Black Friday gaming PC deals: 21 vetted steals on RTX 50-series towers, Ryzen X3D CPUs and Corsair gear starting from just $26
Vetted PC steals from $26.
Building a gaming PC from scratch in 2026 has felt a bit like grocery shopping during a snowstorm: the essentials are either missing or priced like luxury goods. Between RAMageddon and GPU markups (thanks AI), wishing for component prices to magically collapse ain’t going to help right now.
The good news? Black Friday has opened up a massive loophole. Prebuilt towers are currently undercutting DIY part-by-part pricing by hundreds of dollars, AMD’s best gaming CPUs have dropped to genuinely sane street prices, and gaming peripherals are immune to the silicon tax altogether.
I’ve sifted through all the inflated “was” prices with my RAMageddon Reset mindset to pull together 21 Black Friday gaming PC deals across towers, components and desk accessories that actually pass the sniff test — starting at just $26.
Black Friday gaming PC sales: quick links
- Amazon: Up to 34% off desktop towers
- Dell: Up to $1,000 off Alienware PCs and monitors
- Newegg: Up to 43% off PCs, laptops, components and more
- Corsair: Up to 50% off PC components, gaming accessories and more
- Maingear: Up to $818 off RTX 50-series towers plus a free monitor arm
Black Friday gaming PC tower deals
This is easily the most aggressive entry-level bargain on the market. Snagging an RTX 5060 rig packed with 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD for under $750 comfortably undercuts any part-by-part DIY build right now.
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Alienware tech always carries a bit of a premium to match that nice warranty and smooth styling that comes with it. But even with that in mind, this pricing matches the pre-crisis MSRP of similarly-specced models that’s prime for 1440p gaming.
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Yes, there’s a mode, with the 7800X3D CPU for $60 cheaper, but it’s this one that really breaks the RAMageddon math with a price that undercuts Lenovo’s own storefront and the pre-crisis MSRP by $50. This is a mid-range 4K gaming beast at a solid price.
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And that’s about it in terms of the tower deals that actually pass the tests (for now). Don’t get me wrong – there are plenty of Black Friday sales going on at the likes of Maingear, Corsair and Alienware.
But be warned that if you do go for the likes of the $7,999 RTX 5090 Maingear tower, the Corsair Vengeance with RTX 5080 for $700 off, or $1,000 off the RTX 5080-armed Alienware Aurora R16, these are heavily AI-inflated prices.
Black Friday PC component & networking deals
Don’t forget to activate the coupon price on this — the undisputed king of PC gaming CPUs (and my personal choice in my own setup) drops $80 below launch MSRP. With a massive L3 cache and a cool-running 120W TDP, it’s the single smartest DIY upgrade this Black Friday.
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If you want something a little less solely focused on gaming that balances the formula with incredible work performance, that’s where the Intel Core Ultra 270K Plus comes in. This is a phenomenally fast CPU in prosumer workloads, while also giving you gaming performance that is almost just as good as the 9800X3D for a lower price.
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Yes, that MSRP has ballooned recently from $219 to the $339 you see here. But at $209, it comes back $10 below the original retail price. In the big NAND crunch, this is a rare discount!
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A small deal that brings this back down to matching MSRPs on drives like this pre-crisis. I've tested this one myself and the versatility of its size goes hand-in-hand with sustained performance to boot. Whether it’s in my gaming handheld, a tower or a PS5, this keeps up with the pace.
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Not strictly inside your case, but if you’re upgrading to a Wi-Fi 7 motherboard or prebuilt, this $45 discount gets you those insane speeds on a budget.
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There are other “deals” of course, but again, be warned that these will be inflated. If you’re desperate for a GPU, the only option I’d point you towards for having a somewhat decent price is the Intel Arc B580 for $329 ($41 off its inflated MSRP, but $80 over what it should cost).
And don’t even get me started on RAM Black Friday deals…
Black Friday PC gaming accessories deals
The budget wireless gaming mouse champ drops under $30 to its lowest ever price, delivering lag-free lightspeed performance with that 12K sensor, a great hand-filling shape and months of battery life.
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The budget wireless gaming mouse champ drops under $30 to its lowest ever price, delivering lag-free lightspeed performance with that 12K sensor, a great hand-filling shape and months of battery life.
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Save $22 on a rock-solid third-party PC gamepad that punches way above its price tag.
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Nearly half off (46%) for a headset famous for its absurdly long battery life and plush earcups.
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A massive $202 discount on Razer’s all-day comfort throne, built with wide shoulder arches and built-in lumbar support so your back survives those marathon sessions.
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Every Black Friday computing deal we recommend passes two rigorous tests to ensure it is cheaper than its original MSRP before the memory crisis began. That's the 'RAMageddon Reset' promise.
Our entire staff spends hundreds of hours looking at deals to find the best values. Sign up for our newsletter to get the biggest savings on the hottest products sent to you directly.
Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a Managing Editor of Computing at Tom's Guide. He has previously written for Laptop Mag, Tom's Hardware, Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus. In his spare time, you'll find Jason looking for good dogs to pet or thinking about eating pizza if he isn't already.
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