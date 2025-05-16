How to watch 'Code of Silence' online – stream the Rose Ayling-Ellis drama from anywhere

"Code of Silence" is brand-new British crime drama that packs a punch. Former "Strictly" winner Rose Ayling-Ellis stars as a young deaf woman whose talent for lip-reading turns her into a modern Sherlock Holmes.

Here's how to watch “Code of Silence" online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

'Code of Silence' live streams, TV channel "'Code of Silence" season 1 premieres May 18 at 9 p.m. BST in the U.K..

• U.K. (May 18) — FREE on ITVX

• U.S. (from July) — Britbox (7-day trial)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Recently single Alison Brooks (Ayling-Ellis) has just moved back in with her mum and is working multiple jobs to make ends meet when her remarkable lip-reading skills come to the attention of detectives looking to bring down the Redman gang, back on the criminal scene after a hiatus and causing trouble.

Working alongside DS Ashleigh Francis (Charlotte Ritchie; "Ghosts") and DI James Marsh (Andrew Buchan; "Broadchurch"), Alison finds herself in over her head as she forms a dangerous bond with gang member Liam Barlow (Kieron Moore)

Will "Code of Silence" be anything like as twisty as recent U.K. crime dramas like "Ludwig"? We'll see. But creator and writer Catherine Moulton ("Baptiste", "Hijack") drew on her own experiences with lip-reading and neurodiverse representation so expect spot-on sign language.

Read on and we'll tell you how to watch and stream "Code of Silence" online – from anywhere.

Watch 'Code of Silence' for free in the U.K.

"Code of Silence" begins on Sunday, May 18 at 9 p.m. in the U.K. and episodes will air weekly in the same slot for six weeks. All episodes will also be available to stream live and on demand on ITVX for free. You can also catch up on the first four seasons. You'll need a valid TV license to stream content live. Outside of the U.K. when it's on? Use a VPN to get around the geo-restrictions that will prevent ITVX from working. Scroll down for more information and instructions.

Watch 'Code of Silence' from anywhere

Thanks to the wonders of the best VPNs, "Code of Silence" (2025) should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself. Our favorite is NordVPN – and you can find out why in our NordVPN review.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a British service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to ITVX and stream "Code of Silence" for free.

Watch "Code of Silence" around the world

How to watch "Code of Silence" online in the U.S.

Episodes of "Code of Silence" will be available to stream on Britbox (7-day free trial) from July in the U.S.

A subscription to Britbox costs $8.99 a month after the free trial ends.

Brits traveling in the U.S. could look in to using a VPN to stream for free, just as they would back home.

Where to watch "Code of Silence" online in Australia

You can use Britbox to watch "Code of Silence" down under from July. It costs AU$9.99 per month, with a seven-day free trial.

Remember, if you’re traveling and geo-blocking won’t let you connect to the streaming platforms you use back home, purchasing a VPN will allow you to watch "Code of Silence" online, no matter where you are.

How to watch "Code of Silence" online in Canada

Britbox is also streaming "Code of Silence" in Canada from July.

Brit abroad in Canada? Signing up to NordVPN (save 70%) will help you access your preferred streaming service when you're overseas.

"Code of Silence" cast

Rose Ayling-Ellis as Alison Brooks

as Alison Brooks Charlotte Ritchie as DS Ashleigh Francis

as DS Ashleigh Francis Andrew Buchan as DI James Marsh

as DI James Marsh Kieron Moore as Liam Barlow

What else has Rose Ayling-Ellis appeared in? English actor Rose Ayling-Ellis has been racking up the credits since winning "Strictly Come Dancing" in 2021. Deaf since birth, she shot to fame as Frankie Lewis in British soap "Eastenders" from 2020 to 2022 and has since appeared in "Ludwig", "Reunion" and "Doctor Who" but "Code of Silence" is her first in a starring role.

Is the a trailer for "Code of Silence"? There is, and it's available to watch in the U.K. on ITV.com, home to crime drama "Code of Silence".

Where is "Code of Silence" filmed? Around Hertfordshire, England, with filming in St Albans, Watford and in various locations around the county. Somewhat confusingly, though, the show is actually set in Canterbury, Kent.

