Ever since Apple introduced the Action Button on newer iPhones, it has come with one major catch: out of the box, it can only perform a single task at a time. For most people, that means using it as a basic mute switch or a quick camera launcher, leaving a great piece of hardware mostly wasted.

With iOS 27, Apple makes fixing that remarkably easy. The updated Shortcuts app now lets you set up custom actions using plain, everyday language.

By grouping your favorite tools into folders and tying them to your Focus modes, you can turn that single side button into a smart control center that automatically changes based on where you are and what you're doing.

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Here's how to set up your Action Button to trigger multiple features at once.

Create a custom Action button shortcuts folder Rather than assigning your button to launch a single application, you can program it to bring up a compact menu of your most-frequently used utilities. Open the Shortcuts app on your iPhone. Then tap the Folders back-arrow in the top-left corner and the New Folder icon, and name it Action Menu. Find your newly created folder, tap the plus icon and add three to five go-to actions into this folder. Add your most used quick actions so they're always within reach. This could be Flashlight, Voice Memo, or activating Shazam. Once your folder is populated, open Settings, navigate to Action Button, Show Folder, and tap Action menu. Tap the selection prompt, choose your newly created Action Menu folder, and exit. Now, pressing the Action Button should present all your favorite tools at once.

Make the Action button adapt to your day

To make the side button even smarter, you can tell also your iPhone to change what the button does depending on where you are or what you're doing using Focus Modes (like Work, Driving, or Sleep).

Inside the Shortcuts app, you can build a simple 'If/Then' rule using basic commands:

In Sleep Focus: When I'm in Sleep Focus, open my Alarms.

When I'm in Sleep Focus, open my Alarms. In Driving Focus: When I'm in Driving Focus, open Apple Maps.

When I'm in Driving Focus, open Apple Maps. Any Other Time: Otherwise, show my Action Menu folder.

Then assign this master rule to your Action Button in Settings.

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Do you have any favorite custom Shortcuts for the Action Button? Let me know so I can try them out!

(Image credit: Future)

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