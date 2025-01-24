How to watch 'Kobe: The Making of a Legend' online and from anywhere

To mark the fifth anniversary of Kobe Bryant's death and celebrate his remarkable life comes a new docuseries from CNN. Here's how you can watch "Kobe: The Making of a Legend" online around the world and from anywhere with a VPN.

33,643 points, 7,047 rebounds, 6,306 assists. Five NBA championships, 18 All-Star games, two Olympic gold medals. Even an Oscar. There's no disputing that the Black Mamba is an icon of the hardcourt, and yet the astonishing weight of the numbers still don't do justice to his generational talent and cultural significance.

That's what "Kobe: The Making of a Legend" hopes to do across three hour-long episodes, telling the superstar's story from cradle to grave — the victim of a helicopter crash, Bryant was taken from us at the age of only 41.

"Five years after his passing, we are honored to share the story of Kobe Bryant—arguably one of the greatest and most competitive professional athletes of all time,” said Eric Johnson, Executive Producer for CNN Original Series. “While his legendary career on the court is widely celebrated, this series explores some of the lesser-known dimensions of his life. We’re proud to present a deeper, more nuanced portrait of Kobe and the complicated journey that shaped his legacy.”

Here's how you can watch "Kobe: The Making of a Legend" online and stream every episode no matter where in the world you are.

How to watch 'Kobe: The Making of a Legend' online in the U.S.

The three episodes of of "Kobe: The Making of a Legend" will be broadcast on CNN in the U.S. at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Saturdays from January 25. Pay TV subscribers can stream "Kobe: The Making of a Legend" as it goes out via CNN.com and CNN apps, and on demand the day after each episode airs. Cord cutters can watch CNN on cable replacing services like Sling TV. It's one of the best OTT cable alternatives around, and CNN features on both of its Blue and Orange plans. Prices start from just $45.99/month.

Watch 'Kobe: The Making of a Legend' from anywhere in the world

Watch 'Kobe: The Making of a Legend' around the world

How to watch 'Kobe: The Making of a Legend' online in Canada

If you have CNN as part of your cable plan (e.g. Bell TV, Rogers, etc) in Canada, then you should be able to watch "Kobe: The Making of a Legend" as it goes out. Double check your local listings to make sure you don't miss the episodes.

Can I watch 'Kobe: The Making of a Legend' in the U.K. or Australia?

CNN coverage isn't available outside of North America and there are no signs that "Kobe: The Making of a Legend" is currently slated to show on any other broadcasters or streamers in the U.K. or Australia.

That means that anybody on vacation in U.K. or Down Under from a country where "Kobe: The Making of a Legend" is broadcast will need a good streaming VPN to log in back home to use their domestic streaming service — we recommend NordVPN.

'Kobe: The Making of a Legend' teaser

Kobe: The Making of a Legend | Tease - YouTube Watch On

'Kobe: The Making of a Legend' episode guide

Episode 1 — Saturday, January 25, 2025

— Saturday, January 25, 2025 Episode 2 — Saturday, February 1, 2025

— Saturday, February 1, 2025 Episode 3 — Saturday, February 8, 2025

