<a id="elk-9b151175-61f1-4399-aa43-961c62efe528"></a><h2 id="the-lowdown-2">The lowdown</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="5797b54a-ee74-4c2f-b04a-3d3ea550d372"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1546px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:42.63%;"><img id="ys2Zh8FazY8tgiQYfHWrFG" name="Down detector" alt="Down detector" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/ys2Zh8FazY8tgiQYfHWrFG.png" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1546" height="659" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Down detector)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="78d48869-3f4d-41f0-becc-50b981e3ade4">OK, let me fill you in! At 8:56am, Cloudflare reported there were "service issues" &mdash; saying customers "using the Dashboard / Cloudflare APIs are impacted as requests might fail and/or errors may be displayed."</p><p>On the Cloudflare status page (which doesn't seem to be loading right now...ominous), the company said a fix was implemented at 9:12am.</p>