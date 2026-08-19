How to watch 'Lion' online — stream the Jon Favreau nature documentary from anywhere
Learn more about the king of the jungle in this docuseries produced by Jon Favreau
"Lion" is essentially a real-life version of iconic Disney film "The Lion King", as the docuseries takes us into the wild to watch a cub grow into a fully fledged apex predator.
Below is our guide to how to watch "Lion" from anywhere — live or on demand — including how to tune in with a VPN.
"Lion" premieres on Wednesday, August 19 on National Geographic channel in the U.S. at 9 p.m. ET / PT.
• WATCH LIVE — Nat Geo live via YouTube TV (U.S.)
• U.S. — Hulu (Aug 20)
• Global — Disney+ (Aug 20)
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free
"Lion" is a must-watch for any nature fans, especially those intrigued by the kind of the jungle. With talent like Jon Favreau as executive producer, Oscar winner Hans Zimmer composing the music, and BBC Studios Natural History Unit’s Creative director Mike Gunton on this project, this is unmissable TV.
There are four episodes to explore as we meet the Maasai Mara's lion kings, queens and a cub named Kio, with a story that was filmed over the course of four years in Kenya — the most time any film production has ever followed a single pride.
But, the good news is you can binge it all in one go.
If you're keen to learn more about the fearsome big cat, check out the following information regarding how to watch "Lion" with live viewing and streaming options available.
How to watch 'Lion' for FREE
"Lion" is available to watch live and free even if you don't have cable.
You can watch the doc via YouTube TV and and Fubo which give you access to linear TV and cable channels like National Geographic. You can get a free trial on both of those services.
Remember, you'll need a VPN to watch if you're not in the U.S. right now. We recommend NordVPN.
Watch 'Lion' from anywhere
Traveling when "Lion" airs? A VPN, or virtual private network, can make your device appear to be back in your home country so you can log in to the streaming services you already pay for while you’re away.
We’ve tested all the major options, and NordVPN remains one of the best VPN services right now. It’s fast, easy to use, and works across phones, laptops, tablets, streaming sticks, and smart TVs. There’s also a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it with very little risk.
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Use Nord to unblock your usual streaming service and watch "Lion" from anywhere in the world.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favourite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're outside the U.S. but want to watch the show as usual, you'd select a U.S. server from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head over to your streaming apps and watch "Lion" as normal.
Watch 'Lion' in the U.S.
In the U.S., "Lion" airs on NatGeo. It premieres on Wednesday, August 19 at 9 p.m. ET / PT.
You can stream NatGeo live through services such as Fubo, Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV, with Sling Blue carrying the channel in select markets.
But, what if you miss the live broadcast? All four episodes of the docuseries land on Hulu the next day. Hulu plans start from $11.99 a month, with options to bundle with Disney+ and ESPN, too.
If you're outside the U.S. when the show airs, you can use a VPN such as NordVPN to access your usual services while traveling.
How to watch 'Lion' in Canada
"Lion" will land on Disney+ in Canada from August 20, with all four episodes streaming immediately.
Travelers from the U.S. visiting Canada can also use a VPN to access their home subscriptions.
How to watch 'Lion' in the U.K.
You can watch "Lion" the same way in the U.K. with all four episodes arriving on Disney+ on August 20.
NordVPN can help you watch your usual channels if you're outside Blighty at the moment.
How to watch 'Lion' in Australia
It's the same plan in Australia, with "Lion" arriving on Disney+ from Thusday, August 20.
On holiday? If you're traveling and already subscribe to a service carrying the show in your home region, a VPN like NordVPN is the easiest way to keep watching without disruption.
'Lion' - trailer
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We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing
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Jakob has over 11 years of experience in journalism across sports, entertainment, tech, and politics. Now a freelance writer, he works with Future across a range of different brands including Golf Monthly, FourFourTwo, Tom's Guide and more.
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