5 new to Paramount+ movies I’d stream in October 2026 with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

October is one of my favorite months for settling in with a good movie, and Paramount+ has plenty of options worth adding to your list this month. Whether you’re looking for a classic, a thriller or something a little more offbeat, the streamer has added several highly rated movies that are easy to overlook among its bigger releases.

To narrow things down, I’ve gone through the movies new to Paramount+ in October 2026 and picked out five that have scored 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes. That means you can skip the endless scrolling and get straight to some of the streamer’s most critically acclaimed additions. And with spooky season in full swing, there’s at least one pick here that feels particularly appropriate for October.

The best movies to stream on Paramount+ in October 2026

‘Parasite’ (2019)

“Parasite” is one of those movies that’s difficult to forget once you’ve seen it. Directed by Bong Joon-ho, the 2019 South Korean thriller shifts between dark comedy, suspense and social satire, keeping you guessing as the story unfolds. It also made history at the 2020 Oscars, becoming the first non-English-language movie to win Best Picture, while also earning more than $263 million worldwide. With its gripping story, incredible performances and plenty of unexpected turns, “Parasite” is a modern classic that absolutely deserves the hype.

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The Kim family lives in a cramped semi-basement apartment and struggles to make ends meet. Their fortunes begin to change when son Ki-woo (Choi Woo-shik) is offered a job tutoring the daughter of the wealthy Park family. After securing the position by faking his qualifications, Ki-woo finds ways to get the rest of his family hired by the Parks, with each person taking on a different identity. Soon, the four Kims are working inside the luxurious Park home while keeping their relationship secret. But when the Park family leaves for a trip, an unexpected visitor arrives at the house and reveals a hidden part of the property.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 99%

Watch "Parasite" on Paramount+ now

‘It Follows’ (2014)

It Follows Official Trailer 1 (2015) - Horror Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

If you’re ready for spooky season, there’s no better time to stream some horror movies, including “It Follows.” This is one of those films that gets under your skin without needing to rely on constant jump scares. David Robert Mitchell’s supernatural horror became a sleeper hit and is now considered one of the standout movies from the 2010s indie horror boom. The simple idea of an entity slowly walking toward its victim is genuinely terrifying, and the movie gets so much mileage out of that concept. Better yet, Mitchell and Maika Monroe have reunited for the upcoming sequel “They Follow.”

Jay (Maika Monroe), a young college student, goes on a date with her new boyfriend Hugh (Jake Weary), but their night takes a disturbing turn after he reveals that he has passed a mysterious curse on to her. From that moment, Jay is pursued by a strange supernatural entity that can take the appearance of anyone and slowly follows her wherever she goes. It cannot be stopped or outrun, and if it catches her, the consequences are deadly. With the entity closing in, Jay turns to her sister and close friends for help, and she is forced to confront the possibility that escaping it may require passing it on to someone else.

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Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

Watch "It Follows" on Paramount+ now

‘You Can Count On Me’ (2000)

You Can Count on Me (2000) Official Trailer #1 - Laura Linney Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

“You Can Count On Me” is a brilliant indie drama from writer and director Kenneth Lonergan, who later made “Manchester by the Sea.” Executive produced by Martin Scorsese, the movie won the Grand Jury Prize at the 2000 Sundance Film Festival and earned two Oscar nominations. It also features fantastic performances from Laura Linney and Mark Ruffalo, with the latter getting an early career showcase. The film’s emotional story feels refreshingly grounded, following flawed characters and complicated family relationships without forcing everything into a neat Hollywood ending.

Sammy Prescott (Laura Linney) is a single mother living in a small New York town with her eight-year-old son, Rudy. Her life changes when her younger brother Terry (Mark Ruffalo), a drifting and unpredictable man who has been away for several years, unexpectedly returns home. Terry quickly develops a close relationship with Rudy, taking him on outings and becoming a regular presence in their lives. Meanwhile, Sammy navigates changes at her bank job, an unexpected marriage proposal from her longtime boyfriend and a complicated relationship with her new boss.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

Watch "You Can Count on Me" on Paramount+ now

‘Drag Me to Hell’ (2009)

Drag Me To Hell (2009) - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

One of my favorite Halloween rewatches has to be “Drag Me to Hell,” Sam Raimi’s wildly entertaining return to horror after directing the “Spider-Man” trilogy. It has everything I love about Raimi’s style, from ridiculous jump scares and gross-out moments to slapstick comedy and completely over-the-top set pieces. Despite its PG-13 rating, the movie still gets seriously nasty, using clever camera work, sound design and outrageous staging to make you squirm without relying on huge amounts of gore.

Christine Brown (Alison Lohman) is a Los Angeles bank loan officer hoping to secure a promotion. When she refuses an elderly woman’s request for another extension on her mortgage, the woman places a powerful curse on her. Christine soon discovers that a supernatural entity has attached itself to her, giving her just three days before she is dragged to Hell. Desperate to break the curse, she turns to psychic Rham Jas (Dileep Rao), who explains what she is facing and helps point her toward a possible solution. Now Christine must race to find a way to lift the curse before her time runs out.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Watch "Drag Me to Hell" on Paramount+ now

‘A Simple Plan’ (1998)

A Simple Plan | Original Trailer | Sam Raimi, 1998 - YouTube Watch On

Finally, we have a great crime thriller (also) from Sam Raimi, although “A Simple Plan” feels very different from the director’s usual work. Adapted from Scott B. Smith’s bestselling novel, the movie takes a much quieter approach, letting the tension build through its characters rather than flashy camera work or elaborate set pieces. Set against a snowy Midwestern backdrop, it’s a slow-burning thriller about ordinary people making increasingly bad decisions, with a strong focus on paranoia, greed and the consequences of their choices.

Set in rural Minnesota, “A Simple Plan” follows Hank Mitchell (Bill Paxton), his brother Jacob (Billy Bob Thornton) and their friend Lou (Brent Briscoe) after they discover a crashed plane buried in the snow. Inside the wreckage is a dead pilot and more than $4 million in cash. Rather than immediately report their discovery, the three men decide to hide the money until spring, when they believe they can safely divide it between them. Hank tells his wife Sarah about the cash, and she becomes involved in figuring out how they can avoid suspicion. But their plan starts to unravel when unexpected people get involved.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Watch "A Simple Plan" on Paramount+ now

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