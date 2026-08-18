How to watch 'Expedition X' season 12 online and from anywhere

"Expedition X" season 12 is sending Josh Gates’ team into some seriously spooky territory. Premiering Aug. 19 on Discovery Channel in the U.S., the new season reunites Gates with scientist Phil Torres and paranormal investigator Heather Amaro for a fresh batch of supernatural mysteries.

You can watch "Expedition X" season 12 online and from anywhere with a VPN.

"Expedition X" season 12 - Streaming details, start time "Expedition X" season 12 premieres in the U.S. on August 19, 2026, with new episodes airing on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT. New episodes stream the following day.

• U.S. — Discovery Channel via YouTube TV (free trial) / Sling / Max

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN risk-free

The two-part opener takes Torres and Amaro to Nottingham, England, where they investigate the darker side of the Robin Hood legend, exploring underground caves, medieval dungeons, Newstead Abbey and Sherwood Forest.

Later, Season 12 heads to Navajo Nation territory in search of the legendary Skinwalker and to Guam for reports of paranormal activity on World War II battlefields. Jack Osbourne also returns as well for a special investigation into Revolutionary War spirits around Pennsylvania’s Brandywine River.

Read on for how to watch and stream "Expedition X" season 12 online and from anywhere.

How to watch "Expedition X" season 12 online in the U.S.

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"Expedition X" season 12 premieres in the U.S. on Wednesday, August 19 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery Channel.

You can watch the Discovery Channel through live TV streaming services such as YouTube TV (free trial), Sling and Philo.

Alternatively, it will be available the next day after streaming on Discovery Plus and Max.

Traveling outside the States? Simply use a VPN to unblock your usual U.S. streaming services when abroad. Details below.

Watch 'Expedition X' season 12 from anywhere in the world

If "Expedition X" isn't airing where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select a U.S. server from the location list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your streaming service app — e.g. Philo —or Discovery Channel — and watch "Expedition X" season 12 online from wherever you are in the world.

Can I watch "Expedition X" S12 online in the U.K.?

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Unfortunately, "Expedition X" season 12 has no U.K. release date at the time of writing. It typically lags weeks or months behind the U.S release date.

On vacation in the U.K. or there for work? Don't worry. U.S. nationals can use a good streaming VPN to log in back into their home provider from anywhere in the world. We recommend NordVPN.

Can I watch "Expedition X" season 12 online in Canada?

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Unfortunately, "Expedition X" 2026 has no release date in Canada at the time of writing. If that changes you'll hear about it here first.

On vacation in the Great White North or there for work? Don't worry. U.S. nationals can use a good streaming VPN to log in back into their home provider from anywhere in the world. We recommend NordVPN.

Can I watch "Expedition X" season 12 online in Australia?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As with everywhere else outside the U.S., "Expedition X" season 12 has no release date in Australia at the time of writing. If that changes you'll hear about it here first.

On vacation Down Under or there for work? Don't worry. U.S. nationals can use a good streaming VPN to log in back into their home provider from anywhere in the world. We recommend NordVPN.

'Expedition X' season 12 - Cast

Josh Gates – Host and Executive Producer

Phil Torres – Biologist and Tech Expert

Heather Amaro – Paranormal Researcher

'Expedition X' season 12 - Episode guide

S10 E01 – 19 Aug, 2026

The team travels to Nottingham, home to the legend of Robin Hood. As they investigate whether centuries of bloodshed have left a paranormal legacy of terror, their search leads them to Sherwood Forest -- and a seeming encounter with the restless dead.

S10 E02 – 26 Aug, 2026

Phil and Heather continue their investigation into the dark legend of Robin Hood in Nottingham, England. While exploring reports of hostile ghosts in a medieval prison and sinister pagan rituals in Sherwood Forest, the team uncovers shocking answers.

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