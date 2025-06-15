How to watch 'Soccer Aid' on ITVX (It's free)

You can watch "Soccer Aid" on ITV1 via ITVX today, streaming for free. The free stream includes build-up, English commentary and every goal as England XI look to go back-to-back after winning 6-3 at Stamford Bridge in 2024.

The U.K. platform will stream the charity game from Old Trafford, Manchester as they look to surpass the £15 million they raised last year. But how can you watch the live stream from anywhere? Can you get the ITVX stream in Canada, Australia and the U.S. too? And what phones is the app available on?

Here's our full (and quick) guide to how to watch "Soccer Aid" free on ITVX...

How to watch 'Soccer Aid' on ITVX

ITVX will broadcast England XI vs World XI for free today, Saturday, June 15.

You don't even need a ITVX subscription to watch "Soccer Aid", just a valid TV license and to sign up with your email.

New to ITVX? Register for a free account or download the app on your mobile device.

We watched the 2024 "Soccer Aid" stream on the platform and it works perfectly – the streaming quality was superb.

How to watch 'Soccer Aid' on ITVX from anywhere

ITVX is only available to U.K. residents with a TV license signed up to the free service.

Soccer lovers traveling or working outside the U.K. will need to use a VPN to access ITVX's free England XI vs World XI stream in the U.S. and Canada.

It's really easy to use a VPN to watch England XI vs World XI on ITVX.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you want to watch the free England vs Senegal stream on ITVX, choose 'United Kingdom' from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX, sign in, and watch "Soccer Aid" on ITVX for free.

What will ITVX's 'Soccer Aid' coverage include? Analysis?

ITVX is broadcasting "Soccer Aid" live from 6 p.m. BST / 1 p.m. ET, with Dermot O'Leary and Alex Scott co-hosting the match.

The whole match is live on ITVX and coverage will continue until around 10 p.m. (BST).

Your commentary team will be Sam Matterface and the voice of "Love Island UK", Iain Sterling.

Expect highlights to be posted on Soccer Aid's Youtube channel not looking after full-time.

Which devices can I watch England vs Senegal on ITVX with?

You can use ITVX on all of the following devices and platforms:

Amazon Fire (Tablets, Cube, Stick, TVs)

Android TV (please note: some models aren’t supported)

Android (Mobile & Tablet) - Android 7.0 and above

Apple TV (tvOS 14 or later)

Google TV (Chromecast with Google TV and NVIDIA Shield)

Freely

Freesat (please note: some models aren’t supported)

Freeview Play (TVs and set-top boxes) (please note: some models aren’t supported)

iOS (iPhone & iPad) - iOS 14 and above

LG Smart TVs (2016-2024)

NOW Smart Sticks and Boxes (minimum firmware v11.5.0)

PlayStation (PS4 and PS5)

Roku (Stick & Roku-OS powered TVs, minimum firmware v11.5.0)

Samsung Smart TVs (2017 and above - 2016 models only offer on demand TV)

Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream puck

Virgin Media (360, Stream, TiVo)

YouView (BT, Humax, Sony, TalkTalk)

Xbox (One, Series X, Series S)

Is ITVX the best way to watch 'Soccer Aid'

ITVX is the home for free-to-view football in the U.K. and "Soccer Aid" is their showpiece of the year. They also have FA Cup football and England internationals — so all in all you're in safe hands with ITV.

For the smoothest streaming experience, ITVX recommends a download speed of ideally 10Mbps.

England XI vs World XI Squad

England XI Squad

Legends: Joe Hart (GK), Phil Jagielka, Steph Houghton, Gary Neville, Paul Scholes, Jack Wilshere, Jill Scott (C), Michael Carrick, Aaron Lennon, Toni Duggan, Wayne Rooney, Jermain Defoe

Celebrities: Paddy McGuinness (GK), Louis Tomlinson, Steven Bartlett, Alex Brooker, Mo Farah, Angryginge, Tom Grennan, Sam Thompson, Sam Quek, Bear Grylls, Denise Lewis, James Nelson-Joyce, Bella Ramsey, Roman Kemp

Management: Tyson Fury, David James, Vicky McClure, Robbie Williams, Harry Redknapp, Wayne Rooney (Player/coach)

World XI Squad

Legends: Edwin van der Sar (GK), Nemanja Vidic, Leonardo Bonucci, John O'Shea, Kheira Hamraoui, Kaylyn Kyle, Harry Kewell, Nadia Nadim, Robbie Keane, Carlos Tevez, David Trezeguet

Celebrities: Nicky Byrne (GK), Livi Sheldon, Lee Mack, Gorka Márquez, Martin Compston, TBJZL, Bryan Habana, Dermot Kennedy, Tony Bellew, Richard Gadd, Billy Wingrove, Noah Beck, Big Zuu, Maisie Adam

Management: Peter Schmeichel, Robbie Keane (Player/coach)

