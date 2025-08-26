Your Next Binge: 3 Best Shows in Netflix's Top 10 You Need To Stream Now

Like all the best streaming services, Netflix is constantly serving up new releases, and while that steady stream of fresh shows and movies is an obvious plus, it can make actually choosing what to watch a real pain.

You can turn to the Netflix Top 10 shows list as a useful steer on what to watch, but you also can't necessarily trust that what's trending is always going to be worth a watch or match up with your personal viewing taste.

That is precisely why I keep such a close eye on what's risen to the top. Each week, I comb through Netflix's top 10 list and highlight what I think are the three best shows in the Netflix charts, so you always have a fresh recommendation to turn to next time you're between shows.

And to keep things fresh, I've continued to rotate out some older picks (though "The Hunting Wives" and "Untamed" are still worth streaming if you've not gotten around to them). Here are the three best shows in the Netflix top 10 list right now that you shouldn't miss out on.

This article is based on the Netflix U.S. top 10 as of Tuesday, August 26.

Best shows in the Netflix top 10 right now

'Hostage'

Hostage | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Hostage" is a bingeable British political thriller that feels practically purpose-built to hook you in and keep you glued to your screen from the off. And seeing as it's laid claim to the No. 2 spot days after release, this five-part series is doing its job.

The show revolves around British Prime Minister Abigail Dalton (Suranne Jones) and French President Vivienne Toussaint (Julie Delpy), who are both sucked into a high-stakes political crisis.

Dalton's husband is kidnapped while on a foreign aid mission, and as they scramble to find him, Toussaint receives mounting blackmail threats to not get involved. As they work to get to the bottom of things, their political futures and very lives hang in the balance: can they work together to get to the bottom of this twisting conspiracy?

Watch "Hostage" on Netflix now

'Sullivan's Crossing'

Sullivan's Crossing | Season 3 Trailer | Stream Free on The CW - YouTube Watch On

In the market for some cozy romantic viewing? "Sullivan's Crossing" is the show you need right now.

Roughly one month after the first two seasons of this Canadian romance arrived on the streaming service, Netflix added "Sullivan's Crossing" season 3 — and it quickly shot back into the top 10 once more.

If you've not streamed the series before, "Sullivan's Crossign" follows neurosurgeon Maggie (Morgan Kohan) as she heads back to her Canadian hometown after her life in Boston is turned upside down. There, she's looking to get away from everything and to reconnect with old friends and her father... and maybe even forge new connections, too.

Watch "Sullivan's Crossing" on Netflix now

'Wednesday'

Wednesday: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Nearly three years after Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) took Netflix by storm, the streamer's most-watched show of all time returned for a more gruesome, darker second chapter that's just as entertaining as the first.

The first four episodes arrived in early August. If you've somehow not checked it out, this new season sees the rest of the Addams family descending on Nevermore, while Wednesday is plunged headlong into another dangerous supernatural mystery.

Now's the perfect time to get caught up on Wednesday's second year at Nevermore Academy, as "Wednesday" season 2 part 2 is dropping very soon: check out our "Wednesday" season 2 release schedule to plan your viewing accordingly.

Watch "Wednesday" on Netflix now

Full Netflix top 10

"Hostage" "Fit for TV: The Reality of The Biggest Loser" "Wednesday" "America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys" "Bon Appetit, Your Majesty" "The Hunting Wives" "Extant" "Sullivan's Crossing" "Untamed" "Rivers of Fate"

