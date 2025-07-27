How to watch England vs Spain on ITVX today — it's *FREE*

You can watch the England vs Spain Women's Euro 2025 final on ITVX today, streaming for free. The free stream includes pre-game build-up, English commentary and every goal in a repeat of the 2023 World Cup final. Will it be repeat for Spain, or revenge for England?

England were indebted to substitutes Michelle Agyemang and Chloe Kelly for their come-from-behind semifinal victory over Italy, but head coach Sarina Wiegman is likely to stick with her starters. Spain needed extra time to beat Germany in the last four, but in Aitana Bonmati and Alexia Putellas have a pair of Ballon d'Or winners who can unpick any defense.

The U.K. platform will stream every shot, tackle and goal – and, let's face it, probably penalties – from St. Jakob Park, Basel, in Switzerland. But how can you watch the live stream from anywhere? Can you get the ITVX stream in Canada, Australia and the U.S. too? And what phones is the app available on?

Here's our full (and quick) guide to how to watch England vs Spain free on ITVX...

How to watch the England vs Spain on ITVX

ITVX will broadcast England vs Spain for free today, Sunday, June 10.

You don't even need a ITVX subscription to watch England vs Spain, just a valid TV license and to sign up with your email.

New to ITVX? Register for a free account or download the app on your mobile device.

We signed up to watch the England vs Italy semifinal and it works perfectly – the streaming quality is very good.

How to watch England vs Spain on ITVX from anywhere

ITVX is only available to U.K. residents with a TV license signed up to the free service.

Soccer lovers traveling or working outside the U.K. will need to use a VPN to access ITVX's free England vs Spain stream in the U.S. and Canada.

It's really easy to use a VPN to watch England vs Spain on ITVX.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you want to watch the free England vs Spain stream on ITVX, choose 'United Kingdom' from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX, sign in, and watch England vs Spain on ITVX for free.

What will ITVX's England vs Spain coverage include? Analysis? Highlights?

ITVX is broadcasting England vs Spain live from 3:30 p.m. BST / 10:30 a.m. ET, with expert analysis from Ian Wright, Karen Carney, Eni Aluko and Vicky Losada.

The whole match is live on ITVX and a full replay will be available to watch at home or on the go for free on the streaming platform as England take on Spain in the Women's Euro 2025 final from St. Jakob Park, Basel, Switzerland.

Your commentary team will be either Sam Matterface or Sub Hutchinson – the duo have shared play-by-play duties this tournament – and Lucy Ward, with Katie Shanahan the roving reporter. Laura Woods is the anchor.

Expect action replays galore, highlights and a full aftershow replay, plus highlights on the ITV Sport YouTube channel.

Which devices can I watch England vs Spain on ITVX with?

You can use ITVX on all of the following devices and platforms:

Amazon Fire (Tablets, Cube, Stick, TVs)

Android TV (please note: some models aren’t supported)

Android (Mobile & Tablet) - Android 7.0 and above

Apple TV (tvOS 14 or later)

Google TV (Chromecast with Google TV and NVIDIA Shield)

Freely

Freesat (please note: some models aren’t supported)

Freeview Play (TVs and set-top boxes) (please note: some models aren’t supported)

iOS (iPhone & iPad) - iOS 14 and above

LG Smart TVs (2016-2024)

NOW Smart Sticks and Boxes (minimum firmware v11.5.0)

PlayStation (PS4 and PS5)

Roku (Stick & Roku-OS powered TVs, minimum firmware v11.5.0)

Samsung Smart TVs (2017 and above - 2016 models only offer on demand TV)

Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream puck

Virgin Media (360, Stream, TiVo)

YouView (BT, Humax, Sony, TalkTalk)

Xbox (One, Series X, Series S)

Is ITVX the best way to watch England vs Spain?

ITVX has shared Women's Euro 2025 broadcast duties with the BBC all tournament long, and they are also the home for all England men's internationals outside of major tournament finals. They have also shared FA Cup rights in recent seasons, too, and there have been no major complaints about the streaming quality in the past. In short, you're in safe hands and ITVX know what they're doing.

As of 2025, the platform says it has "over six billion streams", with millions tuning into its soccer coverage.

For the smoothest streaming experience, ITVX recommends a download speed of ideally 10Mbps.

