How to watch 'Devil In The Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke' online — stream the chilling docuseries from anywhere

The twisted tale of Ruby Franke, the once-popular family vlogger turned convicted child abuser, is now streaming for all to see. "Devil In The Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke" dives deep into the shocking downfall of the YouTube star whose "8 Passengers" channel masked a dark reality. This gripping three-part docuseries uncovers the disturbing details — a must-watch for true-crime fans.

Below we explain how to watch "Devil In The Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke"

"The Fall of Ruby Franke" streaming info "Devil In The Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke" premiered February 27, 2025.

• U.S. STREAM — Hulu (30-day free trial)

• Elsewhere — Disney Plus

If you’re hooked on true-crime stories like "The Jinx" with wild twists , this one’s for you. "Devil In The Family" blends the voyeuristic appeal of YouTube drama with the gut-punch of real-world consequences. It’s not just about Ruby Franke’s fall — it’s a cautionary tale about 'sharenting', fame, and the masks people wear online.

With exclusive interviews from her estranged husband and eldest kids, plus unseen footage from their channel’s heyday, it’s a bingeable true-crime tale that’ll leave you questioning the line between discipline and cruelty.

How to watch 'Devil In The Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke' for FREE in the U.S.

"Devil In The Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke" is available now on Hulu where new subscribers can get a Hulu free trial. Episodes are also available on Disney Plus.

Traveling outside the U.S.? Don't worry — you can watch "Devil In The Family" from anywhere in the world with a VPN. Read on and we'll explain how.

How to watch 'Devil In The Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke' from abroad

If you find yourself in a country where "Devil In The Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke" isn't streaming, or where it hasn't arrived yet, there's an easy solution.

How to watch 'Devil In The Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke' around the world

Where to watch 'The Fall of Ruby Franke' in the U.K.

The YouTuber parenting true crime doc is available on Disney Plus in the U.K. and is age-restricted to viewers who are "16+". Plans cost from £4.99 per month.

Watch 'Devil In The Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke' in Canada

Disney Plus is streaming "Devil In The Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke" (2025) in Canada.

Watch 'Devil In The Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke' in Australia

Disney Plus is also streaming "Devil In The Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke" (2025) in Australia.

Stream 'Devil In The Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke' in New Zealand

Subscribe to Disney Plus to watch "Devil In The Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke" (2025) in New Zealand.

Ruby Franke doc episode guide

Episode 1: "Abundance"

Millions of subscribers tune in daily to watch mom Ruby Franke’s wholesome YouTube content. But happy families are rarely what they seem. When life coach Jodi Hildebrandt enters their lives, she seems to have the answers they need.

Episode 2: "Distortion"

The Frankes rise quickly through the ranks of life coach Jodi’s therapy organization. But everything is not as it seems as mom Ruby starts to banish members of the family.

Episode 3: "Truth"

With the Franke family increasingly isolated, people on the outside try to find out what’s happening. The reality is worse than anyone imagined.

Is there a Ruby Franke podcast? Yes. Hulu's three episode docuseries seems to draw on "The Rise and Fall of Ruby Franke" podcast (listen on Apple / Spotify).

What is special about "Devil In The Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke"? This docuseries marks the first time Shari and Chad, the Franke's two eldest children, and Kevin, Ruby's husband, share their story on camera (per The Hollywood Reporter).

