March Madness LIVE: watch and stream NCAA basketball, odds and build-up to First Four
March Madness begins today, and the Tar Heels are bringing an extra dash of "mad" to proceedings. Over the next three weeks, 68 of the very best NCAA Division I basketball teams in the land will compete in the greatest sports tournament ever devised.
There are two games taking place at the University of Dayton Arena this evening: Alabama State vs Saint Francis (6:40 p.m. ET) and San Diego State vs North Carolina (9:10 p.m. ET).
These are the first two games of the First Four round, a quadruple-header of eliminators between the four-lowest seeded automatic qualifiers and the four lowest-seeded at large-teams.
That means you can hold off tearing your bracket to shreds for a couple more days at least.
American vs Mount St. Mary's (6:40 p.m. ET) and Texas vs Xavier (9:10 p.m. ET) will follow tomorrow, before the First Round proper gets underway on Thursday.
March Madness 2025 Quick Info
- Date: Tuesday, March 18
- Venue: University of Dayton Arena, Ohio
- TV channel: TruTV, TBS, TNT via Sling TV, CBS via Paramount Plus (U.S.) | Sky Sports (U.K.) | TSN (CAN)
Today's March Madness games
Tuesday, March 18
6:40 p.m. — No.16 Alabama State vs No.16 Saint Francis (TruTV)
9:10 p.m. — No.11 San Diego State vs No.11 North Carolina (TruTV)
(All times ET)
LIVE: Latest Updates
North Carolina Heels
The North Carolina Tar Heels have been cast as this year's March Madness... heels.
That's because the NCAA selection committee included them in the 68-team field at the expense of West Virginia.
While Hubert Davis' men went 1-12 in Quad 1 fixtures this season, the Mountaineers posted a 6-10 Quad 1 record.
Still, that doesn't warrant the avalanche of hatred that's come North Carolina's way since the Selection Sunday reveal.
If they weren't already feeling the pressure, the last thing they needed was a delayed flight.
Underestimate the First Four at your peril
The First Four might technically be a preliminary round for the teams that weren't deemed good enough for inclusion in the final 64-team bracket, but write them off at your peril.
Since this round's introduction in 2011, two teams have made it from the First Four to the Final Four: the 2011 VCU Rams and the 2021 UCLA Bruins.
To put that into context, over that stretch only three No.5 seeds have made the Final Four.
Hello and welcome to the greatest show on Earth
The 68-team pool will be whittled down to 66 today, then 64 tomorrow, so if you haven't already, now's as good a time as any to get to work on your bracket.
You can download the lovely full-scale version from the NCAA website. Perfect for printing and displaying proudly above your mantelpiece.
First Four 2025 live stream: How to watch March Madness preliminary round online
