and we are sharing with our partners."

This is the exact technical safeguard the industry needs. By using the NPU to censor faces before the video frame is handed off to an AI agent, Qualcomm can guarantee that bystanders’ biometric likenesses are never processed or sent to remote servers.

The OEM loophole: Qualcomm suggests, Meta decides

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But the fatal flaw in Qualcomm’s privacy shield is that they do not control the final product. Qualcomm builds the safety net, but device manufacturers (OEMs) hold the keys.

"We provide the enabling technologies," Asghar explained. "But the end device experience is developed by our end customer. So far across the board, all of my glass customers today have LEDs. You take a picture, the LED comes on, tells the person in front of you, 'Oh, you just took a picture.'"

Qualcomm can build chip-level face blurring and tamper-resistant camera pipes, but it’s tricky to force companies to turn them on. If a hardware partner decides that local obfuscation slows down their visual search latency, or if they actively want raw visual data to train their own models, there’s nothing stopping them from bypassing the local protections.

Will consumers punish bad actors?

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To wave away the OEM loophole, Asghar argued that brutal market economics will force hardware makers to prioritize privacy.

"If they launch a product and there are doubts about it, the product may not do very well, right? So it is in the interest of our customer to actually work with us,” Asghar responded.

However, history has proved otherwise. Sleek design, low friction and convenience has always won out over stringent data privacy in the eyes of many. And that’s where the problem lies.

I’ll give kudos to Qualcomm here. The company is absolutely building the right tools for a privacy-first spatial computing era. But providing the hammer doesn’t mean the carpenter will build a safe house.

Until these hardware-level privacy protections are mandatory, un-bypassable requirements for using these Snapdragon chips, the privacy of the public is always going to be questioned.

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