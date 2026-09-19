A yoga instructor says this overlooked yoga pose can help increase grip strength

Considering grip strength is a key indicator of longevity, we should probably focus on it more often. And that's exactly what Melissa Leach, a yoga instructor and strength and conditioning coach with Yoga-Go, wants to share with her audience.

There's an overlooked yoga pose that can help you improve grip strength, and it doesn't require any fancy equipment — just one of the best yoga mats for support. Here's the exercise, how to do it and the reported health benefits.

A yoga instructor shares the overlooked yoga pose that could provide a stronger grip

Melissa Leach Yoga instructor, S&C coach Melissa is a certified yoga instructor and strength & conditioning coach with extensive experience in the health and wellness field. She specializes in yoga education, teacher training, and holistic lifestyle coaching, drawing from styles such as vinyasa and ashtanga.

Studies link weaker grip strength to a 45% higher risk of death, and that's not a stat I'm very comfortable with. So it seems there's a contender for the most neglected body parts in the gym: your forearms, wrists and hands.

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Studies link weaker grip strength to a 45% higher risk of death, and that's not a stat I'm very comfortable with.

Grip strength has gone from an afterthought to the fitness world’s unlikely obsession of the year. Not a trend I had on my bingo card, to be honest. Leach, who is a strength and conditioning coach and yoga instructor, has flagged an overlooked yoga pose that can help build grip strength and explains why it matters more than most people realize.

Yoga is renowned for improving mobility and flexibility and strengthening your body using your body weight. But while it's unlikely to overload the muscles in a way that will build maximal strength and muscle (I still recommend lifting weights several times a week), it can definitely help improve functional strength and balance.

Strong bones, muscles and ligaments help you maintain an active lifestyle, and yoga contributes toward that. So, what's the pose?

If you experience pain at any time, stop and rest. If you're working with an injury or health condition, I recommend seeking advice from your physician or a yoga instructor before starting these exercises.

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Crow pose (Kakasana) can help people build grip strength at home. Leach shares: "Grip strength isn’t just about how hard you can shake someone's hand. It’s a genuine marker of overall muscular strength and is increasingly linked to long-term health outcomes," she says.

“Maintaining strong hands and forearms requires ongoing engagement of the nervous system, muscles and bones working together. So a stronger grip can act as a snapshot of how your body is aging, and how well it’s fighting the natural physical decline that comes with age.”

While weightlifting can famously improve grip strength, certain yoga and Pilates poses can help without impacting the joints.

“Crow pose is brilliant for grip strength because your hands are doing all the work to support your body weight. It forces your fingers, wrists and forearms to engage in a way that most seated or standing poses simply don’t," says Leach.

A step-by-step guide to crow pose by Leach:

Start in a squat position with feet hip-width apart and hands planted firmly on the mat with your fingers spread wide.

Bend your elbows slightly and rest your knees on the backs of your upper arms, close to your armpits.

Shift your weight forward, pressing firmly through your fingertips and palms, and slowly lift your feet off the ground.

Keep your gaze slightly forward to help with balance, and engage your core throughout.

Hold the pose for 2 to 5 breaths or 5 to 20 seconds when starting. Increase up to a minute as you progress.

What modifications can be made?

"Crow pose can often feel quite advanced, and it can bring up issues like wrist discomfort for some people. Luckily, there are simple modifications to help you start practicing," advises Leach.

"For beginners, I'd recommend practicing near a wall or with a block under your head as a safety net. You can also try lifting one foot at a time to build balance and confidence before attempting both. If you struggle with wrist discomfort, use a folded mat or towel under your hands for extra cushioning.

"Lastly, you can focus on building strength first by practicing 'crow prep,' coming onto your tiptoes with your knees on your arms without lifting off. This helps build the strength you need before attempting the full lift."

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