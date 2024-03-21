Wales vs Finland live stream: How to watch Euro 2024 playoff online

The Wales vs Finland live stream will see one side take a step closer to Euro 2024 qualification when they meet at Cardiff City Stadium. The winner will earn the right to take on Poland or Estonia in a final playoff — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN .

Wales vs Finland live stream, Date, Time, Channels Wales vs Finland live streams take place on Thursday (March 21).

► Time: 7:45 p.m. GMT / 3:45 p.m. ET / 12:45 p.m. PT / 6:45 a.m. AEDT (Mar. 22)

• FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• U.S. — Fox Sports via Sling TV

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Rob Page has tried to revamp The Dragons squad after a disappointing World Cup. However, Welsh skipper Aaron Ramsey has returned, despite only appearing three times off the bench for Cardiff City.

Finland’s Inter Miami midfielder Robert Taylor has had to withdraw from their squad due to injury. There is also a doubt over striker Marcus Forss. The Middlesbrough man came off injured in his most recent outing for his club.

These two sides have something of a history. Jari Litmanen sent Wales into the international abyss back in 2009. Overall, though, the hosts have been victorious on six occasions, slightly ahead of the visitor’s four, while they have drawn on five occasions. It’s going to be tight.

With so much up for grabs, this is going to be a fraught affair. Read on to find out how you can catch it all. After the international break, make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action by checking out how to watch Premier League live streams.

Watch Wales vs Finland from anywhere

Wales vs Finland live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

Wales vs Finland live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

You can still watch Wales vs Finland live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

How to watch Wales vs Finland in the U.K.

If you live in the U.K. then you can enjoy every single minute of this Euro 2024 qualifying playoff without spending a penny. That's because Wales vs Finland will be streamed for FREE on BBC iPlayer (English language) and S4C (Welsh language).

The game will also be available on ViaPlay. That service costs £9.99 a month.

Watch Wales vs Finland in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch a Wales vs Finland live stream on Fox Sports, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40 per month and it comes with more than 30 channels including Fox Sports.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $75 per month but gives you 121 channels, including Fox Sports, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start from $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, USA and NBCSN.

Watch Wales vs Finland in Canada

Canadians can watch the Wales vs Finland live stream on DAZN.

Streaming service DAZN is also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Champions League, Europa League and EFL Championship soccer!

DAZN comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

Watch Wales vs Finland in Australia

How to watch the Wales vs Finland live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch Wales vs Finland on Optus Sport, which has the rights to a ton of top-tier soccer, including all of this season's English Premier League games. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Watch Wales vs Finland in New Zealand

Kiwis can access a Wales vs Finland live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99 per week, $44.99 per month or $449.99 per year.

