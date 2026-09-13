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21 best jacket deals to shop ahead of fall — up to 50% off Patagonia, Columbia and Arc'teryx

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The perfect additions to your fall wardrobe

Rain jacket deals
(Image credit: REI, Amazon, Patagonia / edited by Gemini)
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It's not quite jacket season yet — but with fall right around the corner, crisp weather will likely set in soon. If you're in need of a new lightweight jacket for cooler temperatures or inclement weather, you've come to the right place.

I've found some impressive deals on some of the most popular jacket brands like Patagonia, Columbia, Arc'teryx and more. Whether you’re looking for an affordable option under $50 or a premium pick worth the splurge, there’s something for every budget. These lightweight, weatherproof jackets will keep you cozy without overheating — and most importantly dry when the rain rolls in.

If you're ready to grab some new layers for the season ahead, keep scrolling to check out my favorite jackets to help prepare you for fall.

Note: Prices may vary depending on the size and color you select (particularly on Amazon). Check out any different color options available in your size to find the best deals.

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Men's Jacket Deals

Carhartt Force Relaxed Fit Full-Zip Long-Sleeve (Men's)
Carhartt Force Relaxed Fit Full-Zip Long-Sleeve (Men's): was $74 now $47 at Amazon

Perfect for a casual stroll, low-intensity workout or a longer run, this versatile layer features Carhartt Force technology to wick sweat, dry fast, and fight odors. It's a full zip and allows for a full range of motion too.

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Columbia Glennaker Lake II Rain Jacket (Men's)
Save 31%
Columbia Glennaker Lake II Rain Jacket (Men's): was $70 now $48 at Amazon

Need an affordable just-in-case rain jacket? Look no further than the Columbia Glennaker Lake. Made from 100% nylon, it features a stow-away hood that folds into the collar, zippered hand pockets, elastic cuffs and an adjustable hem. It's also small and light enough to shove inside a backpack or purse.

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Patagonia Snap-T Fleece Pullover (Men's)
Save 41%
Patagonia Snap-T Fleece Pullover (Men's): was $139 now $82 at REI

This classic Patagonia fleece pull-over is the ideal garment for lounging. Soft, oh-so-warm, and delightfully stylish, the Snap-T Fleece represents a whole lot of coziness for just $82.

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Columbia Ascender Softshell Rain Jacket (Men's)
Save 30%
Columbia Ascender Softshell Rain Jacket (Men's): was $125 now $87 at Amazon

This stretchy, chic softshell isn't for torrential downpours but will keep you dry in light rain and drizzle. Made from 100% polyester, it features zippered hand and chest pockets, an abrasion-resistant chin guard and an adjustable hem and cuffs.

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Patagonia Retro Pile Half Snap Pullover (Men's)
Save 51%
Patagonia Retro Pile Half Snap Pullover (Men's): was $189 now $93 at Patagonia

The Patagonia Retro Pile Half Snap Pullover is almost as iconic as the Synchilla fleece — but the Retro Pile Half Snap is made from 100% recycled Synchilla fabric too! Snag this discount of 50% off.

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Patagonia Windsweep Jacket (Men's)
Save 51%
Patagonia Windsweep Jacket (Men's): was $199 now $98 at Patagonia

If you're in the market for a lightweight jacket that can keep up with the elements, look no further than the Windsweep Jacket. It's made of 100% organic cotton ripstop treated with a durable water repellent (DWR). It's also packable so you can easily bring it along with you on all your adventures.

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The North Face Antora Rain Hoodie (Men's)
The North Face Antora Rain Hoodie (Men's): was $120 now $98 at The North Face

The Antora Hoodie is a perfect match for the unpredictable fall weather. Made sustainably, the jacket boasts a waterproof and breathable seam-sealed DryVent 2L shell with non-PFC DWR finish to keep you dry, plus a 100% windproof fabric to help you stay protected. It's a steal at just $98.

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Patagonia Houdini Half-Zip (Men's)
Save 31%
Patagonia Houdini Half-Zip (Men's): was $145 now $100 at REI

The Houdini half-zip is one of our fitness team's most-trusted just-in-case jackets thanks to its near weightless design and ability to pack down small enough to fit in your back pocket. Despite this, the Houdini provides exceptional warmth and protection from inclement weather. Just like the world’s greatest magician, this piece of outerwear is truly magic.

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Arc'teryx Sima Hoody (Men's)
Arc'teryx Sima Hoody (Men's): was $160 now $119 at REI

This chic zip-up jacket is designed with backpackers and hikers in mind. Weighing just over six ounces, it's made from synthetic fabric with UPF 50+ sun protection. Nice and breathable, the fabric is also moisture-wicking to keep you dry.

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Alo Yoga Latitude Light Weight 1/2 Zip Pullover Jacket (Men's)
Alo Yoga Latitude Light Weight 1/2 Zip Pullover Jacket (Men's): was $178 now $124 at Alo Yoga

Need a new fall jacket? This lightweight pullover is lightly filled (for a little warmth) and made from 100 percent nylon — the kind that's durable, swishy and ready to face the elements. It also has a half-zip collar, zippered side pockets, banded cuffs, and a banded hem. The fit is relaxed and comfortable.

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Arc'teryx Beta SL Jacket (Men's)
Arc'teryx Beta SL Jacket (Men's): was $500 now $299 at REI

Lightweight, comfortable and breathable, this durable waterproof and windproof jacket will protect you from the elements without sacrificing features or packability. It's a great option for layering or wearing on its own.

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Women's Jacket Deals

Columbia Switchback Jacket (Women's)
Columbia Switchback Jacket (Women's): was $70 now $49 at Amazon

This lightweight packable jacket takes up minimal real estate, so there's no excuse not to bring it along on your next outdoor outing. Plus, a hidden hood deploys from the collar when needed and a drawstring hem and adjustable cuffs ensure a watertight fit.

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Carhartt Rain Defender Packable Anorak (Women's)
Carhartt Rain Defender Packable Anorak (Women's): was $79 now $49 at Amazon

The Rain Defender Anorak is a lightweight and packable water and wind-resistant half-zip with a large kangaroo-style velcro pocket up front and hidden zippered hand pockets along the side. The two-tone design gives off retro vibes while the roomy, loose-fit cut shouldn't restrict movement.

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Carhartt Monterey Jacket (Women's)
Carhartt Monterey Jacket (Women's): was $99 now $64 at Amazon

Don't get caught in a rainstorm without this jacket. It features waterproof, breathable technology that stops water from getting in but lets sweat get out. It also has Wind Fighter technology to combat the elements.

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The North Face Osito Lux Jacket (Women's)
Save 50%
The North Face Osito Lux Jacket (Women's): was $130 now $65 at REI

The super soft Osito Jacket is made with a supersoft high-pile fleece and provides instant, lightweight warmth. It has a rib-knit collar, hem and cuffs for better warmth retention in chilly weather.

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Patagonia Houdini Half-Zip (Women’s)
Save 51%
Patagonia Houdini Half-Zip (Women’s): was $139 now $68 at Patagonia

This Houdini variant is super lightweight and packable, but skips the hood and full-length zipper in favor of a half-zip design. The highly packable half-zip is rain and wind resistant, allowing you to take it with you anytime, anywhere.

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Columbia Switchback Jacket II (Women's)
Save 30%
Columbia Switchback Jacket II (Women's): was $100 now $70 at Amazon

Right now you can get this Columbia rain jacket with up to 30% off, which is a steal. It protects against light precipitation, so it's a great companion for fall. It also dries fast when it does get wet.

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The North Face Kikash Wind Jacket (Women's)
Save 50%
The North Face Kikash Wind Jacket (Women's): was $150 now $75 at REI

The Kikash Wind Jacket is built for those days when the wind won't quit. The durable nylon fabric shrugs off mountain gusts while keeping you mobile, and reflective details add crucial visibility for early starts or late finishes. The secure zip pockets and snug elastic hem make it a reliable companion for unpredictable conditions.

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The North Face Antora Jacket (Women's)
The North Face Antora Jacket (Women's): was $130 now $91 at Amazon

$91 is a great deal for this lightweight, weather-resistant shell. A core piece of outerwear no one should leave home without, the Antora Jacket boasts impressive rain-repellent capabilities. A drawstring-adjustable hood provides extra H2O protection, while a storm flap protects the main zipper from seepage during downpours. More importantly, as far as rain shells go, few can match the style factor of the Antora.

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Vuori Alpine Jacket (Women's)
Save 41%
Vuori Alpine Jacket (Women's): was $188 now $111 at REI

This cute and cozy jacket is 41% off and the perfect layer for fall. Crafted from 100% recycled fleece, the jacket has an oversize fit and zip hand pockets.

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The North Face Alta Vista Rain Jacket (Women's)
The North Face Alta Vista Rain Jacket (Women's): was $160 now $112 at REI

The North Face Alta Vista Rain Jacket is the kind of shell you’ll thank yourself for when the rain hits mid-hike or dog walk. It’s breathable, practical, and full of easy-access pockets. It looks great outdoors and just as good around town. I never travel without a waterproof jacket for fall city breaks, and this one fits the bill perfectly.

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Olivia Halevy
Olivia Halevy

Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus. 

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