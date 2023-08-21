How to watch Wrexham live streams from anywhere

Welcome to Wrexham season 2 may still be a few weeks away, but Wrexham's latest season of football has already started. And spoiler warning it won't be in the English National League this year. Instead, Wrexham are playing in the English Football League Two after securing automatic promotion via winning the National League last season.

So, if Welcome to Wrexham isn't enough of The Red Dragons for you, then you're in the right place. We're here to show you how to watch Wrexham A.F.C. live streams of every game possible. And don't worry if you're out of town — because you can watch it all from anywhere with a VPN.

Upcoming Wrexham fixtures

Who are Wrexham playing next?

Right now, Wrexham are playing in two competitions that you can watch from most places. First, and most importantly, is the English Football League Two. This is the fourth and bottom tier of the professional English football league system and represents a major step forward in Wrexham's ultimate goal of one day playing in the Premier League.

However, there's also the Carabao Cup — also known as the League Cup. This tournament combines every English football team from League Two, League One, the Championship and the Premier League in a single competition.

Wrexham will also compete in the FA Cup later in the year, but for now, we'll stick to just EFL League Two and Carabao Cup matches.

Upcoming Wrexham Fixtures Barrow vs Wrexham: Saturday, August 26 ► Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 12 a.m. AEDT (Aug. 27)

• U.S. — Watch on iFollow

• U.K. — Listen on iFollow

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Ironically, in the U.K., only a select number of matches will be broadcast live due to broadcast regulations in the U.K. But for those of you in the U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand, you'll be able to watch every Wrexham League Two match and select Carabao Cup matches (sorry, Brits).

That's good news wherever you are because a VPN — or virtual private network — will let you tune into U.S. coverage from anywhere on the planet. And the same goes for every other country. So, if you're an American on vacation in the U.K., you'll be able to use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live on your usual services.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

How to watch Wrexham live streams with a VPN

If you're not in your home country when Wrexham are playing and are unable to live stream a game from wherever you are, you can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear that you're surfing the web from your home location — meaning that you can access the streaming services you already pay for. It's all totally legal and easy to do.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is ExpressVPN ; it offers superb speeds, excellent customer service and a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out first to see if it's right for you. But you've got other VPN options too, so check out our full list of the best VPN services.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to iFollow for League Two games or another service for the Carabao Cup, sit back and watch the game.

Wrexham live streams by country

How to watch Wrexham live streams in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch all of Wrexham's 46 EFL League Two games of the 2023/24 campaign via iFollow. iFollow is a streaming service specifically created for the English Football League tiers, including League Two.

However, iFollow subscriptions are a little different than your typical sports streaming platform. Instead of subscribing to watch an entire league's matches, you only sign up for the team you want. For Wrexham fans, that means heading over to Wrexham's iFollow page and signing up there.

iFollow gives you three options: Video season pass, Video monthly pass, and Video match pass. Right now, a Video season pass costs $178 and gives you access to Wrexham's entire League Two campaign. If you just want to try iFollow for a month, the Video monthly pass will give you one month's access for $33. And if you're only trying to watch a particular match, the Video match pass costs just $13 per match.

If you already use iFollow but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch Wrexham live streams by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

iFollow offers every Wrexham League Two live stream in one location. Sign up for a Video season pass for $178 to watch the entire season or sign up for a Video monthly pass for $33 if you're not ready to commit to an entire year. For those looking to watch a single game, there's also the Video match pass for $13 a match.

For the Carabao Cup, U.S. Wrexham fans will need to grab an ESPN Plus subscription. ESPN Plus is the exclusive home to U.S. broadcasts of Carabao Cup matches, including select Wrexham Carabao Cup fixtures, and can be viewed through the ESPN App on a range of devices. While an ESPN Plus subscription does not give you access to regular ESPN content, it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service). ESPN+ is available for $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year.

Even better, ESPN Plus is available in the Disney Bundle with both Hulu and Disney Plus for $12.99 a month with ads. That gets you all of the ESPN Plus events, top Hulu shows like It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and the Disney Plus library of classic Disney and Star Wars content. You can also pay $19.99 and lose the ads on Hulu and Disney Plus. But hurry — an upcoming Disney price hike will make all of these options more expensive starting October 12.

If you already use ESPN Plus but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch Wrexham Carabao Cup live streams by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Wrexham live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Wrexham fans in Canada will also need to use iFollow to watch all 46 EFL League Two games of the 2023/24 campaign. To subscribe to a Video season pass, Video monthly pass, or video match pass head over to Wrexham's iFollow page and sign up there.

For Carabao Cup matches, DAZN is the exclusive home for the tournament in Canada, including select Wrexham Carabao Cup fixtures. Head over to DAZN right now to sign up and start watching when round two of the tournament kicks off on August 28. Currently, Wrexham's second round matchup against Bradford City is not scheduled for broadcast.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch Wrexham live streams in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, it's not possible to watch every Wrexham game live in the U.K. due to blackout laws — but a very limited number of games are shown on Sky Sports each season. Currently, no Wrexham League Two games are scheduled to be broadcast.

However, you can watch select games through iFollow with a Video season pass, Video monthly pass, or Video match pass. Unfortunately, not all of these will be video live streams, as broadcasting regulations apply to iFollow too. The good news is that for games with blackouts, you can listen to an audio live stream instead. If you sign up for games by the match, Audio match passes are available at a discounted rate of £2.50 a game rather than the £10 a game for a Video match pass.

Sky Sports is also the home of the Carabao Cup this year in the U.K. Select matches are broadcast every round, including Wrexham matches on occasion. Currently, Wrexham's second-round matchup against Bradford City is not scheduled for broadcast.

If you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels. You'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV. And of course that will also give you Sky Sports F1, Cricket, Golf and more.

But if you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you should consider its Now streaming service. Access to Sports channels for 24 hours costs £11.99 or you can get a whole month of Now Sports for £34.99. Now is probably not the best option for League Two matches given the difference in price between it and iFollow, but could be a great option for Carabao Cup games.

And if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the games by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Wrexham live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Like the rest of the world outside the U.K., Aussie Wrexham fans will need to use iFollow to watch all 46 EFL League Two games of the 2023/24 campaign. To subscribe to a Video season pass, Video monthly pass, or video match pass head over to Wrexham's iFollow page and sign up there.

For the Carabao Cup, those of you Down Under will need a beIN Sports subscription. Prices for a beIN Sports subscription are AU$14.99 a month or AU$129.99 for an entire year. Currently, Wrexham's second round matchup against Bradford City is not scheduled for broadcast.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to watch all the action as if you were back home.

How to watch Wrexham live streams in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Like their Australian neighbors, Wrexham fans in New Zealand will need to use iFollow to watch all 46 EFL League Two games of the 2023/24 campaign. To subscribe to a Video season pass, Video monthly pass, or video match pass head over to Wrexham's iFollow page and sign up there.

For the Carabao Cup, beIN Sports is also the tournament's home in New Zealand. subscription. Prices for a beIN Sports subscription are $14.99 NZD a month or $129.99 NZD for an entire year. Currently, Wrexham's second round matchup against Bradford City is not scheduled for broadcast.

Not in New Zealand right now? You can simply use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to watch all the action as if you were back home.