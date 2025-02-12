How to watch 'The Masked Singer' U.S. season 13 online and from anywhere

It's more of the same from "The Masked singer" US season 13 but with a few twists to keep this phenomenally successful franchise entertaining and fresh. Nick Cannon, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, Ken Jeong and Rita Ora have all returned, and The Ding Dong Keep It On Bell, Battle Royales and Smackdowns are all present and correct, but there have been some format changes...

Below is our guide to how to watch "The Masked Singer" season 13 from anywhere with a VPN.

'The Masked Singer' U.S. season 13: Release date, start time, TV channel, streaming info "The Masked Singer" US season 13 premieres Wednesday, February 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox. Viewers can also catch up on Hulu the next day.

• U.S. — Fox (via Sling TV or Fubo).

• Canada — CTV (via Fubo).

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

This time round there will be 15 singers in three groups of five but only one will exit at the group finale stage. With "Lucky 13" being the theme of the season, six contestants will head into the “Lucky 6 Speed Guessing” episode and then a "Fab Five" before the semifinals and the finale - although we still don't know how many finalists there will be and Fox are promising something new and exciting.

In a throwback to "Cluedle-Doo" in season 5 (panelist Jenny McCarthy's husband and New Kids on the Block singer Donnie Wahlberg - she had the surprise of her life, remember?), we are also promised one new character in "Lucky Duck" who will be unmasked at the end of the show and will have a major connection to someone on the show.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch "The Masked Singer" season 13 online.

How to watch 'The Masked Singer' season 13 from abroad

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "The Masked Singer" U.S. season 13 on your usual streaming subscription?

How to watch 'The Masked Singer' season 13 in the U.S. online and without cable

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., "The Masked Singer" season 13 premieres on Wednesday, February 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox, and will continue to air in the same slot weekly.

Episodes will also be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

Fox is a local broadcast network that can accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch Fox on a live TV service, like Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, Hulu With Live TV, and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV and Fubo TV, two of the best cable TV alternatives.

How to watch 'The Masked Singer' U.S. season 13 in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"The Masked Singer" season 13 premieres on CTV in Canada on Wednesday, February 12 at 8 p.m. ET/ PT. It is also available to stream via the Fubo Premium and Entertainment packages.

(Image credit: Free)

Can I watch 'The Masked Singer' U.S. season 13 in the U.K.?

There is no release date for "The Masked Singer" U.S. season 13 in the U.K. although seasons 9 and 10 are available on ITVX.

You'll also find previous and current seasons of the British version of the show on ITVX, which is free to watch.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Can I watch 'The Masked Singer' U.S. season 13 in Australia?

There is no release date for "The Masked Singer" U.S. season 13 (not to be confused with "The Masked Singer" Australia) in Australia as yet.

'The Masked Singer' U.S. season 13 characters

*The following contains SPOILERS*

"The Masked Singer" U.S. season 13 contestants are wearing the following costumes (with one more to be revealed):

Boogie Woogie

Nessy

Pearl

Ant

Bat

Cherry Blossom

Coral

Fuzzy Peas

Griffin

Honey Pot

Paparazzo

Space Ranger

Stud Muffin

Yorkie

'The Masked Singer' U.S. season 13 trailer

The Most UNHINGED Season Yet | The Masked Singer | Season 13 - YouTube Watch On

'The Masked Singer' U.S. season 13 FAQ

Who were the previous winners of "The Masked Singer" US? Season 1: Monster (T-Pain) Season 2: Fox (Wayne Brady) Season 3: Night Angel (Kandi Burruss) Season 4: Sun (LeAnn Rimes) Season 5: Piglet (Nick Lachey) Season 6: Queen of Hearts (Jewel) Season 7: Firefly (Teyana Taylor) Season 8: Harp (Amber Riley) Season 9: Medusa (Bishop Briggs) Season 10: Cow (Ne-Yo) Season 11: Goldfish (Vanessa Hudgens) Season 12: Buffalos (Boyz II Men)

