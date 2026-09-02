Paramount+ just added 121 new movies and shows — here are the 5 I'm streaming first

Paramount+ just added 121 new movies and shows to start September 2026. The first of the month is typically when the streaming service adds the majority of its new movies and shows, and the dozens that were just added should be more than enough for you to try and watch in a single month.

In fact, there might be so many choices that it overwhelms you. Don't worry, though: I've already looked through everything coming to Paramount+ in September, and I know exactly which of these movies and shows are a must-watch.

This month, I went with a list of movies from the past few decades that are truly must-watches. I think everyone needs to see every movie on this list at least once. "Argo" is an excellent political thriller about the Iranian hostage crisis, worthy of its Oscar wins. While "Creed" didn't win its lone Oscar nomination, it's possibly the best movie in the "Rocky" franchise aside from the original. "Dunkirk" is the best movie on this list, and still the best movie of Christopher Nolan's career (sorry, "The Odyssey"). Its Best Picture loss to The Shape of Water is still baffling.

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Speaking of Oscars, Marisa Tomei won hers for her role in "My Cousin Vinny," which arrives on Paramount+ this month. And while "Seven" only got one Oscar nomination for Film Editing, it might be some people's favorite movies on this list.

So, without further delay, let's dive into the five newly added to Paramount+ movies and shows that I think you need to be streaming right now.

Malcolm McMillan Streaming Editor Malcolm has been covering the latest in streaming shows and movies since 2023. Every week, he hunts down the top shows and movies to watch on Paramount+ and all the best streaming services.

5 Paramount+ movies and shows to stream right now

'Argo' (2012)

Argo Official Trailer #1 (2012) Ben Affleck Thriller Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Political thriller movie

What's it about: In 1979, Iranian revolutionaries stormed the U.S. Embassy in Tehran. Many embassy workers were taken hostage, but six managed to escape. Enter CIA Officer Tony Mendez (Ben Affleck). He's told, under no uncertain terms, to get these six out of Tehran. So he creates a fake movie production, "Argo," filming in Iran, with the six Americans posing as Canadian filmmakers scouting filming locations until they can get on a plane and get home.

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Why you should watch it: This movie is excellent. It's well-paced, and Ben Affleck excels as both an actor and a director in this two-hour thriller. But my favorite performances are probably Alan Arkin and John Goodman as Lester Siegel and John Chambers. They're the people running the fake film production in Hollywood, and they're key to the movie's most pivotal moment.

Watch "Argo" on Paramount+ now

'Creed' (2015)

Creed - Official Trailer [HD] - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Sports drama movie

What's it about? Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) is an amateur boxer hoping for his shot at the championship belt that his father, Apollo (Carl Weathers), once held. He gets his shot: a fight against World Light Heavyweight Champion "Pretty" Ricky Conlan (Tony Bellew). But if he wants a chance at winning, he'll need to train with his father's old rival, Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone).

Why you should watch it: Is this movie very similar to "Rocky"? Yes, especially the final boxing match. But it's technically impressive, and might still be one of the three best movies director Ryan Coogler has made to date. It's certainly among Michael B. Jordan's best performances, even if it's Stallone who gets the Oscar nomination from this movie.

Watch "Creed" on Paramount+ now

'Dunkirk' (2017)

DUNKIRK - OFFICIAL MAIN TRAILER [HD] - YouTube Watch On

Genre: War movie

What's it about? "Dunkirk" is set around the evacuation of British troops from Dunkirk, France, during World War II. It's told in three timelines, all woven together throughout the movie. There are the men on the beaches escaping the Nazis, told over one week. Then, there's the fleet of civilian boats sent to get the men off the beaches, told over the course of one day. Finally, there's a crew of Spitfires providing air support for the evacuation, told over one hour.

Why you should watch it: "Dunkirk" is a technical marvel. The practical effects, the sheer size of the set pieces, the use of historical craft, etc., all combine for a visual masterpiece. The sound design is stunning; I'm still hesitant to see this movie outside IMAX because the sound was so impressive in theaters. And the performances are good, if you can wrap your head around the interwoven timelines. Tom Hardy, in particular, is incredible, despite only saying a few words the entire movie.

Watch "Dunkirk" on Paramount+ now

'My Cousin Vinny' (1992)

My Cousin Vinny | #TBT Trailer | 20th Century FOX - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Legal comedy movie

What's it about? Bill Gambini (Ralph Macchio) and Stan Rothenstein (Mitchell Whitfield) are two New York teenagers on their way to college. But they're quickly arrested and put on trial in Alabama for a murder they didn't commit. To defend them, they've called in Gambini's cousin, Vinny (Joe Pesci), but it's his first case, so the odds are stacked against them. It also doesn't help that Vinny and his fiancée, Mona (Marisa Tomei), have a New Yorker sensibility that clashes with the Southern surroundings.

Why you should watch it: Simply put, this movie is funny. And it's largely reliant on Pecsi and Tomei. That's not a problem in this case; both are at their peaks in this movie and the more time spent listening to them talk, the better.

Watch "My Cousin Vinny" on Paramount+ now

'Seven' (1995)

Seven | Official Trailer 4K Ultra HD | Warner Bros. Entertainment - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Crime thriller movie

What's it about? "Seven" stars Morgan Freeman as a cop on the brink of retirement. But those plans are put on hold when he and his new partner (Brad Pitt) are tasked with stopping a serial killer committing murders based on the seven deadly sins.

Why you should watch it: This movie is dark. It's gripping. It features good performances from Freeman and Pitt, as well as Kevin Spacey. But it's the story and its pacing that keep your attention in director David Fincher's bleak, unnamed, crime-ridden city. And if you don't already know "What's in the box?" then the twist ending hits like a hammer.

Watch "Seven" on Paramount+ now

Everything just added to Paramount+

Here's the full list of all 121 movies and shows that were just added to Paramount+:

"21 Jump Street"

"22 Jump Street"

"300"

"300: Rise of an Empire"

"A Perfect Murder"

"Afflicted"

"Along Came A Spider"

"Area 51"

"Argo"

"Ask The Dust"

"Asylum"

"Below"

"Blindness"

"Case 39"

"Changing Lanes"

"Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’"

"Creed"

"Creed II"

"Creed III"

"Deep Impact"

"Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story"

"Double Jeopardy"

"Dracula III: Legacy"

"Drunk Wedding"

"Dunkirk"

"Edge of Tomorrow"

"Event Horizon"

"Every Breath You Take"

"Fist Fight"

"Free Birds"

"Frida"

"Galaxy Quest"

"Ghost"

"Godzilla"

"Gone Baby Gone"

"Haunter"*

"Homestead"*

"House at the End of the Street"

"Invasion of the Body Snatchers"

"Jacob’s Ladder"

"Joe Dirt"

"Just Go with It"

"King Kong"

"Like Water for Chocolate"

"Love and Monsters"

"Machete Kills"

"Mimic"

"Mimic 2"

"Mimic 3: Sentinel"

"My Cousin Vinny"

"Nancy Drew"

"Patriot Games"

"Pet Sematary"

"Pet Sematary" (2019)

"Pet Sematary II"

"Phantoms"

"Proof"

"Prophecy"

"Red Eye"

"Regarding Henry"

"Restoration"

"Roadracers"

"Rocky"

"Rocky Balboa"

"Rocky II"

"Rocky III"

"Rocky IV"

"Rocky V"

"Rumpelstiltskin"

"Russell Mulcahy’s Tale of the Mummy"

"Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse"

"Seven"

"Shutter Island"

"Smart People"

"Spell"

"Spontaneous"

"Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift"

"Stephen King’s Silver Bullet"

"Stephen King’s Thinner"

"Sweetness"*

"Tales From the Darkside: The Movie"

"The Babysitter"

"The Brothers Grimm"

"The Butcher’s Wife"

"The Core"

"The Crossing Guard"

"The Crow"

"The Crow: City of Angels"

"The Crow: Wicked Prayer"

"The Dead Zone"

"The Devil Inside"

"The Ghost and the Darkness"

"The Gift"

"The Haunting"

"The Heart Specialist"*

"The Last Exorcism Part II"

"The Monster Squad"

"The November Man"

"The Prophecy"

"The Prophecy 3: The Ascent"

"The Prophecy II"

"The Prophecy: Forsaken"

"The Prophecy: Uprising"

"The Relic"

"The Ruins"

"The Stepford Wives"

"The Ten Commandments"

"The Uninvited"

"The Varnell Hill Show" season 1

"The Woman in Black"

"Three Wishes"

"Tommy Boy"

"Turtle Power: The Definitive History of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles"

"Up In The Air"

"Vindicta"

"Welcome to Sarajevo"

"Wes Craven Presents Dracula II: Ascension"

"Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000"

"Wes Craven Presents: They"

"What Lies Beneath"

"Whitney"

*Title is available only to Paramount+ Premium subscribers.

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