Google Photos now lets you pixelate sensitive info with a single swipe — here’s how

Google Photos has received a steady stream of smart upgrades recently, adding everything from AI wardrobe sorting to vintage filter presets. But among all the new additions, one simple privacy feature stands out as an immediate, everyday lifesaver for Android users: the new Redact tool.

It’s an addition that feels long overdue — especially since Apple beat Google to the punch by introducing native face-blurring tools back in iOS 18.

Scribbling over private text or faces on screenshots looks messy and can easily leave sensitive details exposed. Google’s new Redact tool finally catches up by swapping those clunky marker lines for a clean, pixelated blur that keeps your images neat and completely secure. Here's how it works, and where you can find it.

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How to use the Redact tool in Google Photos

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

To try it out, open the photo or screenshot you want to edit in Google Photos, tap Edit, and head to the Markup section.

From there, select the Redact pen, choose your preferred blur style, and use the slider to adjust the brush thickness to fit whatever you are covering up.

Simply draw directly over any private text, account numbers, or faces you want to conceal. The tool automatically applies a pixelated blur over your selection.

Once you are happy with the edit, tap the checkmark icon and select Save as copy in the top-right corner so you preserve your original unedited photo.

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Have you tried out the new Redact tool yet? Let us know in the comments below, or if there's another hidden Android tool you rely on.

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