BYU vs Colorado Alamo Bowl livestream: How to watch college football game online from anywhere

The BYU vs Colorado Alamo Bowl is one of the biggest bowl games of the 2024 college football season — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free!

BYU vs Colorado Alamo Bowl livestream, date, time, channels The BYU vs Colorado Alamo Bowl livestream is on Saturday, December 28.

► Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT / 12:30 a.m. GMT (Dec 29) / 11:30 a.m. AEDT (Dec. 29)

• U.S. — Watch on ABC via Sling or Fubo

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

The 9-3 Colorado Buffaloes meet the 10-2 BYU Cougars on Saturday in San Antonio's awe-inspiring Alamo Dome.

This is the 13th meeting between these two teams, and Colorado has enjoyed the upper hand with eight victories to BYU's three.

All eyes are on the Buffaloes for this game. NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders will coach his first bowl game with Colorado.

The Buffs will also have two-way sensation: Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter on the field and Sanders' son Shedeur as the starting quarterback.

Hunter and Sanders could be selected in the top ten in the 2025 NFL Draft. Colorado has enjoyed an excellent season and would love to cap it with a bowl win. Since becoming a college head coach, Coach Sanders is 0-2 in bowl games.

The Cougars have already been busy signing new players for next season in the transfer portal. But they have also lost players.

Crew Wakley has entered the portal, and his departure will promote Raider Damuni to the starting role.

BYU finished the regular season ahead of Colorado in the rankings. However, the oddsmakers view the Cougars as five-point underdogs.

Will Colorado's star power be too much for BYU? Or will the Cougars cause an upset?

Make sure you don't miss the BYU vs Colorado Alamo Bowl livestream or any of this season's college football with our 2024 college football livestreams guide.

How to watch BYU vs Colorado Alamo Bowl livestream from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear like you're surfing the web from your home, allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for. It's legal and easy to do.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling or a service listed below and watch the BYU vs Colorado Alamo Bowl livestream.

How to watch BYU vs Colorado Alamo Bowl livestream in the U.S.

In the U.S., the BYU vs Colorado Alamo Bowl livestream is on ABC. That means it is available over the air with one of the best TV antennas, and it is typically available with most cable TV packages.

If you've already cut the cord, consider watching the game on Sling TV or Fubo — two of the best streaming services for live TV.

The Sling Orange package is just $45.99 per month and comes with more than 30 channels, including TNT. You can also opt for Sling Blue, starting at just $50.99 a month.

Or, for $80 per month, you can sign up for Fubo and its 121 channels, including ESPN, all the broadcast networks and more.

How to watch BYU vs Colorado Alamo Bowl livestream for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch select college football live streams over the air for free.

How to watch BYU vs Colorado Alamo Bowl livestream in the U.K.

U.K. fans can watch the BYU vs Colorado Alamo Bowl livestream on Sky Sports. The game will be accessible on Sky Sports Mix at 12:30 a.m. GMT on Sunday, December 29.

If you want this game and other select NCAA football games, you can add Sky Sports to an existing Sky subscription for £22/month.

Sky Glass is another option for watching NCAA and NFL football in the U.K. This service gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky subscription on top of that.

If you're currently an American in the U.K., and can't access Sky Sports, don't worry. You can use NordVPN to watch the BYU vs Colorado Alamo Bowl livestream on your regular service from abroad.

How to watch BYU vs Colorado Alamo Bowl livestream in Australia

In Australia, the BYU vs Colorado Alamo Bowl livestream will be shown on Kayo Sports. Kayo Sports gives you ESPN coverage of both college football and NFL live streams, with a few games on offer each week. Kayo Sports will have access to this game and all College Football Playoff games and bowl games this season through its ESPN deal.

Of course, if you're in Australia, you can always use NordVPN to watch your U.S. streaming services abroad.

How to watch BYU vs Colorado Alamo Bowl livestream in Canada

If you're in Canada, the BYU vs Colorado Alamo Bowl livestream will be on TSN2. TSN has a monopoly on college football so this is essentially your only option for watching games this season

Among the best streaming services we've tested, the only one that may offer games is Fubo, which has a pretty deep live sports selection and operates in Canada. Unfortunately, at this time we cannot confirm that Fubo will offer any college football livestreams in Canada like it does in the U.S.

Of course, if you're in Canada, you can always use NordVPN to watch your U.S. streaming services abroad.

