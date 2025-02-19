Watch Six Nations 2025 live stream – how to watch rugby union online, fixtures, table

Long-running grudges, bitter rivalries and plenty of surprises – the Six Nations 2025 is underway and round 3 (22-23 Feb) is about to start. Rugby union doesn't get any better so get ready as we explain how to watch Six Nations 2025 live streams from anywhere – and potentially for FREE.

Two-time defending champions Ireland are top of the table with a four point lead over second-place France. Antoine Dupont's men face perennial whipping boys Italy this week, so all eyes will be on Wales vs Ireland on Saturday.

Meanwhile, England face Scotland in a Calcutta Cup thriller. The team news is in and Marcus Smith has kept his place and will kick for England.

Bottom-of-the-table Wales are stuck on one point after suffering two defeats; the pressure is building on Warren Gatland ahead of their round 3 opening clash with favorites Ireland.

It's all to play for in the Six Nations round 3! Here's how to watch Six Nations rugby union games live online and from anywhere.

FREE 2025 Six Nations live streams

Free Six Nations streams are available on BBC iPlayer and ITVX in the U.K..

The Six Nations is also free on RTÉ Player and VM Play in Ireland.

Traveling abroad? Use this VPN to unlock your your usual free Six Nations streaming service.

How to watch Six Nations live streams from anywhere

Overseas and blocked from accessing your usual, free Six Nations live stream? Simple: use a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

This clever software makes your device appear to be back in your home country, even if you're traveling abroad. It's a great way to unblock all your usual streaming services, making it a great investment for sports fans.

NordVPN is our number one choice – find out more in our NordVPN review.

Exclusive deal Watch Six Nations from anywhere with NordVPN



NordVPN is outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With 7,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Try it for yourself – it comes with a 30-day risk-free money-back guarantee. Get 70% off with this NordVPN deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K., but still want to watch BBC iPlayer or ITVX, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your streaming service of choice and watch the rugby union as usual.

How to watch Six Nations online in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Peacock, NBC's streaming service, has the rights to show every game of the 2025 Six Nations championship in the U.S. Subscriptions start from just $7.99 per month (or $79.99 for the year). Select matches also scheduled to be shown on the network's CNBC channel, but check local listings for the matches and times as they aren't all live.

Already subscribed to Peacock but outside the U.S. right now? That's when a VPN like NordVPN will help make sure you don't miss a minute of the Six Nations.

In addition to showing every 2025 Six Nations rugby match, Peacock also has the rights to live NFL, WWE, EPL and a huge library of binge-worthy TV. The best Peacock shows include classics like "The Office", plus new shows like "The Traitors U.S."

Watch Six Nations live streams for FREE in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

2025's Six Nations championship will be shared between the BBC and ITV in the U.K. The BBC will be showing the Wales and Scotland home ties; ITV will broadcast home fixtures for England, Ireland, France and Italy.

All 15 matches will be free-to-air (so long as you have a valid TV license) as well as available via streaming services BBC iPlayer and ITVX.

Away from home? You can still catch all the action using a VPN, such as our top pick: NordVPN.

Where to watch Six Nations 2025 live online in the Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Rugby union fans in Australia can watch every Six Nations clash on Stan Sport, with plans starting from $12 per month for the sport add-on (on top of a regular Stan subscription at $15 a month).

Traveling overseas? We've got you. You can watch all the 2025 Six Nations via a VPN. Our number one VPN service right now is NordVPN, but you can take your pick from our best VPN services list.

How to watch 2025 Six Nations live streams in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Watching from the rugby heartland of New Zealand? You can catch the 2025 Six Nations on Sky Sport NZ. A monthly subscription costs $42, or it's $499.99 for a whole year.

Not home right now? Tune into Six Nations live streams by using one of the best VPN services around, such as NordVPN.

2025 Six Nations fixtures this week

All times GMT

Round 3

Saturday, February 22

Wales v Ireland, Principality Stadium at 2.15 p.m.

England v Scotland, Allianz Stadium Twickenham at 4.45 p.m.

Sunday, February 23

Italy v France, Stadio Olimpico at 3 p.m.

Round 4

Saturday, March 8

Ireland v France, Aviva Stadium at 2.15 p.m.

Scotland v Wales, Scottish Gas Murrayfield at 4.45 p.m.

Sunday, March 9

England v Italy, Allianz Stadium Twickenham at 3 p.m.

Round 5

Saturday, March 15

Italy v Ireland, Stadio Olimpico at 2.15 p.m.

Wales v England, Principality Stadium at 4.45 p.m.

France v Scotland, Stade de France at 8 p.m.

2025 Six Nations table

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Played Won Lost Drawn Points Diff. Points Ireland 2 2 0 0 19 10 France 2 1 1 0 42 6 England 2 1 1 0 -4 6 Scotland 2 1 1 0 -2 5 Italy 2 1 1 0 -5 4 Wales 2 0 2 0 -50 1

Six Nations 2025: players to watch

Players To Watch

The Six Nations championship is always box office and the 2025 edition promises to be another fine vintage with France welcoming conquering hero Antoine Dupont back in the fold following his Olympic sevens gold medal-winning turn at Paris 2024.

Wales head coach Warren Gatland is under the pump, despite having lost 19 of 25 games since returning for his second stint in charge. He will be relying heavily on returning Lions trio Liam Williams, Josh Adams and number eight Taulupe Faletau following long absences.

Scotland and Italy remain the only two sides to never have won the Six Nations title (Scotland were the last team to lift the Five Nations trophy in 1999) and Gregor Townsend's side will have to do it the hard way without influential centre and captain Sione Tuipulotu due to injury.

Italy, meanwhile, will be hoping to repeat or better the feat of two victories and a draw that they earned in last year's Six Nations – their best-ever finish that ended an eight year run propping up the foot of the table. Live-wire outside back Ange Capuozzo and 2024 player of the championship, centre Tommaso Menoncello, will be key figures.

For Ireland, the pressure is on Simon Easterby – deputising for head coach Andy Farrell who is away preparing for the Lions tour – as the men in green eye an unprecedented three-peat. In the 142-year history of the championship no team has ever won three outright titles in a row.

Steering the ship is totemic flanker Caelan Doris, who is believed to be in direct competition with England second row Maro Itoje for the Lions captaincy. The latter's leadership credentials will be key to ending his side's five year drought since lifting the coveted Six Nations trophy.

It's a blockbuster Six Nations championship so far and you can follow it all with our guide to the best Six Nations live streams throughout the tournament.

More from Tom's Guide