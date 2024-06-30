How to watch Shania Twain at Glastonbury 2024 online from anywhere

Glastonbury 2024 is set to be one of the musical highlights of the summer and not least because Shania Twain plays the iconic Pyramid Stage in the Legends slot on Sunday, June 30 – you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

► FREE LIVE STREAMS — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

► Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

While this year’s headline acts are pop sensation Dua Lipa, Glasto-regulars Coldplay and American singer SZA, the 100 million record-selling "Queen of Country Pop", Shania Twain, might just be in the mood to grab the actual headlines for herself.

At the time of writing, the "Man, I Feel Like A Woman!" star is promising to go one better than sit on the stage on a horse-shaped motorbike and actually push her equestrian skills to the limit by riding an actual horse onto the Pyramid Stage at Glasto to cement her reputation in the Legends slot. We'll have to wait and see.

However, if Health & Safety do put a stop to her show-stealing antics, she still has a few other tricks up her tassled sleeve with tracks from her 40 million selling "Come On Over" album including "From This Moment On" and "That Don't Impress Me Much" plus, more recently, "Nah" and "She's Not Just A Pretty Face."

Here’s how to watch a Glastonbury Festival 2024 live stream from anywhere, and how to watch online for free.

How to watch Shania Twain at Glastonbury 2024 live streams for FREE

If you happen to live in the U.K. then you can enjoy Glastonbury 2024 live stream for FREE. That's because the BBC will have massive amounts of festival coverage across BBC One, Two, Three, Four, the BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio and the BBC Sounds app. BBC iPlayer will be the go-to destination for much of it, because it will have a dedicated Glastonbury Channel from Friday to Sunday, showing key performances from the Pyramid Stage including Shania Twain in the "Legends" Sunday teatime slot, interviews, highlights from past years and much more. Plus, for the second year running, the main stage iPlayer coverage will be broadcast in Ultra HD. Not at home in the U.K. during one of the big Glastonbury sets? Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead.

How to watch Shania Twain at Glastonbury 2024 live streams from anywhere with a VPN

Watching Glastonbury live streams is a tradition for millions of Brits across the country, but what if you're not there when the music is being broadcast live on the BBC?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

For instance, a Brit who's currently in the U.S. could watch the Glastonbury 2024 live streams on BBC iPlayer, even though they're not in the U.K., and see Shania Twain play to thousands of fans in the Sunday teatime "Legends" slot. Just make sure you have a valid TV license if you're accessing the service.

We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is NordVPN. It's fast, works on loads of devices and is excellent at unblocking streaming services..

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get 60% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer and watch Shania Twain at Glastonbury 2024.

Can you watch Shania Twain at Glastonbury 2024 live streams in the US, Australia or elsewhere?

Technically, Glastonbury coverage is only available in the U.K., so if you live in another country, such as the U.S. and weren't lucky enough to grab a ticket for the festival, you won't be able to tune in.

However, if you're usually based in the U.K. but aren't there at the moment, you can tune in to the Glastonbury 2024 live stream on BBC iPlayer via a VPN such as NordVPN to watch Shania Twain on Sunday, June 30 at 3.45 p.m. (BST). Just remember you need a TV license to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Pyramid Stage full line-up on Sunday, June 30

All time are local (BST).

SZA: 21:30 – 23:15.

Burna Boy: 19:30 – 20:30.

Janelle Monae: 17:45 – 18:45.

Shania Twain: 15:45 – 17:00.

Paloma Faith: 13:45 – 14:45.

Seasick Steve: 12:30 – 13:15.

Interlinked Ballet: 11:30 – 12:00.