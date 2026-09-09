Apple Watch Ultra 4 is official: All the upgrades explained

Apple just announced the Apple Watch Ultra 4 alongside the Apple Watch Series 12, iPhone Duo, and iPhone 18 Pro at the September 9th "Surprise and Shine" event in Cupertino, California.

Boasting loads of new wellness tools, improved heart rate tracking, better battery life, an upgraded processor, and a handful of cool AI features, here's everything you need to know about the Apple Watch Ultra 4.

Apple Watch Ultra 4: Upgrades cheat sheet

Price and release: The Apple Watch Ultra 4 is available for preorder starting today and will be available on September 18; the price is $799, the same as the Ultra 3

The Apple Watch Ultra 4 is available for preorder starting today and will be available on September 18; the price is $799, the same as the Ultra 3 Design: The Apple Watch Ultra 4 looks similar to its predecessor; available in Black or Natural Titanium

The Apple Watch Ultra 4 looks similar to its predecessor; available in Black or Natural Titanium Health features: Updated health sensing system; improved heart rate and heart rate variability (HRV) tracking; HRV reflected in Vitals app; new Readiness metric; new Health Age score; redesigned Health app with improved recovery insights and personalized AI health/fitness guidance that updates dynamically; Health app now supports personal health data and lab results

Updated health sensing system; improved heart rate and heart rate variability (HRV) tracking; HRV reflected in Vitals app; new Readiness metric; new Health Age score; redesigned Health app with improved recovery insights and personalized AI health/fitness guidance that updates dynamically; Health app now supports personal health data and lab results AI features: Support for Siri AI voice assistant; Live Rewind lets you ‘go back in time’ up to 15 seconds; Sound Recognition can auto-alert users to common sounds like sirens and alarms; Siri Recap takes high-level notes of conversations and generates summaries

Support for Siri AI voice assistant; Live Rewind lets you ‘go back in time’ up to 15 seconds; Sound Recognition can auto-alert users to common sounds like sirens and alarms; Siri Recap takes high-level notes of conversations and generates summaries Under-the-hood: Upgraded S11 processor

Upgraded S11 processor Battery life: Improved battery performance lasts up to 48 hours per charge; up to 18 hours when recording a workout with heart rate and GPS tracking

The Apple Watch Ultra 4 is a substantial upgrade over the Apple Watch Ultra 3, which is currently one of the best smartwatches you can buy.

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Apple Watch Ultra 4: Price and availability

The Apple Watch Ultra 4 costs $799, the same as all the Apple Watch Ultra models that came before it. Available for preorder on launch day (September 9), the Apple Watch Ultra 4 will be available globally starting on September 18 in your choice of Black or Natural Titanium.

Apple Watch Ultra 4: Health upgrades

Improved heart rate tracking

Dynamic Readiness score

Improved step count tracking

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Redesigned Health app focused on trends

Apple Watch Ultra 4: New AI features

Live Rewind and Sound Recognition

Siri AI with Siri Recap

Apple Watch Ultra 4: Battery life

Battery life on the Apple Watch Ultra 4 has been increased to 48 hours per charge, up from 42 hours per charge for the Ultra 3. When using the Ultra 4 to log an outdoor workout with continuous GPS and heart rate tracking, users can expect about 18 hours of use.

Extended workout tracking mode bumps that number to 25 hours per charge, while a new Max Extended mode increases battery life to an impressive 45 hours per charge.

The Ultra 4 charges a little faster than its predecessor. Apple says a 15-minute charge should provide up to 18 hours of use.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for more details.

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