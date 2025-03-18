First Four 2025 live stream: How to watch March Madness preliminary round online

Never underestimate the First Four. Since this round's inception in 2011, two teams have made it from the First Four to the Final Four, with 13 claiming at least one March Madness scalp. And thanks to the inclusion of No.11 North Carolina at West Virginia's expense, the anticipation comes with a side portion of controversy.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch First Four 2025 without cable and from anywhere with a VPN.

First Four 2025 live stream: TV channels and dates The First Four round runs from Tuesday, March 18 to Wednesday, March 19. Full schedule below.

• U.S. — TruTV via Sling TV or Max

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

The Tar Heels, March Madness runners-up in 2022, have an abysmal 1-12 Quad 1 record this season, yet made the cut ahead of a Mountaineers team with a vastly superior 6-10 Quad 1 record. Predictably, North Carolina are taking the fall for the NCAA selection committee, but how they respond to the scrutiny is up to them.

No.11 Xavier could be a real prospect. The Musketeers are amongst the sharpest shooters in the country, having converted 39% of their 3-point attempts and 79% of their free throws, and they finished the regular season by reeling off seven straight wins. However, they've been drawn against No.11 Texas, who have bags of March Madness experience, and a potential star of the future in Tre Johnson.

Here's how to watch First Four live streams online. Don’t miss any of the main event itself by following our how to watch March Madness live streams guide.

How to watch First Four online from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the preliminary round on your subscriptions?

You can still watch your usual First Four live stream thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software makes your devices appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are.

Watch Selection Sunday live streams in the U.S.

In the U.S., all four games of the First Four round are exclusive to TruTV.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you can watch every single game of the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament through an inexpensive OTT cable TV alternative.

Sling TV is one of the better options. It includes TBS and TNT in its Orange plan, with prices starting from $45.99/month and your first month half-price.

You can add CBS with a subscription to Paramount Plus Premium ($12.99 per month). Together, those cost $58.98 per month — but only $35.99 for your first month — which is less than Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu with live TV, and one of the cheapest and most reliable ways of watching all of March Madness.

You can get TNT and ESPN on the Sling TV Orange plan. Sling Orange comes with 30-plus channels, including TBS, Comedy Central and Disney Channel. New subscribers get 50% off their first month.

Max is another option. It will live stream all of the games that are shown on TBS/TNT/TruTV, and includes all of HBO's prestige series, like "Curb Your Enthusiasm", "The Sopranos" and "The Wire". Plus, the service has its own originals.

Plans start at $9.99/month, though you'll need to pay $16/month to go ad-free, and $20/month to stream in 4K.

How to watch First Four 2025 in the U.K.

The First Four, along with every single game of March Madness, is being shown on Sky Sports in the U.K.. Games will go out on Sky Sports+, and occasionally on Sky Sports Main Event.

Sky Sports subscribers can watch the basketball on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices.

Don't fancy being locked into a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now.

If you're not in the U.K. right now, one of the best VPN services will help tap into your home coverage of the First Four. We recommend NordVPN.

How to watch First Four 2025 in Canada

Every game of the First Four is being shown on TSN and TSN+, which are also providing comprehensive March Madness coverage.

The streaming service lets you get access to all TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis.

If you're away from home and struggling to tap into your subscriptions, you could use a VPN to help you access a First Four stream from anywhere. We recommend NordVPN.

How to watch First Four 2025 in Australia

Aussies will find First Four live streams on ESPN via Foxtel, whcih is providing comprehensive March madness coverage.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? Specialist streaming service Kayo Sports will also be showing the First Four round, with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just $25/month, and hosting plenty of cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 and loads of other live sports besides.

There's also a 7-day FREE trial for anybody who hasn't used the service before.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Kayo account as if you were back home.

First Four schedule 2025

Tuesday, March 18

6:40 p.m. — No.16 Alabama State vs No.16 Saint Francis (TruTV)

9:10 p.m. — No.11 San Diego State vs No.11 North Carolina (TruTV)

Wednesday, March 19

6:40 p.m. — No.16 American vs No.16 Mount St. Mary's (TruTV)

9:10 p.m. — No.11 Texas vs No.11 Xavier (TruTV)

(All times ET)

