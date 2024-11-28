Packers vs Dolphins live stream: How to watch NFL online and on TV from anywhere

The 8-3 Green Bay Packers host the 5-6 Miami Dolphins on Thanksgiving thursday – and you can watch Packers vs Dolphins online from anywhere with a VPN.

The Packers play a rare home Thanksgiving game on Thursday night. With an 8-3 record, the Packers are firmly in the race for an NFC playoff place. Green Bay triumphed 38-10 over the San Francisco 49ers last Sunday. They are one of the NFL's in-form teams.

Green Bay won on Thanksgiving last season, defeating the Detroit Lions in Detroit. Matt LaFleur's young team will undoubtedly be hungry to put on a big show in front of their loyal fans.

After winning on the road in New England, the Dolphins continue their voyage across the NFL's cold weather outposts with this trip to Green Bay. The return of starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has resuscitated Miami's playoff hopes.

The Dolphins have won three consecutive games. Their high-powered offense is starting to click while they are finding success defensively. But this game will test Miami and the concerns many hold over their ability to win away games in cold conditions.

So read on for how to watch Packers vs Dolphins, along with all of this season's football, with our 2024/25 NFL live streams guide.

Packers vs Dolphins injury report

Neither team has released an injury report at the time of writing.

How to watch Packers vs Dolphins from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching NFL on your usual subscription? You can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear like you're surfing the web from your home, allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for. It's legal and easy to do.

We've tested many VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN. As we point out in our NordVPN review, it offers superb speeds and a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee. But you've got other VPN options too, so check out our full list of the best VPN services.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling or Fubo and watch the NFL live.

How to watch Packers vs Dolphins in the U.S.

In the U.S., the Packers vs Dolphins live stream is on NBC, which is available with most cable TV packages.

If you've already cut the cord, consider watching the game on Sling TV or Fubo — two of the best streaming services for live TV.

The Sling Blue package starts at just $40 per month (depending on your location) and comes with more than 40 channels, including NBC in select cities. Fubo is another option for this game. For $80 per month, you can sign up for Fubo and its 121 channels, including NBC, all the broadcast networks, ESPN and more.

Sling provides a way to watch most NFL games. Sling Blue starts at $40/month and streams your local ABC, FOX and NBC channels (availability varies by market) as well as NFL Network. Sling Orange has ESPN, and you can combine both plans for as little as $55.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of top channels, including FOX, FS1, CBS, ESPN, ABC and NBC.

How to watch Packers vs Dolphins live streams in the U.K.

In the U.K., the Packers vs Dolphins game is being shown on on Sky Sports NFL and will be available on NFL GamePass. Kick off is at 1:20 a.m. GMT on Friday, November 29.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch Packers vs Dolphins from abroad.

How to watch Packers vs Dolphins live streams in Australia

In Australia, the Packers vs Dolphins live stream will be shown on ESPN via Foxtel.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? Specialist streaming service Kayo Sports is also showing the Packers vs Dolphins, with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just $25/month, and hosting plenty of NBA basketball, cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 and loads of other live sports besides.

There's also a 7-day FREE trial for anybody who hasn't used the service before, as well as the option to get your first month for just $1.

Packers vs Dolpins, along with every game of the season, will also be shown on NFL Game Pass. A subscription costs AU$279.99 for the full campaign — payable in four instalments of AU$70 — or AU$28.99 a week.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to tap into your subscriptions from anywhere.

How to watch Packers vs Dolphins live streams in Canada

There are a couple of options for watching Packers vs Dolphins live streams in Canada.

The game will be shown on TSN/CTV Network.

DAZN, however, will live stream Packers vs Dolphins, along with every game of the NFL season.

A monthly DAZN subscription costs CA$29.99 and includes regular season games and Super Bowl 2025 in addition to other sports. If you want to save some money, you can save 50% with a CA$199.99 annual subscription. To get the most games possible, add NFL Game Pass to your existing DAZN subscription.

