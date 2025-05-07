How to watch Italian Open 2025: live stream tennis online from anywhere

The clay court season continues its tour of European capital cities, this time stopping in Rome for the Italian Open. Players from both the ATP and WTA Tours will be determined to deliver a strong showing with the French Open fast approaching.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch the 2025 Italian Open from anywhere with a VPN.

Italian Open 2025 live streams: TV schedule, dates ► Dates: May 7 — May 18

► Daily start times: 10 a.m. BST / 5 a.m. ET / 2 a.m. PT / 7 p.m AEST

• U.S. — Tennis Channel via Sling or Fubo

• U.K. — Sky Sports

• AUS — beIN Sports (Free trial)

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

The big news heading into the prestigious tournament is that Jannik Sinner will return to action after serving a three-month anti-doping ban. It’s hard to know what to expect from the Australian Open champion but it will be interesting to see if he can immediately recapture the form that saw him rise to number one in the world.

It certainly won’t be easy for the Italian in front of his home crowd as there is a stacked field that includes reigning champion Alexander Zverev, Madrid Open winner Casper Ruud and in-form Briton Jack Draper. Other potential contenders for the title are Spanish ace Carlos Alcaraz, big-hitting American Taylor Fritz and home favorite Lorenzo Musetti.

When it comes to the WTA tournament, clay court specialist Iga Świątek has won three of the last four Italian Opens and will be sharpening her game ahead of the French Open. The Pole will face stern competition in Rome, especially from top seed Aryna Sabalenka who arrives off the back of consecutive WTA 1000 titles, including a clay-court triumph in Madrid.

Another title contender is 18-year-old Mirra Andreeva, who already has two 1000-level trophies this season, while there is an extremely strong American contingent that includes Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Emma Navarro and Australian Open champion Madison Keys.

Check out all of the TV and streaming details below to find out how to watch the 2025 Italian Open from anywhere.

Watch the 2025 Italian Open from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the tennis on your usual subscription?

How to watch the 2025 Italian Open online in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Tennis fans in the U.S. will need the Tennis Channel to watch the 2025 Italian Open tournament.

The Tennis Channel is available through most cable packages as well as some of the best cable TV alternatives, including Sling TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream. Of these options, we recommend Sling and Fubo.

Sling TV offers two primary packages: Sling Orange and Sling Blue, both starting at $45.99 per month. The Sling Orange plan includes over 30 channels, featuring ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3, making it ideal for sports enthusiasts. In contrast, the Sling Blue plan offers over 40 channels, including NBC and USA Network. To access the Tennis Channel for events like the Italian Open, you’ll need the Sports Extra add-on, which costs an additional $11 per month when added to either the Orange or Blue plan.

How to watch 2025 Italian Open live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sky Sports will be showing all the action from the Italian Open in the UK, so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels. The games will be shown on Sky Sports Tennis.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £13/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the UK, you can still follow the 2025 Italian Open tournament live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch Italian Open live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Tennis fans in Australia can watch every match of the Italian Open on beIN Sports.

To access beIN sports you will have to pay $14.99 a month or $149.99 a year. Both options include a 7-day free trial. You can also use the beIN Sports Connect app to stream the Monte-Carlo Masters 2025.

Traveling outside Oz? Don't worry — you can watch Italian Open 2025 via a VPN instead. Our favorite VPN service right now is NordVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

2025 Italian Open men's seeds

Jannik Sinner Alexander Zverev Carlos Alcaraz Taylor Fritz Jack Draper Casper Ruud Alex de Minaur Lorenzo Musetti Holger Rune Daniil Medvedev

2025 Italian Open women's seeds

Aryna Sabalenka Iga Swiatek Coco Gauff Jessica Pegula Jasmine Paolini Madison Keys Mirra Andreeva Qinwen Zheng Emma Navarro Paula Badosa

2025 Italian Open schedule

Wednesday, May 7

Men’s and women’s first round

Thursday, May 8

Men’s first round and women’s second round

Friday, May 9

Men’s and women’s second round

Saturday, May 10

Men’s second round and women’s third round

Sunday, May 11

Men’s and women’s third round

Monday, May 12

Men’s third round and women’s round of 16

Tuesday, May 13

Men’s round of 16 and women’s quarter-finals

Wednesday, May 14

Men’s and women’s quarter-finals

Thursday, May 15

Men’s quarter-finals and women’s semi-finals

Friday, May 16

Men’s semi-finals

Saturday, May 17

Women’s final

Sunday, May 18

Men’s final

