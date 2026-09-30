Amazon’s October Prime Day sale kicks off next week, bringing discounts across tech, home goods, and seasonal essentials. But while the best savings are strictly locked behind the Prime paywall, you don't need to spend a dime on a subscription to shop them.

If you aren't currently a subscriber, you can claim a 30-day free trial today to unlock complete access to every member-exclusive discount and fast, free shipping during next week's two-day event.

Students and younger shoppers have an even bigger advantage, qualifying for a Prime for Young Adults: 6-months free trial to cover the sale and the entire holiday season.

Here's a full breakdown of Amazon's plan options, along with the best way to sign up and cancel before your trial ends.

Prime membership plans and pricing

Free trial eligibility requires an account that hasn't held an active Prime membership in the past 12 months.

If you choose to stay subscribed after your trial ends, or if you don't qualify for a fresh free trial, here is how the current subscription tiers break down:

Standard Monthly: $14.99/month (Includes a 30-day free trial for eligible new accounts)

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Standard Annual: $139/year (Saves you around $40 a year compared to paying monthly; includes a 30-day free trial)

Prime Access: $6.99/month (Discounted rate for qualifying government assistance recipients, including EBT and Medicaid. Includes a 30-day free trial)

Prime for Young Adults / Student: $7.49/month or $69/year (Designed for higher-ed students and young adults aged 18–24, featuring an extended 6-month trial)

How to sign up and cancel Amazon Prime

Claiming your free prime trial Securing your free trial ahead of next week's sale is straightforward. Start by navigating directly to the Amazon Prime landing page. You'll need to create a new account first (or log into your existing one if you've never paid for a membership before). When you've done this you'll be able to select the prominent orange button to launch your 30-day trial. Once prompted, enter your preferred payment method, whether that's a credit card, debit card, or gift card, to verify the account details. After confirming your submission, your account instantly gains full Prime status, granting immediate access to early discounts and next week's main event.

Dodge the renewal fee before it hits your card

If your goal is strictly to save on the upcoming sale without taking on a recurring bill, ending your trial before the 30 days elapse takes just a few seconds.

Simply log into your Amazon account, navigate to the main account menu, and select your Prime Membership settings. Under the management tab, click through the option to update or cancel your plan and confirm your decision to end the membership.

Amazon will maintain your full Prime benefits until the exact end date of your 30-day window, ensuring you keep access through next week's sale while guaranteeing your payment method is never charged.

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