Ok, we know the "I'm A Celeb" drill by now. Several celebrities (some famous, others you wouldn't recognize at the bus stop) go into the jungle and participate in 'Bushtucker Trials' during an over-elaborate psychology test that, surprise surprise, reveals that most can't get enough fame/money. British reality TV at it's finest.

Watch 'I'm A Celeb' online: Release dates, streaming, TV channel "I'm A Celeb" drops on ITV1 on Sunday, November 17 at 9pm GMT on ITV1 and ITVX.

This year, the traditional line-up of ex-boxer (Barry McGuigan), radio personality (Melvin Odoom), faded popstar (Tulisa Contostavlos of N'Dubz), TikTok influencer (GK Barry) will be augmented by ex-footballer's wife Coleen Rooney who, it is rumored, is receiving the biggest pay check in "I'm A Celeb" history for taking part.

Does she need the money? Probably not. Does she need the exposure? Not really. Why is she doing it then? We're not sure but perhaps she's bored because her ex-footballer husband Wayne is at the other end of the country managing Plymouth Argyle.

Either way, "I'm a Celebrity" 2024 is set to provide plenty of laughs and tears, plus the return of the fan favorite aftershow, now called "I'm a Celeb: Unpacked".

Read on for how to watch "I’m A Celeb" online and from anywhere in the world.

"I’m A Celeb" premieres on ITV1 and is available to stream on ITVX on Sunday, November 17 at 9 p.m. GMT.

It’s FREE to watch and ITVX carries thousands of great TV shows and movies. However, you will need a valid TV license to stream content live.

Can I watch 'I'm A Celeb' in the U.S.?

The British version of "I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here" does not stream outside the U.K..

The British version of "I'm A Celeb" does not stream outside the U.K..

The British version of "I'm A Celeb" does not stream outside the U.K..

Meet the 'I’m A Celeb' cast

ALAN HALSALL – The long-standing soap favourite is excited for viewers to meet the real Alan. ‘It will be nice for people to get to know a bit more about me rather than my character, Tyrone,’ he says.

Alan also revealed that he’s been getting tips from his fellow Corrie actors and "I’m A Celeb" alumni. "I’m very close to Andy Whyment and Jenni McAlpine, who have both done it before, and everyone tells me they had such a great experience... I am sure I will learn some new things about myself along the way too."

So has he gleaned any top tips for tackling those dreaded Bushtucker Trials? "I don’t think you can give a great deal of advice about something like this! I watch it every year so I know what to expect. I’m not scared of anything at home but if you were to put 10 snakes on my head, I don’t know how I would feel about that as clearly I’ve never been in that situation before!"

While Alan knows it’s going to be tough to be away from his young daughter, he’s hoping to distract himself and bring some laughter into Camp - while doing her and his Corrie crew proud. "For such a small person, I’ve got a big personality and I can be quite jokey! I’m hoping people will share my sense of humour. My daughter is 11, so I’m hoping I won’t embarrass her."

BARRY McGUIGAN – The former world champion boxer says the time is right to take on both the physical and mental aspects of the Jungle experience. "It can be physically arduous, but it’s the psychological part of it that I want to conquer before I get too old," he explains. "I’m 63 now. I’d like to think I’m a young 63, but that doesn’t mean it’ll make any of these Challenges easy. I’d rather do it when I’m 63, than 73, put it that way!"

The retired featherweight is obviously no stranger to a bout, but how will Barry stomach a Bushtucker Trial? "I couldn’t refuse to do it. Once you’ve made the decision to get into I’m A Celebrity… you have to be willing to do everything. It might be disgusting and you might be tired, but being a fighter and being dedicated and committed to training and getting ready for fights… you have to go through hell. So, I know what I’m letting myself in for."

That’s some fighting talk right there! Back in Camp, Barry thinks he might have more of a mediator role as one of the Camp’s elders. ‘I’m the consoler when the guys have a hard day in the gym and they haven’t sparred particularly well. "I’d like to think I’d be someone who would act as a ‘calmer downer’, if you like. Or I might get irritated. I really don’t know!"

With a winning stint on Hell’s Kitchen, will The Clones Cyclone find himself taking on the role of head chef? "I still can’t cook! My fabulous wife does all of that for me. I’d be willing to help out. If nobody else can do it, I’d be happy to chip in. I hope that we can create a team in the Jungle."

His family are backing him all the way, and his sons have even offered him some wise advice. "They said, ‘Don’t pick your ears or pick your nose! And try not to use bad language." Get ready for a rumble in the Jungle, Barry’s on his way to Camp!

COLLEEN ROONEY – Both Coleen and husband Wayne Rooney are fans of the show, and she thinks the time is right to pack her bags for a journey into Camp. "Over the years, there have been different things going on in my life and also, my children have been really young but they’re at an age now where I can go away for this length of time. I also feel it’s time to have a challenge for me and do something different. I’m finally doing it. And I’ve always said if I was going to do one – then it would be this show. I think it will be good for me."

The TV personality is no stranger to the spotlight, but what can we expect from her as a Campmate? "I’m quite a focused person and so I hope I will be someone who says, ‘Come on, let’s battle through this’, she reveals, but adds that she’ll leave the cooking to one of her fellow Celebs. I would not like to give someone food poisoning. Yes I cook at home, but what you get given is not what you cook every day!"

As a devoted mum, Coleen is going to miss her family, but she has no doubt her four boys will be glued to the TV as she faces the Trials. "It’s a massive thing as I’m so close to the children, I do everything for them. I am a really organised person and so to take myself away from that is going to be difficult but Wayne is supportive and my parents are happy that I’m doing something for me.’

DANNY JONES – The McFly star is pumped to be joining the show, but he's well aware it won’t all be smooth sailing. "I felt very privileged to be asked to do it. This is an amazing opportunity. I’ve always learned so much more from pushing myself out of my comfort zone. For me it’s learning about myself as well, and showing my little boy that it’s ok to be scared - it’s do it and conquer it."

So what exactly is it about life in Camp that appeals to the guitarist? "I’m looking forward to the evening when someone’s come back with all of the Stars - or I’ve come back with all of the Stars - and everyone’s saying, ‘Yes, come on’."

Danny is taking his stint in the Jungle seriously and preparations are well underway. "I’ve stopped drinking caffeine. I’ve lowered my calories a little bit... I’m going into a very unknown, vulnerable space that I’ve never been in before and I don’t know what it’s going to be like. I’ve tried to forget all of my phobias. I’m hoping that I don’t come home with new phobias!"

The Voice UK coach admits there are plenty of home comforts he’s going to miss. "I’ll miss my own bed. And food. I love burgers. I only go to the gym so I can eat burgers and drink beer.’

DEAN McCULLOUGH – The early morning Radio 1 breakfast host is no stranger to an alarm, but how does Dean feel about being woken up each morning by the sounds of the Jungle?

"I’m terrified of everything and the more I think about being put in the ground with 50 snakes or getting those green fly things that bite poured over me – well there's just no point thinking about it, as otherwise I won’t get on the plane! I made the mistake of watching episode one from last year and I nearly passed out watching it. I had to turn it off."

It sounds like Dean could be facing a phobia or two in the Jungle! But the DJ is adamant he’s going to give the Trials a shot. "I want to try and get some Stars for everyone. I’ve travelled the world, I’ve backpacked, taught in orphanages and I’ve gone through the mill several times. But I’m 32 now and it’s time to start a new chapter and learn a bit more about who I am."

As well as the deep and meaningfuls, Dean says he’ll bring plenty of energy to Camp. "I do hope to bring lots of good vibes. Every Camp needs someone to bring everyone together when the mood is low. I want to be the person who makes sure everyone is ok, or the person who makes up a dance routine."

GK BARRY - The content creator is a verified Celeb superfan, and while she can’t believe she’s bagged herself a place in Camp, she’s also excited to meet Ant & Dec in the flesh! "I can’t wait to meet them in Australia in the Jungle. I’m also excited to meet everyone on the programme. The cast is always so amazing."

The TikTok star’s millions of followers are no doubt in for a treat too, as GK admits her survival skills could use a little tutorial or two. "I did once sleep in a tent in the garden as a child, but I went in after a few hours as it wasn’t very fun. I am scared of the Trials and I’m genuinely scared of everything. The eating Trial to me is the worst thing you can do to a human being."

The Saving Grace podcast host knows she’ll find it hard being away from home, but she’s come up with a genius solution for her girlfriend. "I’ve got her a cardboard cut out of me so it’s not weird when I’m away!" she reveals, adding that she’s treating her Jungle adventure as a social media detox. "I think I’ll be someone who will try to cheer people up if they’re missing home and bring a few one liners."

So does Grace think she’ll adapt easily to life in Camp? "You don’t know who you are going to click with, but hopefully after the first week, I will settle in nicely. I can be lazy at times. But yes, I do know I am going to have to do some chores!"

JANE MOORE - There’s plenty on the Loose Women's star's mind as she prepares to enter the Jungle. "I’m apprehensive about being away from home, being isolated and away from my phone and laptop but actually, this is also the very thing I am looking forward to. I’ve never done a reality show before and I’ve always said when we talk about these things on Loose Women that this programme would be the one.’

So as a novice, how will Jane cope with the Bushtucker Trials? She admits there’s only one way to find out! "I like to think of myself as a gutsy person but this remains to be seen. I’m sure a lot of people think that before they face those Trials and then courage goes out the window. The eating Trials, again I know it’s not going to harm me but retching is an involuntary reaction and my body might have other ideas."

Among the fans watching will be Jane’s daughters, who she says have been super supportive of her decision to enter the Jungle. "They’re really up for me doing it and my youngest one keeps telling me: ‘Mum, it is going to be amazing.’ If there is someone young in there struggling, I know it will appeal to my maternal side,’ she muses.

And it’s no secret that this journalist loves a good chat, and Jane’s hoping her curiosity will help her to connect with her fellow Celebs. "I won’t be like, ‘Tell me about the time…’ but I will be asking questions just because I’m interested. I hope they don’t get offended!’

MELVIN ODOOM - Melvin’s been getting all the insider info from his friend and 2023 Campmate Marvin Humes. The JLS popstar has also motivated him to hit the gym, as Melvin reveals: "I want to look like Marvin did last year when he looked sick in the shower!"

Aside from showing his best angles, Melvin’s concerned about keeping his fellow Celebs awake with his snoring. "I’ve been trying to train myself not to do it before I go into Camp," he admits, adding: "I might be the Camp’s enemy if my snoring comes out. It’s loud!" But during the day at least, the Radio 1 DJ hopes to bring the good vibes.

"I’m a very positive guy in every situation. Ant & Dec will be there, I will get to meet some really cool and talented people so I’m trying to appreciate all of those positive aspects rather than think about lying in a coffin with creepy crawlies on my face, as I know that will freak me out. I am scared of everything!"

Let’s hope Melvin can face his fears to win plenty of Stars in the Trials, as he admits he struggles when he’s hungry. "I can become a different person if I haven’t eaten enough – I’m Moody Melvin!"

OTI MABUSE - "I’ve been a fan of I’m A Celebrity… for so long," says the Dancing on Ice judge. "Outside of Strictly and Dancing on Ice, it’s the show I watch religiously, and I can remember last year thinking: ‘Ok, this feels right. I’m up for the challenge.’"

But how long before the nerves kick in? "In my head I’m a superhero but snakes are not my thing. I’m petrified of them and they are my biggest fear.'

The new mum is hoping to use her maternal side to keep spirits up in Camp, and of course Oti won’t let those dancing skills go to waste. "I’d like to think I will be a comfort mum in Camp. I can listen to stories, motivate and hopefully entertain everyone with a bit of dancing. I hope to teach everyone a few moves. We will create our own talent show in the Jungle!"

Oti’s under no illusion that Jungle life is going to be a shock to the system as she steps out from behind the Dancing on Ice judging table, revealing: "When you judge, you watch a lovely show, have a Sunday roast and then go home. This will be 100 times harder than that, and I definitely think I will cry in Camp."

And although she knows it will be hard to be away from her young daughter, Oti’s got the full support of her family. "She’s going to be one of my biggest motivators. My husband is really excited I’m doing the programme. He loves the show too!"

TULISA CONTOSTAVLOS - "I’m not the person that people perceive me to be. This will be a chance for everyone to get to know the real me," says the N-Dubz singer of her decision to enter Camp. "I’m like Frodo Baggins on an unexpected journey. I feel really adventurous this year, I want to do things that take me out of my comfort zone... the person I am now, I want to throw caution to the wind.’

There are no flies on this Celeb though - Tulisa’s remaining tight-lipped about her biggest phobias, for fear of getting voted to do more than her share of Bushtucker Trials. "I’m going to need more than hypnotisation to help me, as there will be a lot of stuff I’m scared of in there,’ she admits.

The former X Factor judge says she’s going to miss music, revealing: ‘The silence is going to drive me crazy!’ But that leaves plenty of opportunity to make bonds with her fellow Celebs, which the star says is something she’s looking forward to. "I wear my heart on my sleeve, especially when I’m getting to know people, and it’s coming from a friendly place so I will be loaded up with stories!’

She admits she also likes the idea of to ‘freeing yourself, being at one with nature and not having to look at your phone.’

What you need to know about 'I’m A Celeb'

Where is 'I'm a Celeb' filmed? The 2024 season of the show was filmed on location at a purpose-built facility in Australia's Springbrook National Park, a 15,310-acre rainforest near Murwillumbah.

Who won "I'm a Celeb" 2023? Forgotten already? Radio presenter and TV personality Sam Thompson took the crown ahead of boxer Tony Bellew and British politician Nigel Farage.

Disclaimer We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.