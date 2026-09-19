Banish mold from your bathroom by getting rid of this one common shower item

When it comes to household cleaning chores, tackling mold in my bathroom remains my ultimate pet peeve. Be it around the bathtub or in my tile grout, knowing how to get rid of mold can be an arduous task.

And while I have my go-to cleaning products, prevention is always the best remedy to banish unsightly spores in the first place. This also means throwing out bathroom products that are actually making your mold issues worse.

I recently discovered this common shower item that might actually breed those frustrating spores. In fact, one simple swap can drastically cut mold buildup — and will instantly make your bathroom easier to keep clean.

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So what is this common shower item you'll need to banish right now?

Shower curtains

Shower curtain (Image credit: Pexels)

We all want to prevent wet splashes on floors and tiles during a refreshing shower, but relying on your trusty plastic shower curtain could actually breed unwanted mold

Since spores thrive in damp, warm environments, the folds and hem on vinyl or fabric curtains offer the perfect breeding space. “Mold grows quickly in warm and damp air,” states Ant Langston, bathroom industry expert at Heat and Plumb.

“Mold can start growing on damp surfaces within 24 to 48 hours in warm and humid air. Things may seem fine, but spores can pile up fast and spread every time you shower, so wash or swap them monthly to keep the air fresh.”

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Top tips to prevent mold in the shower

Clean shower glass (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The best solution is to get rid of shower curtains and opt for a glass panel or Perspex shower screen instead.

The best solution is to get rid of shower curtains and opt for a glass panel or Perspex shower screen instead.

Not only is shower glass easier to clean, but it looks more sophisticated too — especially if you want to spruce up your bathroom for less.

However, if you don’t want to ditch shower curtains entirely, experts recommend swapping flimsy plastic out for washable, mildew-resistant curtains. But ensure that you wash your curtains frequently to prevent mold build-up, and always follow the manufacturer's guidelines.

Another top tip is to spread the curtain fully open after each shower so that it dries quickly. Again, this will minimize the risk of mold breeding in warm, enclosed spaces.

Additionally, opening a window after a shower helps boost essential airflow and ventilation; if you have a windowless space, running an extractor fan works wonders.

For more top cleaning tips, check out how to clean mold from your shower permanently — without using household bleach.

Amazon Saver Distilled White Vinegar, 16 fl oz: $1 at Amazon Distilled white vinegar isn’t only great for cooking, but cleaning too – and it’s super affordable. This 16 fl oz bottle is under $1 and can be used for cleaning shower screens and windows for a streak-free finish. It contains 5% acetic acid.

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