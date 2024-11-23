Scotland vs Australia live stream: How to watch 2024 Autumn Internationals rugby

The Scotland vs Australia live stream features two on-the-up sides determined to win and continue their recent form — expect a free-flowing game with plenty of ball in the backs' hands. Keep reading as we explain how you can watch the rugby from anywhere in the world with a VPN.

Scotland vs Australia live streams: TV schedule, dates The Scotland vs Australia live stream takes place Sunday, November 24.

► Time: 1:40 p.m. GMT / 8:40 a.m. ET / 5:40 a.m. PT / 12:10 a.m. AEDT (Monday)

• U.S. — Peacock

• U.K. — TNT Sports / Discovery Plus

Scotland have picked up comfortable wins over Fiji and Portugal, but came up well short against back-to-world champions South Africa in their only Autumn Internationals 2024 encounter against a tier one nation so far. Gregor Townsend's side have been in good form generally, though, and their entertaining brand of rugby — with all-time leading try scorers Duhan van der Merwe and Darcy Graham on the wings — is great to watch. This will be a special one, too, for Australia-born captain Sione Tuipulotu.

Reports of the death of Australian rugby have proven grossly exaggerated. After a dismal 2023 World Cup and scarcely better 2024 Rugby Championship, the Wallabies have impressed in the Autumn Internationals, beating England and Wales in their two encounters so far. New head coach Joe Schmidt has restored confidence in the squad, but forward Will Skelton reckons Murrayfield will be their toughest test so far on tour. Samu Kerevi is suspended after his red card in Cardiff last weekend.

Read on to see your Scotland vs Australia live stream options today and how to watch 2024 Autumn International rugby from anywhere.

How to watch Scotland vs Australia 2024 in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

NBC's streaming service Peacock has the rights to show every international rugby game this November. Scotland vs Australia kicks off at 8:40 a.m. ET / 5:40 a.m. PT on Sunday.

If you don't already have the service, Peacock TV subscriptions start from only $7.99/month, rising to $13.99/month to remove the ads.

If you already subscribe to Peacock but are outside the U.S. right now, then using a VPN like NordVPN will help you access the rugby live streams.

In addition to showing every 2024 Autumn International game, Peacock also has the rights to live NFL, WWE, EPL and a huge library of binge-able content. The best Peacock shows include classics like "The Office", plus newer shows like "The Traitors U.S.".

How to watch Scotland vs Australia 2024 live streams from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the rugby on your usual subscription?

You can still watch the 2024 Scotland vs Australia live online thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making them ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market — find out why we rate it so highly in our NordVPN review.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S., and want to view your usual streaming service, you'd select a U.S.-based server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your usual streaming service and watch the Scotland vs Australia stream online as if you were back at home.

Watch Scotland vs Australia live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

TNT Sports is showing all of this year's Autumn Internationals, including Scotland vs Australia on TNT Sports 1.

You can get TNT by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99/month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

If you're not in the U.K. right now but already subscribe to TNT Sports or Discovery+ Premium, try using NordVPN to watch as if you were back at home.

Watch Scotland vs Australia live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Scotland vs Australia will be shown on Stan Sport for rugby fans Down Under, along all of the 2024 Autumn Nations Series live streams. This match starts at 12:40 a.m. AEDT on Monday morning.

Base Stan plans cost from $12/month, and you'll need to add Stan Sport for a further $15/month.

It's available on a wide variety of devices including smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more. Stan Sport is also the place to watch Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League football, and Formula E.

If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch rugby live streams via your home service, you'll need to get yourself a VPN. Instructions above.

How to watch Scotland vs Australia live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sports streaming specialist DAZN has been announced as the Canadian broadcaster for all of this November's rugby internationals, including Scotland vs Australia live streams.

DAZN costs $34.99/month, although you can save a little by buying annually ($249 upfront or £299 if you pay on a monthly basis). DAZN has apps on pretty much every streaming platform around.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want want watch rugby union via DAZN can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Scotland vs Australia live streams in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Live November international rugby coverage in New Zealand comes courtesy of Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. Scotland vs Australia is on Sky Sport 1 and subscribers can also watch the rugby on mobiles using the Sky Go service.

If you're not a subscriber, you can also watch online through the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform. It costs $29.99/week or $49.99/month and can be cancelled any time.

Outside of New Zealand right now? Watch rugby live streams just like you would at home with the help of a quality VPN.

