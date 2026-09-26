Prime Video has a huge library of movies to choose from, but not everything sticks around forever. Every month, a handful of titles are removed from the service, meaning it’s worth keeping an eye on what’s leaving before you miss your chance to stream it. September is no exception, with several movies set to disappear from Prime Video before the month is over.

That’s where this list comes in. I’ve rounded up five movies currently available on Prime Video that are worth adding to your watchlist before they leave in September 2026. There’s a little bit of everything here, from tense thrillers and unsettling sci-fi to movies that are perfect for a cozy night in. Whether you’re looking for something new or want to watch a movie you’ve had sitting on your list for ages, these are five titles I’d make time for.

‘Side Effects’ (2013)

Side Effects Official Trailer #3 (2013) - Channing Tatum Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

“Side Effects” is a psychological thriller movie directed by Steven Soderbergh, and it holds a notable place in his filmography as it was framed at the time as his planned “final theatrical film” before his temporary retirement from feature filmmaking. The movie actually draws heavily from classic 1950s and ‘60s Hitchcockian suspense thrillers, so if you’re looking for something tense to watch this week with some seriously sharp screenwriting and haunting music, “Side Effects” should be on your watchlist.

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After her husband Martin (Channing Tatum) is released from prison, Emily Taylor (Rooney Mara) struggles to adjust to having him back home and attempts to take her own life. She begins seeing psychiatrist Dr. Jonathan Banks (Jude Law), who tries several medications before prescribing a new experimental drug called Ablixa. Emily initially seems to improve, but the medication causes her to experience sleepwalking episodes. When one of these episodes ends in a shocking act of violence, Jonathan finds himself facing serious consequences for his treatment of Emily.

Watch "Side Effects" on Prime Video until Sept. 29

‘Crimson Tide’ (1995)

Crimson Tide (1995) Trailer | Gene Hackman | Denzel Washington - YouTube Watch On

Released during the peak of 1990s blockbuster cinema, “Crimson Tide” takes an intense military story and turns it into an intense battle of wills between two very different generations of military leadership. Directed by Tony Scott, it was also the first of five movies he made with Denzel Washington. What really works for me is how the movie makes the most of its cramped submarine setting, using tight camera shots and constant movement to make the whole thing feel increasingly tense. It’s easy to see why the movie went on to earn three Academy Award nominations.

“Crimson Tide” follows the crew of the USS Alabama, a U.S. nuclear submarine sent to patrol near Russia after ultranationalist rebels seize control of nuclear weapons. Captain Frank Ramsey (Gene Hackman) receives an order to prepare for a nuclear strike, but an attack damages the submarine’s communications before a follow-up message can be fully received. Ramsey believes they should proceed with the original order, while his executive officer, Ron Hunter (Denzel Washington), insists they need to confirm the missing message first.

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Watch "Crimson Tide" on Prime Video until Sept. 30

‘The Martian’ (2015)

The Martian | Official Trailer [HD] | 20th Century FOX - YouTube Watch On

One of Ridley Scott’s best movies has to be “The Martian,” a hugely entertaining sci-fi survival movie. Based on Andy Weir’s 2011 novel of the same name, the movie puts a surprising amount of focus on the practical side of surviving on another planet, which is a big part of what makes it so enjoyable to watch. The production also worked closely with NASA to make the science and technology feel as believable as possible, with the space agency consulting on everything from the costumes and spacecraft to the movie’s approach to growing food on Mars.

Astronaut Mark Watney (Matt Damon) is left stranded on Mars after a violent storm forces his crew to evacuate and they mistakenly believe he has died. Alone with limited supplies and no way to contact Earth, Mark must use his knowledge as a botanist and engineer to keep himself alive while figuring out how to get home. Meanwhile, NASA discovers that he survived and begins working on a rescue mission, while Mark’s former crewmates learn the truth and face a difficult decision about whether to turn their spacecraft around.

Watch "The Martian" on Prime Video until Sept. 30

‘Uncharted’ (2022)

UNCHARTED - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

Video game adaptations don’t exactly have the best track record, but every now and then you get one that’s still a lot of fun even if it doesn’t do the source material justice. “Uncharted” is a good example. The action-adventure movie is based on the popular video game series and had a famously long journey to the big screen, spending more than a decade in development. I’ll admit it’s a pretty weak adaptation, but I still had a good time watching it. It eventually became one of the highest-grossing video game movie adaptations ever.

Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is a street-smart bartender and skilled thief who is recruited by experienced treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to find a fortune that disappeared 500 years ago during Ferdinand Magellan’s expedition. Their search takes them across the world as they follow a series of clues connected to the lost treasure, while rival treasure hunters close in on them. Nathan also hopes the expedition might help him uncover what happened to his missing older brother, Sam.

Watch "Uncharted" on Prime Video until Sept. 30

‘Vivarium’ (2020)

Vivarium Trailer #1 (2020) | Movieclips Trailers - YouTube Watch On

If you’re in the mood for a mind-bending psychological thriller, “Vivarium” is well worth a watch. It’s a seriously strange little movie that takes a young couple on a very unexpected journey after they become trapped in a seemingly endless suburban development. I’ll admit it’s an odd one, but that’s a big part of what makes it so memorable. Imogen Poots and Jesse Eisenberg are both excellent in the lead roles, and their performances make the increasingly bizarre situation surprisingly easy to get invested in. It also goes in some unexpected directions, so I don’t think you’ll have much luck guessing where it’s headed.

Gemma (Imogen Poots) and Tom (Jesse Eisenberg) are a young couple searching for their first home, who visit a strange housing development called Yonder with the help of an unsettling real estate agent. After the agent mysteriously disappears, they discover that every road leads back to the identical house they were shown, leaving them trapped in the seemingly endless neighborhood. Their situation becomes even stranger when a box containing a baby arrives with instructions for them to raise it if they want to be released. As the child grows at an unnatural rate, Gemma and Tom desperately search for a way out.

Watch "Vivarium on Prime Video until Sept. 30

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