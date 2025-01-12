How to watch ‘Dancing on Ice' 2025 online — live stream free episodes from anywhere

The greatest show on ice returns for another series as a fresh line-up of celebrities strap on their skates and attempt some show-stopping moves. With soap stars, reality TV favorites and a former Olympian bidding for glory, here’s how to watch “Dancing on Ice” 2025 from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

'Dancing on Ice' 2025 live streams, TV channel "Dancing on Ice" 2025 premieres on Sunday, January 12 at 6.30 p.m. GMT / 1.30 p.m. ET / 10.30 a.m. PT on ITV1 and ITVX and will air weekly.

• FREE STREAM — ITVX (U.K.)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern return as the hosts of the hugely-popular entertainment show which is now in its 17th series. They will be joined by some familiar faces as the judging panel will once again include ice skating royalty in Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, as well as TV personalities Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse.

Among those hoping to impress the judges, the studio audience and the viewers at home are former Premier League footballer Anton Ferdinand, Eastenders actress Charlie Brooks, TOWIE alumna Ferne McCann and one of the UK’s most decorated Olympians, the great Sir Steve Redgrave.

"There are all these people trying to persuade me now to do it, I can’t dance, I can’t skate, why am I doing this show? I’ve got no idea at all,” joked Redgrave when announcing he was joining the show. He may be the oldest contestant at 62 but you can never rule out a five-time Olympic gold medalist.

Read on to find out the full line-up and discover how to watch “Dancing on Ice” 2025 online and from anywhere.

Love TV? Sign up to the weekly How To Watch newsletter

Watch 'Dancing on Ice' 2025 for free in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"Dancing on Ice" 2025 begins on Sunday, January 12 at 6.30 p.m. in the U.K. with episodes then going out every Sunday. All episodes will also be available to stream live and on demand on ITVX for free. However, you will need a valid TV license to stream content live. If you're outside of the U.K. when it's on, you can use a VPN to get around the geo-restrictions that will prevent ITVX from working. Scroll down for more information and instructions.

Watch 'Dancing on Ice' 2025 from anywhere

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "Dancing on Ice" 2025 should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself. Our favorite is NordVPN – and you can find out why in our NordVPN review.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a British service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to ITVX and stream "Dancing on Ice" for free.

How to watch 'Dancing on Ice' 2025 around the world

Can I watch 'Dancing on Ice' 2025 in the U.S.?

Unfortunately, 'Dancing on Ice' 2025 doesn't look to be airing in the U.S.

However, you can watch selected dances each week on the show's YouTube channel.

Brit in the States and don't want to miss the show? A good VPN like NordVPN can help you unlock your home services – including ITVX – so you can watch the show as you would at home.

Can I watch 'Dancing on Ice' 2025 in Canada?

Like in the U.S., 'Dancing on Ice' 2025 doesn't currently have a home in Canada.

U.K. viewers visiting Canada can use NordVPN to unblock ITVX and stream the show as normal.

Can I watch 'Dancing on Ice' 2025 in Australia?

Sadly, it's the same situation in Australia, with no streaming or TV plans currently announced for 'Dancing on Ice' 2025.

If you're visiting Australia and don't want to miss the skating, you can use NordVPN to allow you to access your home streaming services.

Can I watch 'Dancing on Ice' 2025 in New Zealand?

Bad news for skating fans in New Zealand, as there aren't any announced plans to show 'Dancing on Ice' 2025 on New Zealand TV just yet.

Brits traveling in New Zealand may want to use a VPN such as NordVPN to help them to access ITVX to stream episodes.

All you need to know about "Dancing on Ice" 2025

"Dancing on Ice" 2025 contestants

Ferne McCann: TOWIE, TV personality & presenter

Mollie Pearce: Traitors s2, TV personality and model

Sir Steve Redgrave: Former Olympic rower,

Sam Aston: Coronation Street star

Charlie Brooks: Actor

Josh Jones: Comedian

Anton Ferdinand: Former footballer and pundit

Chelsee Healey: Actor

Dan Edgar: TOWIE, TV personality

Chris Taylor: Love Island, TV personality

Michaela Strachan: TV presenter

Who's hosting 'Dancing on Ice' 2025? Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern return as hosts of Dancing On Ice this year. Mulhern has been in the role since 2022 after taking over from Philip Schofield.

More from Tom's Guide