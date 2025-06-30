UEFA Women's Euro 2025: How to live stream every game online from anywhere for free

We're guaranteed a wildly competitive Women's Euros, and not just because Germany, France, World Cup holders Spain and reigning champions England can all be counted as favorites. Hosts Switzerland being ranked so low has wreaked havoc with the draw, producing two groups of death — there are only four groups altogether.

You can watch Women's Euro 2025 from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free.

Women's Euro 2025 live streams: TV schedule, dates Women's Euro 2025 runs from Wednesday, July 2 to Sunday, July 27. Full group stage schedule below.

► FREE STREAM — BBC iPlayer & ITVX (U.K.)

► U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling

► Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

As the Women's Euro 2025 hosts, No.19-ranked Switzerland have effectively been granted top seeding and as favorable a draw as possible. That said, they're still the bottom-ranked team in Group A by some distance. Here's the real kicker: all of the heavyweights bar Spain are in the other half of the draw.

Germany have been thrown in with Denmark and Sweden in an extremely tasty Group C, while England are in the mix with France and the Netherlands in an overloaded Group D. Since only two teams from each group can progress to the knockouts, at least two legitimate contenders will be going home early.

Spain haven't had everything go their way. Aitana Bonmati, the best player in the world, was hospitalized with viral meningitis in the lead-up to the tournament. La Roja beat England in the World Cup final two years ago, but the Lionesses have since undergone a drastic rebuild, with Grace Clinton the new fulcrum of the team.

Check out all of the TV and streaming details below to find out how to watch Women's Euro 2025 from anywhere, including free options.

Watch Women's Euro live streams for FREE

Every game of Women's Euro 2025 is on free-to-air in the U.K., courtesy of either BBC iPlayer or ITVX.

Free coverage is also available in Austria via ORF On, in Belgium via RTBF and Sporza, in France via TF1 and France TV, in Italy via Rai, and in Spain via RTVE Play.

Away from home? You may not be able to watch the action like you normally would due to regional restrictions. Fortunately, there’s an easy solution. Use a VPN to watch Euro 2025 for free — we’ll show you how to do that below.

Watch Women's Euro 2025 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Women's Euro 2025 live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

How to watch Women's Euro 2025 live streams in the U.S.

The Women's Euros are veing shown on FOX, FS1 and Disney Plus in the U.S..

Disney Plus prices start at $9.99 per month or $159.99 per year, though you'll get much more bang for your buck with the $16.99 per month Disney Plus bundle, which gives you access to Disney Plus, Hulu and Max.

Alternatively, you can stream FOX and FS1 via cable-cutting service Sling. Prices start at $50.99/month for Sling's Blue plan, which includes both channels.

Watch Women's Euro 2025 with Sling TV (50% off)

How to watch Women's Euro 2025 live streams in Canada

TSN and TSN Plus are providing comprehensive Women's Euro 2025 coverage in Canada.

The streaming service unlocks everything TSN has to offer for $8 per month or $80 per year.

How to watch Women's Euro 2025 live streams in the U.K.

In the U.K., coverage of Women's Euro 2025 is split between free-to-air broadcasters the BBC and ITV.

That means you can live stream every game of the tournament free of charge on BBC iPlayer and ITVX. Scroll down for the exact split.

How to watch Women's Euro 2025 live streams in Australia

Women's Euro 2025 is exclusive to Optus Sport in Australia, which is currently down to $9.99 per month because it's shutting down on August 1.

Women's Euro 2025 schedule

Wednesday, July 2

12 p.m. — Iceland vs Finland | ITVX

3 p.m. — Switzerland vs Norway | BBC iPlayer

Thursday, July 3

12 p.m. — Belgium vs Italy | BBC iPlayer

3 p.m. — Spain vs Portugal | ITVX

Friday, July 4

12 p.m. — Denmark vs Sweden | ITVX

3 p.m. — Germany vs Portugal | ITVX

Saturday, July 5

12 p.m. — Wales vs Netherlands | BBC iPlayer

3 p.m. — France vs England | ITVX

Sunday, July 6

12 p.m. — Norway vs Finland | BBC iPlayer

3 p.m. — Switzerland vs Iceland | ITVX

Monday, July 7

12 p.m. — Spain vs Belgium | ITVX

3 p.m. — Portugal vs Italy | ITVX

Tuesday, July 8

12 p.m. — Germany vs Denmark | BBC iPlayer

3 p.m. — Poland vs Sweden | BBC iPlayer

Wednesday, July 9

12 p.m. — England vs Netherlands | BBC iPlayer

3 p.m. — France vs Wales | ITVX

Thursday, July 10

12 p.m. — Finland vs Switzerland | BBC iPlayer

3 p.m. — Norway vs Iceland | BBC iPlayer

Friday, July 11

3 p.m. — Italy vs Spain | BBC iPlayer

3 p.m. — Portugal vs Belgium | BBC iPlayer

Saturday, July 12

3 p.m. — Sweden vs Germany | ITVX

3 p.m. — Poland vs Denmark | ITVX

Sunday, July 13

3 p.m. — England vs Wales | ITVX

3 p.m. — Netherlands vs France | ITVX

(All times ET)

