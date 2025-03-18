March Madness LIVE: watch and stream NCAA basketball, odds and build-up to First Four

March Madness begins today, and the Tar Heels are bringing an extra dash of "mad" to proceedings. Over the next three weeks, 68 of the very best NCAA Division I basketball teams in the land will compete in the greatest sports tournament ever devised.

There are two games taking place at the University of Dayton Arena this evening: Alabama State vs Saint Francis (6:40 p.m. ET) and San Diego State vs North Carolina (9:10 p.m. ET).

These are the first two games of the First Four round, a quadruple-header of eliminators between the four-lowest seeded automatic qualifiers and the four lowest-seeded at large-teams.

That means you can hold off tearing your bracket to shreds for a couple more days at least.

American vs Mount St. Mary's (6:40 p.m. ET) and Texas vs Xavier (9:10 p.m. ET) will follow tomorrow, before the First Round proper gets underway on Thursday.

March Madness 2025 Quick Info

Today's March Madness games

Tuesday, March 18

6:40 p.m. — No.16 Alabama State vs No.16 Saint Francis (TruTV)

9:10 p.m. — No.11 San Diego State vs No.11 North Carolina (TruTV)

(All times ET)