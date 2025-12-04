<a id="elk-4a8eefc8-cea9-438a-b16b-394c869d51d3"></a><h2 id="welcome-to-the-2nd-ashes-test-can-england-hit-back-2">Welcome to the 2nd Ashes Test! Can England hit back?</h2>\n<figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="043c5b18-6698-4e7a-9d7e-3d180f24140b"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:3647px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.27%;"><img id="M3aPeWa4xaJuBv7SB9UukY" name="Travis Head" alt="Travis Head of Australia bats during day one of the First 2025/26 Ashes Series Test Match between Australia and England at Perth Stadium on November 21, 2025 in Perth, Australia." src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/M3aPeWa4xaJuBv7SB9UukY.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="3647" height="2052" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Matt King - CA/Cricket Australia via Getty Images)</span></figcaption></figure>\n\n<p id="c48dc145-9017-4ecd-809e-75ece4ee1312">Welcome to our live coverage of the Ashes 2nd Test between Australia and England.<br><br>Blink and the first Test was over, so we will be hoping for a bit more cricket this time around as England look to hit back against Australia. A magical knock from Travis Head took the game away from the Poms in Perth, with their batting frailties in Australia once again on show.</p><p>Ben Stokes will be hoping that the two weeks away have given his side time to refresh as they look to win a first Test in Oz since 2011.</p>\n