F1 Miami Grand Prix live stream 2024 — how to watch, start time, qualifying, race schedule

Max Verstappen will be licking his lips as the Formula 1 season makes its way to the U.S. for the first of a trio of races that will be held there in 2024. The flying Dutchman has a 100% record at the Miami Grand Prix, and will be confident of making it three wins from three. Will anybody be able to topple him from his Florida fortress?

We'll explain in this article how to watch Miami Grand Prix live streams from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE — as well as share all the information on the weekend schedule, global start times, race circuit and more.

When is the 2024 Miami Grand Prix?

The 2024 Miami GP takes place on Sunday, May 5 at 4 p.m. ET (local) / 9 p.m. BST.

How to watch Miami Grand Prix 2024 on TV

You can watch the 2024 Miami Grand Prix live and in full on ABC in the U.S. So if you have a cable plan or TV antenna that features ABC, then you can watch there.

In the U.K., F1 broadcasting rights belong to Sky TV. Fox Sports is the F1 rights holder in Australia. We have full information on watching F1 on TV here.

Miami Grand Prix Live Streams

You can watch the Miami Grand Prix with one of these live streaming services, without the expense of a cable or satellite TV package:

FREE STREAMS — ORF (Austria) / RTL Zwee (Lux) / RTBF (Bel)





U.K. — Sky Sports or Now





— Sky Sports or Now U.S. — ABC via Sling (select locations only)/Fubo





— ABC via Sling (select locations only)/Fubo Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN





There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Try the $3.99 per month plan for the best value

Miami Grand Prix schedule 2024

The 2024 Miami Grand Prix schedule is as follows:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 U.K. (BST) U.S. (ET / PT) Australia (AEST) Practice 1 5:30 p.m. 12:30 p.m. / 9:30 a.m. 2:30 a.m. (Sat) Sprint qualifying 9:30 p.m. 4:30 p.m. / 1:30 p.m. 6:30 a.m. (Sat) Sprint 5 p.m. 12 p.m. / 9 a.m. 2 a.m. (Sun) Qualifying 9 p.m. 4 p.m. / 1 p.m. 6 a.m. (Sun) Grand Prix 9 p.m. 4 p.m. / 1 p.m. 6 a.m. (Mon)

What time is the Miami Grand Prix worldwide?

Lights out for the start of the 2024 Miami Grand Prix is set for 4 p.m. local time in Florida on Sunday, May 5. Here are the 2024 Miami Grand Prix start times in Europe, India, South Africa and other worldwide locations:

1 p.m. PST – Pacific Standard Time

2 p.m. MST – Mountain Standard Time

3 p.m. CST – Central Standard Time

4 p.m. EST – Mexico City, Mexico

4 p.m. EST – Eastern Standard Time

5 p.m. BRT – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

9 p.m. BST – United Kingdom

10 p.m. CET – Central Europe

10 p.m. SAST – South Africa

12 a.m. GST – Dubai, UAE (Mon, May 6)

(Mon, May 6) 1:30 a.m. IST – New Delhi, India (Mon, May 6)

(Mon, May 6) 3 a.m. WIB – Jakarta, Indonesia (Mon, May 6)

(Mon, May 6) 4 a.m. CST – Beijing, China (Mon, May 6)

(Mon, May 6) 6 a.m. AEST – Australia (Mon, May 6)

(Mon, May 6) 8 a.m. NZST – New Zealand (Mon, May 6)

Miami Grand Prix circuit

(Image credit: By GabrielStella - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=103863916)

The 2024 Miami Grand Prix takes place over 57 laps of the 5.412-kilometre Miami International Autodrome in the U.S. state of Florida.

The street-style circuit is located in a part of the city that is steeped in sports history, integrated into the ecosystem with the Hard Rock Stadium — home of NFL team the Miami Dolphins.

There's no doubt that the surroundings are spectacular, but the track itself has lengthy straight towards the end that lends itself to high speeds. But that's not the only place where the drivers can put their foot to the floor, with fast cornering and ample overtaking opportunities throughout.

Miami Grand Prix FAQ

So, that's how to watch the Miami Grand Prix and all the race timings sorted. Now here's an F1 Miami FAQ for everything else you want to know about the upcoming race.

When is the next race? The 2024 Emilia Romagna GP follows the Miami GP. There's another two-week gap between race weekends, with the next Grand Prix taking place at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Italy on Sunday, May 19.

Who won the 2023 Miami Grand Prix? Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the 2023 Miami GP, finishing with a time of 1:27:38.241 after starting down at ninth from the grid. He overtook teammate Sergio Perez in a thrilling final few laps, with the Mexican having otherwise dominated from pole position. Fernando Alonso's fast start to the 2023 season continued with another podium finish.

What is the lap record at Miami Grand Prix? Max Verstappen set the Miami International Autodrome lap record during his victory last year with a time of 1:29.708.

Miami Grand Prix winners 2024 will only be the third year that the Miami Grand Prix has been held. Reigning champion Max Verstappen won both of the previous two iterations.

