Netflix just added the first two seasons of this romance drama — and it's already crashed the top 10

Netflix is always adding new shows, and one of its newest additions just crashed its top 10 shows list.

"Sullivan's Crossing" might already be a familiar name to some of you. Now in its third season, the romance drama show is a hit in its native Canada and a popular offering when it's broadcast on The CW in the U.S.

But for a lot of American viewers, Netflix adding the first two seasons to the streaming service might be the first time you're hearing about it — though it's already at No. 2 on the top 10 TV shows list.

So, with this potentially being an unfamiliar show for most, here's what "Sullivan's Crossing" is all about and why the first two seasons of this romance drama might need to be your next binge-watch.

What is 'Sullivan's Crossing' about?

Sullivan's Crossing | Official Trailer 🔥 Fall 2023🔥Chad Michael Murray CW

"Sullivan's Crossing" stars Morgan Kohan as Maggie Sullivan, a Boston-area neurosurgeon who finds herself returning to her hometown of Sullivan's Crossing in rural Nova Scotia after getting in some legal trouble.

Based on the popular novel series by Robyn Carr, the show follows Maggie as her career is upended and she begins to reconnect with her estranged father, Harry "Sully" Sullivan (Scott Patterson).

Complicating her plans is California "Cal" Jones (Chad Michael Murray), a newcomer to the small camping town who doesn't have past baggage with Maggie, and also happens to be pretty easy on the eyes.

If you like 'Virgin River' you'll probably like 'Sullivan's Crossing'

I'll be the first to admit that, by all accounts, "Sullivan's Crossing" doesn't look to reinvent the romance drama genre.

But audiences do seem to love it, even if critics are less sold on the show.

Currently, only the first season has a critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes, at a mere 60% "fresh." But audiences gave that same season an 80%, with season 2 scoring an even more impressive 93% "fresh" from audiences.

That said, the critics who panned the first season did so for its Hallmark Channel qualities. Those who like the show well enough did seem to find this to be a feature rather than a bug, and compared it favorably to the Netflix original show "Virgin River."

So if you believe that if ain't broke, don't fix it, and love a formulaic, scripted romance drama like "Virgin River," then "Sullivan's Crossing" should be your next binge watch. Stream the first two seasons on Netflix now, and then hope Netflix eventually adds season 3, which aired on CTV and The CW earlier this year.

Stream "Sullivan's Crossing" on Netflix now