UEFA Women's Euro 2025: How to live stream every game online from anywhere for free
At least two heavyweights will be going home early — here's how to watch Women's Euro 2025 from start to finish
We're guaranteed a wildly competitive Women's Euros, and not just because Germany, France, World Cup holders Spain and reigning champions England can all be counted as favorites. Hosts Switzerland being ranked so low has wreaked havoc with the draw, producing two groups of death — there are only four groups altogether.
You can watch Women's Euro 2025 from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free.
Women's Euro 2025 runs from Wednesday, July 2 to Sunday, July 27. Full group stage schedule below.
► FREE STREAM — BBC iPlayer & ITVX (U.K.)
► U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling
► Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free
As the Women's Euro 2025 hosts, No.19-ranked Switzerland have effectively been granted top seeding and as favorable a draw as possible. That said, they're still the bottom-ranked team in Group A by some distance. Here's the real kicker: all of the heavyweights bar Spain are in the other half of the draw.
Germany have been thrown in with Denmark and Sweden in an extremely tasty Group C, while England are in the mix with France and the Netherlands in an overloaded Group D. Since only two teams from each group can progress to the knockouts, at least two legitimate contenders will be going home early.
Spain haven't had everything go their way. Aitana Bonmati, the best player in the world, was hospitalized with viral meningitis in the lead-up to the tournament. La Roja beat England in the World Cup final two years ago, but the Lionesses have since undergone a drastic rebuild, with Grace Clinton the new fulcrum of the team.
Check out all of the TV and streaming details below to find out how to watch Women's Euro 2025 from anywhere, including free options.
Watch Women's Euro live streams for FREE
Every game of Women's Euro 2025 is on free-to-air in the U.K., courtesy of either BBC iPlayer or ITVX.
Free coverage is also available in Austria via ORF On, in Belgium via RTBF and Sporza, in France via TF1 and France TV, in Italy via Rai, and in Spain via RTVE Play.
Away from home? You may not be able to watch the action like you normally would due to regional restrictions. Fortunately, there’s an easy solution. Use a VPN to watch Euro 2025 for free — we’ll show you how to do that below.
Watch Women's Euro 2025 from anywhere
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?
You can still watch Women's Euro 2025 live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN — we explain why in our NordVPN review.
NordVPN deal: FREE $50 / £50 Amazon gift card
Boasting lightning fast speeds, great features, streaming power, and class-leading security, NordVPN is our #1 VPN.
✅ FREE Amazon gift card worth up to $50/£50
✅ 4 months extra FREE!
✅ 76% off usual price
Use Nord to unblock BBC iPlayer and ITVX to watch FREE Women's Euro 2025 coverage live online with our exclusive deal.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a British service, you'd select U.K. from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer or another streaming service and watch Women's Euro 2025.
How to watch Women's Euro 2025 live streams in the U.S.
The Women's Euros are veing shown on FOX, FS1 and Disney Plus in the U.S..
Disney Plus prices start at $9.99 per month or $159.99 per year, though you'll get much more bang for your buck with the $16.99 per month Disney Plus bundle, which gives you access to Disney Plus, Hulu and Max.
Alternatively, you can stream FOX and FS1 via cable-cutting service Sling. Prices start at $50.99/month for Sling's Blue plan, which includes both channels.
Brit visiting the U.S.? You can watch your usual Women's Euro 2025 stream by signing up to NordVPN.
Watch Women's Euro 2025 with Sling TV (50% off)
Sling's Blue TV packages lets you watch all the games via FOX and FS1. For a limited time, you can get your first month of Sling Blue half price, making it a great way to watch Euro 2025 live.
How to watch Women's Euro 2025 live streams in Canada
TSN and TSN Plus are providing comprehensive Women's Euro 2025 coverage in Canada.
The streaming service unlocks everything TSN has to offer for $8 per month or $80 per year.
If you're outside the Great White North but have a subscription, you can watch Women's Euros live streams using a VPN, such as NordVPN.
How to watch Women's Euro 2025 live streams in the U.K.
In the U.K., coverage of Women's Euro 2025 is split between free-to-air broadcasters the BBC and ITV.
That means you can live stream every game of the tournament free of charge on BBC iPlayer and ITVX. Scroll down for the exact split.
If you're on holiday outside the U.K., you can still follow your usual Women's Euros live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.
How to watch Women's Euro 2025 live streams in Australia
Women's Euro 2025 is exclusive to Optus Sport in Australia, which is currently down to $9.99 per month because it's shutting down on August 1.
If you're visiting Australia from the U.K., use NordVPN to watch your usual Euro 2025 stream free of charge.
Women's Euro 2025 schedule
Wednesday, July 2
12 p.m. — Iceland vs Finland | ITVX
3 p.m. — Switzerland vs Norway | BBC iPlayer
Thursday, July 3
12 p.m. — Belgium vs Italy | BBC iPlayer
3 p.m. — Spain vs Portugal | ITVX
Friday, July 4
12 p.m. — Denmark vs Sweden | ITVX
3 p.m. — Germany vs Portugal | ITVX
Saturday, July 5
12 p.m. — Wales vs Netherlands | BBC iPlayer
3 p.m. — France vs England | ITVX
Sunday, July 6
12 p.m. — Norway vs Finland | BBC iPlayer
3 p.m. — Switzerland vs Iceland | ITVX
Monday, July 7
12 p.m. — Spain vs Belgium | ITVX
3 p.m. — Portugal vs Italy | ITVX
Tuesday, July 8
12 p.m. — Germany vs Denmark | BBC iPlayer
3 p.m. — Poland vs Sweden | BBC iPlayer
Wednesday, July 9
12 p.m. — England vs Netherlands | BBC iPlayer
3 p.m. — France vs Wales | ITVX
Thursday, July 10
12 p.m. — Finland vs Switzerland | BBC iPlayer
3 p.m. — Norway vs Iceland | BBC iPlayer
Friday, July 11
3 p.m. — Italy vs Spain | BBC iPlayer
3 p.m. — Portugal vs Belgium | BBC iPlayer
Saturday, July 12
3 p.m. — Sweden vs Germany | ITVX
3 p.m. — Poland vs Denmark | ITVX
Sunday, July 13
3 p.m. — England vs Wales | ITVX
3 p.m. — Netherlands vs France | ITVX
(All times ET)
More from Tom's Guide
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Aatif is a freelance journalist and copywriter based in the UK. He’s written about technology, sport and politics for a wide range of publications including TechRadar, What Hi-Fi?, The Independent, Trusted Reviews, and Newsweek. These days, he focuses mainly on streaming at Future, an arrangement that combines two of his greatest passions: live TV and penny-pinching. When he's not attending a top-flight English soccer match, you can find him perfecting his table tennis skills.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.