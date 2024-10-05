If last year was a pleasant surprise – from brilliant hosts in AJ Odudu and Will Best to a great winner in sarcastic Northern lawyer Jordan Sangha – "Big Brother" U.K. 2024 promises to be an even better watch with the launch show going live and more tasks being introduced for the housemates.

Here's how to watch "Big Brother" U.K. 2024 online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE!

"Big Brother" U.K. 2024 dates, time, channel "Big Brother" U.K. 2024 is available on ITV2 and ITVX at 9pm on Sunday, October 6.

• WATCH FREE — ITVX (U.K.)

While it will always prove impossible to recapture the buzz and excitement around the original Channel 4 version of the reality TV staple that followed in the footsteps of "The Real World", a new generation is entitled to find "Big Brother" for themselves and the British version has done them proud.

Last year's U.K. reboot led to 70 million streams on British streamer ITVX and it was a huge hit across social media but this year promises to be even bigger and better - although much of that will depend on the housemates that pitch up and how much we love/hate them.

Read on to find out where to watch "Big Brother" U.K. 2024 online from anywhere and potentially for FREE.

Watch "Big Brother" U.K. free online

"Big Brother" U.K. 2024 starts on ITV2 at 9pm on Sunday, October 6 and is FREE to stream on ITVX for licence fee payers. If you're trying to access ITVX while outside the UK, you might want to download a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad.

Watch 'Big Brother' U.K. 2024 from abroad

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "Big Brother" U.K. 2024 should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself. Our favorite is NordVPN.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view your usual U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to ITVX and watch "Big Brother" U.K. 2024 from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch 'Big Brother' U.K. 2024 in the U.S.?

There are currently no plans to air "Big Brother" U.K. 2024 in the U.S. right now, though the American version is currently available on-demand.

If you are a Brit in the States on work or vacation you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN, choosing U.K. from the list and selecting ITVX.

Where to watch 'Big Brother' U.K. 2024 in the U.K.

If you live in the U.K. then you can catch "Big Brother" U.K. 2024 for FREE when it drops on ITV2 at 9pm on Sunday, October 6. It will also be FREE to stream on ITVX for licence fee payers.

If you're traveling away from the U.K., you can still catch the show by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Can I watch 'Big Brother' U.K. 2024 in Canada?

As with the U.S. there are currently no plans to air "Big Brother" U.K. 2024 in Canada but if you are a Brit in the Great White North on work or vacation you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Can I watch 'Big Brother' U.K. 2024 online in Australia

As with everywhere else, there are currently no plans to air "Big Brother" U.K. 2024 in Australia, though you can stream Big Brother Australia for free on 7Plus.

If you are a Brit on work or vacation Down Under you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN.