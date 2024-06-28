How to watch Dua Lipa headline Glastonbury 2024 from anywhere

Dua Lipa was barely out of her teens the last time she played Glastonbury. It was seven years ago, when "IDGAF" and "New Rules" were fresh out, and long before "Future Nostalgia" and "Radical Optimism", "One Kiss", "Don't Start Now", "Physical", "Levitating" and "Houdini". She still drew one of the biggest crowds of the weekend, but her headline set at Glastonbury 2024 this Friday night will be on another level.

Below, we've broken down how you can watch Dua Lipa headline Glastonbury 2024 online from all over the world. Brits abroad can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Dua Lipa at Glastonbury 2024, live streams: TV schedule, dates Dua Lipa headlines Glastonbury on Friday, June 28 from 10 p.m. BST (5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT).

► FREE LIVE STREAMS — BBC iPlayer (U.K.) | BBC Website (International)

► Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

A rumored appearance alongside Elton John failing to materialize was one of the biggest disappointments of last year's festival, but little did fans know that bigger and better things were to come. And make no mistake, amid the acting, podcasting, producing and general business of world domination, this moment has been on Dua Lipa's bucket-list for years.

Of course, it wouldn't be a headline set without rumors of a guest appearance, and for Dua Lipa, the most notable tidbit concerns Calvin Harris. The duo, of course, collaborated on 2018 mega hit "One Kiss", which has become something of an anthem.

Here’s how to watch Dua Lipa headline Glastonbury 2024 – live stream from anywhere, and for FREE.

How to watch Dua Lipa's Glastonbury 2024 live streams for FREE

If you happen to live in the U.K. then you can enjoy Glastonbury 2024 live streams for FREE. That's because the BBC will have massive amounts of festival coverage across BBC One, Two, Four, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio and the BBC Sounds app. BBC iPlayer will be the go-to destination for much of it, because it will have a dedicated Glastonbury Channel from Friday to Sunday, showing key performances from the Pyramid Stage (including Dua Lipa), interviews, highlights from past years and much more. Plus, for the second year running, the main stage iPlayer coverage will be broadcast in Ultra HD. In a festival first, the headline sets from Dua Lipa and Coldplay will both be free-to-air on the BBC website from anywhere in the world. Not at home in the U.K. and want to watch all the Glastonbury sets? Don't worry — you can watch it using a VPN instead.

How to watch Dua Lipa's Glastonbury 2024 live streams from anywhere with a VPN

Watching Glastonbury live streams is a tradition for millions of Brits across the country, but what if you're not there when the music is being broadcast live on the BBC and you really want to catch Coldplay?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

For instance, a Brit who's currently in the U.S. could watch the Glastonbury 2024 live streams on BBC iPlayer, even though they're not in the U.K., and see Dua Lipa (and everybody else) perform to crowds of thousands of fans. Just make sure you have a valid TV license if you're accessing the service.

We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is NordVPN. It's fast, works on loads of devices and is excellent at unblocking streaming services.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get 60% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer and watch Dua Lipa headline Glastonbury 2024 from anywhere.

How to watch Dua Lipa at Glastonbury 2024 live streams in the US, Australia and around the world

Full Glastonbury live streams are only available in the U.K.. However, for the first time, the BBC are broadcasting select performances to a global audience. This includes Dua Lipa, who can be live streamed worldwide via the BBC websiteon Friday, June 28.

However, if you're usually based in the U.K. but aren't there at the moment, you can tune in to all the Glastonbury 2024 coverage on BBC iPlayer via a VPN such as NordVPN. Just remember you need a TV license to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Pyramid Stage full line-up on Friday, June 28

All time are local (BST).

Dua Lipa: 22:00 – 23:45.

LCD Soundsystem: 19:45 – 21:00.

PJ Harvey: 18:00 – 19:00.

Paul Heaton: 16:15 – 17:15.

Seventeen: 14:45 – 15:45.

Olivia Dean: 13:15 – 14:15.

Squeeze: 12:00 – 12:45.