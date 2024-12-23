NBA live stream 2024-25 — How to watch basketball online on Sling TV without cable

From the future of the 3-point line to the demise of the Splash Brothers, LeBron James' struggles, and the less-than-popular All-Star Game revamp, the 2024-25 NBA season is shaping up as one of change. To that end, could this be the year the Grizzlies finally go all the way? Read on and we'll show you how to watch NBA without cable and from anywhere with a VPN.

NBA on Sling TV: 2024-25 season cheat sheet The 2024-25 NBA season started on Tuesday, October 22 and will conclude in June.

• U.S. — ESPN, TNT, ABC/ESPN3, NBA TV (via Sling TV)

Ja Morant has launched them into a four-way battle for the Western Conference title, with SGA's Thunder, Jalen Green's Rockets and Luka Doncic's Mavericks, who made the NBA Finals for the first time in their history last season, only to fall agonizingly short against the Celtics.

Evan Mobley's Cavaliers are shaping up as Boston's main competition at the summit of the Eastern Conference, though KAT's Knicks and Moe Wagner's Magic are also looking strong. The Bucks have shown that they mean business too, laying down the gauntlet with an NBA Cup triumph off the back of an MVP-worthy series of performances from Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Here's everything you need to know to watch NBA live streams this season.

Watch NBA from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the basketball on your subscriptions?

You can still watch your usual NBA live stream thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for hoops fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Watch NBA live stream in the U.S.

For the 2024-25 season, NBA games are being televised nationally on TNT, ESPN, ABC/ESPN3 and NBA TV in the U.S..

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you can get all of those channels through an OTT cable TV alternative.

Sling TV is one of the better options. It includes TNT, ESPN and ESPN3 in its Orange plan, with prices starting from $46/month and your first month half-price.

You can add NBA TV via the $11 per month Sports Extra add on.

You can get TNT, ESPN and ESPN3 on the Sling TV Orange package. Sling Orange comes with 30-plus channels, including TBS, Comedy Central and Disney Channel. New subscribers get 50% off their first month.

An even cheaper option for this year is HBO's streaming service Max with its B/R Sports Add-On, which is being included for free for a limited time.

The B/R Sports Add-On brings access to all the NBA Playoffs games on TNT. Max prices start at $9.99/month with ads, going to $15.99/month ad-free. Or there's a special on at the moment with 20% off if you pay for a whole year upfront.

How to watch NBA live streams in the U.K.

TNT Sports has the rights to NBA basketball in the U.K..

You can get TNT by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99/month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

If you're not in the U.K. right now but already subscribe to TNT Sports and Discovery Plus, try using NordVPN to watch the NBA as if you were back at home.

How to watch NBA online and on TV in Canada

TSN and Sportnet share the rights to NBA basketball in Canada.

If you don't have cable, you could subscribe to TSN+ instead, which lets you get access to all TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis.

The Sportsnet Plus streaming service starts at $19.99/month.

How to watch NBA live stream in Australia

Aussies will find NBA live streams on ESPN via Foxtel.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? Specialist streaming service Kayo Sports is also showing the NBA basketball, with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just $25/month, and hosting plenty of cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 and loads of other live sports besides.

There's also a 7-day FREE trial for anybody who hasn't used the service before.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Kayo account as if you were back home.

