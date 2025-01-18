Ipswich vs Man City live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Ipswich vs Man City live stream presents an opportunity for the home side to add to City’s recent woes when they meet at Portman Road for the first time since 2002 — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Ipswich vs Man City live stream, Date, Time, TV Channels The Ipswich vs Man City live stream takes place on Sunday, January 19.

► Time: 4:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT / 3:30 a.m. AEDT (Monday)

• U.S. — USA Network via Sling TV

• U.K. — Sky Sports

A 2-0 loss to Brighton on Thursday saw Ipswich fall back into the relegation zone but they are level on points with Wolves and just one point behind Everton. With the relegation battle heating up, every point is precious and the Tractor Boys will firmly believe they can cause City problems. Star striker Liam Delap will also be desperate to impress against his former club and will look to give the City defence a busy afternoon.

A lot has changed since City secured a thumping 4-1 win over Ipswich at the start of the season. Back in August, few would have predicted Pep Guardiola’s side would be outside the top four come January, let alone down in sixth with six defeats already this season. After letting a two-goal lead slip away in the final eight minutes in the draw with Brentford, they’ll need a more disciplined defensive display to secure the points at Portman Road.

How to watch Ipswich vs Man City live stream from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Ipswich vs Man City live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market — find out why we love it in our NordVPN review.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S., and want to view your usual American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing Ipswich vs Man City and watch the game just like you would at home.

How to watch Ipswich vs Man City live stream in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch a Ipswich vs Man City live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $46/month (discounted for your first month) and it comes with more than 40 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $79.99/month, but it gives you 150+ channels for that hefty investment, including USA Network, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch a Ipswich vs Man City live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

You'll need Sling TV's Blue package to watch this EPL game, starting from $46/month. The plan comes with 40-plus channels, including USA and NBC in select regions. New subscribers currently get their first month half price.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

How to watch Ipswich vs Man City live stream in the U.K.

Sky Sports is hosting the Ipswich vs Man City live stream in the U.K. at 4:30 p.m. in the afternoon local time. It will go out on the Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League channels.

Sky Sports subscribers can also watch the football on mobile devices via the Sky Go app that's available for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

If you want to sign up, you can check out Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Or, if you don't fancy being locked into a contract, you could opt for a Now Sports membership with plans starting from £14.99/day.

If you're not in the U.K., you can still follow your usual Ipswich vs Man City live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Ipswich vs Man City live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Ipswich vs Man City live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including beINSports and MLB Network. It costs CA$29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CA$79.97, which means you'll pay CA$26.66 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CA$279.99 (that's CA$23.33 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also allow you to watch the Premier League in 4K.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their usual service can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Ipswich vs Man City live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Ipswich vs Man City game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Ipswich vs Man City live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access an Ipswich vs Man City live stream via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year. You can also watch the game on Sky Sport 8.

Kick-off is at 5.30 a.m. NZDT in the early hours of Monday morning.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

