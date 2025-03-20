March Madness First Round 2025 live stream: How to watch the games online

The gap between the best and the rest is wonderfully narrow this year, making for a thrilling March Madness first round

Dante Maddox Jr. #21 of the Xavier Musketeers and Arthur Kaluma #6 of the Texas Longhorns compete for the ball in March 2025
(Image credit: Photo by Grace Bradley/NCAA Photos)
Jump to:

There's only one way to describe 32 games across two days — madness. For many, the early stages of the tournament, when there's so much going on that time loses all meaning, is the pinnacle of March Madness. And this year, the gap between the best and the rest is tantalizingly narrow. We smell upsets.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch First Round 2025 without cable and from anywhere with a VPN.

First Round 2025 live stream: TV channels and dates

The First Round runs from Thursday, March 20 to Friday, March 21. Full schedule below.
U.S. — TBS, TNT, TruTV via Sling TV, CBS via Paramount Plus
• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

Auburn are the No.1 overall seed, yet they enter the tournament off the back of a humbling three defeats in four, while Duke, the No.2 overall seed, may have just lost the top player in college basketball, Cooper Flagg, to an ankle injury. Nobody has fewer than three defeats on their record, and the No.2 seeds alone have racked up 25 losses between them.

On paper, the games that look ripest for an upset include No.4 Texas A&M vs No.13 Yale (Thursday, 7:25 p.m. ET, TBS), No.5 Michigan vs No.12 UC San Diego (Thursday, 10 p.m. ET, TBS), No.6 Ole Miss vs No.11 North Carolina (Friday, 4:05 p.m. ET, TNT), and No.4 Arizona vs No.13 Akron (Friday, 7:35 p.m. ET, TruTV), but this being March Madness, there's every chance the shocks will come elsewhere.

Every year, a new cult hero emerges who transcends college ties and rivalries. Last year, it was NC State's DJ Burns, and hopes are high for Auburn's Chad Baker-Mazara, who's just as likely to win a game as lose it by getting ejected.

Here's how to watch First Round live streams online. Don’t miss any of the main event itself by following our how to watch March Madness live streams guide.

How to watch First Round online from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the round of 64 on your subscriptions?

You can still watch your usual First Round live stream thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software makes your devices appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are.

So it's ideal for hoops fans away on vacation or on business. NordVPN is best and our NordVPN review explains why.

Image
Exclusive deal

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

Get 72% off with this NordVPN deal

Watch First Round live streams in the U.S.

US flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., First Round games are being shown across TBS, TNT, TruTV and CBS.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you can watch every single game — not only of the round of 64, but March Madness as a whole — through an inexpensive OTT cable TV alternative.

Sling TV is one of the better options. It includes TBS and TNT in its Orange plan, with prices starting from $45.99/month and your first month half-price.

You can add CBS with a subscription to Paramount Plus Premium ($12.99 per month). Together, those cost $58.98 per month — but only $35.99 for your first month — which is less than Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu with live TV, and one of the cheapest and most reliable ways of watch all of March Madness 2025.

Sling TV

You can get TBS and TNT on the Sling TV Orange package. Sling Orange comes with 30-plus channels, including ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3. Sling Blue carries TBS, TNT and TruTV, and has more than 40 channels overall, including ABC, Fox and NBC in select markets. You can also combine both plans for a great saving. Right now, new subscribers get up to 50% off their first month.

PREFERRED PARTNERView Deal

Max is another option. It will live stream all of the games that are shown on TBS, TNT and TruTV, and includes all of HBO's prestige series, like "Curb Your Enthusiasm", "The Sopranos" and "The Wire". Plus, the service has its own originals.

Plans start at $9.99/month, though you'll need to pay $16/month to go ad-free, and $20/month to stream in 4K.

Scroll down for a breakdown of which games are on which channels.

How to watch First Round live streams in the U.K.

British flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The First Round, along with every single game of March Madness, is being shown on Sky Sports in the U.K.. Games will go out on Sky Sports+, and occasionally on Sky Sports Main Event.

Sky Sports subscribers can watch the basketball on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices.

Don't fancy being locked into a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now.

If you're not in the U.K. right now, one of the best VPN services will help tap into your home coverage of the First Round. We recommend NordVPN.

How to watch First Round live streams in Canada

Canadian flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Every game of the First Round is being shown on TSN and TSN+, which are providing comprehensive March Madness coverage.

The streaming service lets you get access to all TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis.

If you're away from home and struggling to tap into your subscriptions, you could use a VPN to help you access a First Round stream from anywhere. We recommend NordVPN.

How to watch First Round live streams in Australia

Australian flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies will find First Round live streams on ESPN via Foxtel, whcih is providing comprehensive March Madness coverage.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? Specialist streaming service Kayo Sports will also be showing the round of 64, with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just $25/month, and hosting plenty of cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 and loads of other live sports besides.

There's also a 7-day FREE trial for anybody who hasn't used the service before.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Kayo account as if you were back home.

First Round schedule 2025

Thursday, March 20
12:15 p.m. — No.9 Creighton vs No.8 Louisville (CBS)
12:40 p.m. — No.13 High Point vs No.4 Purdue (TruTV)
1:30 p.m. — No.14 Montana vs No.3 Wisconsin (TNT)
2 p.m. — No.16 SIU Edwardsville vs No.1 Houston (TBS)
2:50 p.m. — No.16 Alabama State vs No.1 Auburn (CBS)
3:15 p.m. — No.12 McNeese vs No.5 Clemson (TruTV)
4:05 p.m. — No.11 VCU vs No.6 BYU (TNT)
4:35 p.m. — No.9 Georgia vs No.8 Gonzaga (TBS)
6:50 p.m. — No.15 Wofford vs No.2 Tennessee (TNT)
7:10 p.m. — No.10 Arkansas vs No.7 Kansas (CBS)
7:25 p.m. — No.13 Yale vs No.4 Texas A&M (TBS)
7:35 p.m. — No.11 Drake vs No.6 Missouri (TruTV)
9:25 p.m. — No.10 Utah State vs No.7 UCLA (TNT)
9:45 p.m. — No.15 Omaha vs No.2 St. John's (CBS)
10 p.m. — No.12 UC San Diego vs No.5 Michigan (TBS)
10:10 p.m. — No.14 UNCW vs No.3 Texas Tech (TruTV)

Friday, March 21
12:15 p.m. — No.9 Baylor vs No.8 Mississippi State (CBS)
12:40 p.m. — No.15 Robert Morris vs No.2 Alabama (TruTV)
1:30 p.m. — No.14 Lipscomb vs No.3 Iowa State (TNT)
2 p.m. — No.12 Colorado State vs No.5 Memphis (TBS)
2:50 p.m. — No.16 Mount St. Mary's/American vs No.1 Duke (CBS)
3:15 p.m. — No.10 Vanderbilt vs No.7 Saint Mary's (TruTV)
4:05 p.m. — No.11 North Carolina vs No.6 Ole Miss (TNT)
4:35 p.m. — No.13 Grand Canyon vs No.4 Maryland (TBS)
6:50 p.m. — No.16 Norfolk State vs No.1 Florida (TNT)
7:10 p.m. — No.14 Troy vs No.3 Kentucky (CBS)
7:25 p.m. — No.10 New Mexico vs No.7 Marquette (TBS)
7:35 p.m. — No.13 Akron vs No.4 Arizona (TruTV)
9:25 p.m. — No.9 Oklahoma vs No.8 UConn (TNT)
9:45 p.m. — No.11 Xavier/Texas vs No.6 Illinois (CBS)
10 p.m. — No.15 Bryant vs No.2 Michigan State (TBS)
10:10 p.m. — No.12 Liberty vs No.5 Oregon (TruTV)

(All times ET)

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

