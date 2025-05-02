In an era when celebrities compete to say the least remarkable and potentially controversial things and politicians are media trained in the art of not answering questions to within an inch of their lives, "The Assembly" arrives as a series where no questions are "off limit" and questions must be answered.

Here's how to watch "The Assembly" from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

"The Assembly" — Live streams, TV channel "The Assembly" debuted on Saturday, April 26 on ITV at 10 p.m. BST in the U.K.. Episodes air in the same slot every week and will also be available to stream live and on demand on ITVX for FREE.

• FREE STREAM — ITV/ ITVX (U.K.)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

First up for interrogation is actor David Tennant, the son of a Christian Minister and former Sunday School teacher who is asked whether he believes in God. SPOILER ALERT. That's not where he is at the moment.

Meanwhile, professional working class geezer Danny Dyer has to answer how his credentials as such match up to sending his son to a posh private school. Cue small uncomfortable silence and a degree of discomfort.

We have to wait and see what singer Jade Thirlwall and former England international and Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker have to say for themselves but one thing is for sure —they will be answering whatever questions come their way.

Read on to find out how to watch "The Assembly" online and from anywhere.

How to watch 'The Assembly' for free in the U.K.

"The Assembly" began on Saturday, April 26 at 10 p.m. BST in the U.K. and episodes air in the same slot every week. All episodes will also be available to stream live and on demand on ITVX for free. However, you will need a valid TV license to stream content live.

How to watch 'The Assembly' from anywhere

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "The Assembly" should be available to Brits no matter where they are.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a British service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to ITVX and stream "The Assembly" for free.

Watch "The Assembly" around the world

Can I watch "The Assembly" in the U.S.?

Unfortunately, "The Assembly" has no release date in the U.S..

But don't panic. Brits traveling in the U.S. could look in to using a VPN to stream for free as they would back home.

Can I watch "The Assembly" in Australia?

"The Assembly" has no release date Down Under yet but the Aussies are already working on season 2 of their own version — "The Assembly Australia" on ABC iview.

However, if you're traveling and geo-blocking won't let you connect to the streaming platforms you use back home, purchasing a VPN will enable you to watch "The Assembly" online, no matter where you are.

Can I watch 'The Assembly' in Canada?

As with the U.S. and Australia, "The Assembly" has no release date in Canada as yet.

Brit abroad in Canada? Signing up to NordVPN will help you access your preferred streaming service when you're overseas.

Can I watch 'The Assembly' in New Zealand?

Again, there is no release date for "The Assembly" in New Zealand.

However, you can stream the show from anywhere in the world with a VPN, as a Kiwi abroad.

All you need to know about "The Assembly"

"The Assembly" — Episode list

Season 01 Episode 01: Danny Dyer: (April 26, 2025)

S01 E02: David Tennant: (April 27, 2025)

S01 E03: Jade Thirlwall: (May 4, 2025)

S01 E04: Gary Lineker: (May 2025)

The Assembly 2025 Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Wasn't "The Assembly" on BBC originally? It was. The actor Michael Sheen was the celebrity in the original one-off and the success of the show convinced ITV to buy the idea and develop it into a series.

