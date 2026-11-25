Building a gaming PC from scratch in 2026 has felt a bit like grocery shopping during a snowstorm: the essentials are either missing or priced like luxury goods. Between RAMageddon and GPU markups (thanks AI), wishing for component prices to magically collapse ain’t going to help right now.

The good news? Black Friday has opened up a massive loophole. Prebuilt towers are currently undercutting DIY part-by-part pricing by hundreds of dollars, AMD’s best gaming CPUs have dropped to genuinely sane street prices, and gaming peripherals are immune to the silicon tax altogether.

I’ve sifted through all the inflated “was” prices with my RAMageddon Reset mindset to pull together 21 Black Friday gaming PC deals across towers, components and desk accessories that actually pass the sniff test — starting at just $26.

Black Friday gaming PC tower deals

And that’s about it in terms of the tower deals that actually pass the tests (for now). Don’t get me wrong – there are plenty of Black Friday sales going on at the likes of Maingear, Corsair and Alienware.

But be warned that if you do go for the likes of the $7,999 RTX 5090 Maingear tower, the Corsair Vengeance with RTX 5080 for $700 off, or $1,000 off the RTX 5080-armed Alienware Aurora R16, these are heavily AI-inflated prices.

Black Friday PC component & networking deals

Save $80 AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D: was $479 now $399 at Amazon Don’t forget to activate the coupon price on this — the undisputed king of PC gaming CPUs (and my personal choice in my own setup) drops $80 below launch MSRP. With a massive L3 cache and a cool-running 120W TDP, it’s the single smartest DIY upgrade this Black Friday. Read more Read less ▼

Save $77 Intel Core Ultra 7 270K Plus: was $309 now $232 at Amazon If you want something a little less solely focused on gaming that balances the formula with incredible work performance, that’s where the Intel Core Ultra 270K Plus comes in. This is a phenomenally fast CPU in prosumer workloads, while also giving you gaming performance that is almost just as good as the 9800X3D for a lower price. Read more Read less ▼

Save $30 Sandisk Optimus GX 7100M 1TB: was $229 now $199 at Amazon A small deal that brings this back down to matching MSRPs on drives like this pre-crisis. I've tested this one myself and the versatility of its size goes hand-in-hand with sustained performance to boot. Whether it’s in my gaming handheld, a tower or a PS5, this keeps up with the pace. Read more Read less ▼

There are other “deals” of course, but again, be warned that these will be inflated. If you’re desperate for a GPU, the only option I’d point you towards for having a somewhat decent price is the Intel Arc B580 for $329 ($41 off its inflated MSRP, but $80 over what it should cost).

And don’t even get me started on RAM Black Friday deals…

Black Friday PC gaming accessories deals

Save $13 Logitech G305 Lightspeed wireless mouse: was $39 now $26 at Amazon The budget wireless gaming mouse champ drops under $30 to its lowest ever price, delivering lag-free lightspeed performance with that 12K sensor, a great hand-filling shape and months of battery life. Read more Read less ▼

(Image credit: Future)

Every Black Friday computing deal we recommend passes two rigorous tests to ensure it is cheaper than its original MSRP before the memory crisis began. That's the 'RAMageddon Reset' promise.

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