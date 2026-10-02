Plumbers warn against using chemical drain cleaners — here is how to clear a clog safely
The safest way to unclog a bathroom drain
Chemical drain unblockers promise a quick fix, but plumbers frequently warn against them. Caustic chemicals like sodium hydroxide can warp plastic PVC pipes, corrode metal plumbing, and melt rubber seals. Worse, if they fail to clear the blockage, you’re left with a basin of hazardous, standing acid.
As someone with long hair, my bathtub drain regularly succumbs to a stubborn mix of hair, soap scum, and limescale. I used to reach for a heavy-duty cleaner from the supermarket, but after learning how those chemicals harm both household pipes and local waterways, I looked for a safer alternative.
To my surprise, I already had everything I needed in my kitchen: plain white vinegar, baking soda, dish soap, a pot of hot water, and a wire coat hanger.
How to safely clear a drain clog
1. Prep the pipe and clear the physical clog
Start by pulling out as much surface hair as you can before pouring anything down.
Straighten out a thin wire coat hanger (making a tiny hook at the end) or grab a drain snake wiggle it into the drain, and pull up. It’s a bit gross, but getting that primary tangle out first makes the rest of the process work ten times better.
Once the main mass is out, squirt dish soap directly into the drain three to four times. The soap acts as a primer, cutting through sticky conditioner and body oil grime so the natural cleaners can penetrate deeper.
2. Trigger the fizzing reaction
Combining baking soda and vinegar creates a rapid chemical reaction that releases carbon dioxide gas, but the foam lacks the pressure to scour away heavy grease or limescale.
Leave the mixture to work its magic and foam up for ten to fifteen minutes. If the drain is completely backed up and standing water is filling the sink, this method will not work. The baking soda and vinegar will just float on top of the water and never reach the actual clog.
3. Flush with hot water and test the flow
While the mixture gets to work, heat a pot of water and let that cool for around ten minutes — you want the water hot but not boiling, so it won't soften plastic PVC pipes or melt rubber seals.
Pour two to three cups straight down to flush away the loosened buildup. Lastly, turn on the faucet to let warm water run freely through the line. The water should instantly drain and any lingering vinegar smell will dissipate.
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Alice Carroll is a widely published nonfiction writer and poet who wants her writing to make everyday life easier. She loves cooking, live music, and reading and lives in Bristol.
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