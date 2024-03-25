Wales vs Poland live stream: How to watch Euro 2024 playoff final online

The Wales vs Poland live stream is a winner-takes-all affair in Tuesday's Euro 2024 playoff final clash, with a spot in Group D up for grabs at Cardiff City Stadium. The stakes are high but so are confidence levels, so we should be in store for a cracker.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch Wales vs Poland from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

Wales vs Poland live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Wales vs Poland live streams takes place on Tuesday, March 26.

► Time: 7:45 p.m. GMT / 3:45 p.m. ET / 12:45 p.m. PT / 6:45 a.m. AEDT (Mar. 27)

• FREE — S4C (U.K.)

• U.S. — ViX

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Wales' 4-1 hammering of Finland was quite simply the finest performance of Rob Page's tenure. Poland went one better in their 5-1 thrashing of Estonia, though it's worth noting that four of those goals arrived after the world's 123rd-ranked national team had been reduced to 10 men.

The Eagles remain unbeaten under Michal Probierz, though with Robert Lewandowski is beginning to show his age they were heavily reliant on long-range sighters.

From David Brooks to Harry Wilson and Brennan Johnson, Wales' squad is rich with attacking talent, though their backline is a concern. It parted like the Red Sea on numerous occasions, and inside the box Lewandowski remains a high-grade predator.

Read on as we explain how to watch Wales vs Poland live streams from anywhere.

How to watch Wales vs Poland from anywhere

Wales vs Poland live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best.

How to watch Wales vs Poland live streams in the U.K.

If you live in the U.K., you can enjoy every single minute of this Euro 2024 qualifying playoff without spending a penny. That's because Wales vs Poland will be streamed for FREE on S4C. Just note that coverage will be in Welsh.

The game will also be available on ViaPlay. That service costs £9.99 a month.

How to watch Wales vs Poland live streams in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch a Wales vs Poland live stream on Spanish- and Portuguese-language streaming service ViX.

A subscription costs $6.99 per month or $49.99 per year, and also offers access to a whole host of original series and exclusive movies.

How to watch Wales vs Poland live streams in Canada

Canadians can watch the Wales vs Poland live stream on DAZN.

Streaming service DAZN is also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Champions League, Europa League and EFL Championship soccer!

DAZN comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

How to watch Wales vs Poland live streams in Australia

Aussies can watch Wales vs Poland on Optus Sport, which has the rights to a ton of top-tier soccer, including all of this season's English Premier League games.

Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

How to watch Wales vs Poland live streams in New Zealand

Kiwis can access a Wales vs Poland live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99 per week, $44.99 per month or $449.99 per year.

