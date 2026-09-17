Netflix and Prime Video dropped the 2 worst thrillers of 2026 — but here are 5 new movies actually worth streaming

In the past couple of weeks, Netflix and Prime Video have both dropped tentpole new thrillers, “The Whisper Man” and “The Runner,” respectively. As a huge fan of the thriller genre, I was hoping both (or at least one) would hit the mark. Yet, I’m not being hyperbolic when I say they are comfortably among the worst thriller movies I’ve seen in 2026 to date.

In fact, I’d probably rank both in my 10 worst movies of the year (so far), across all genres, and I’ve seen almost 100 new movies on streaming and in cinemas this year. I strongly recommend you avoid them, and if you’ve already streamed either of them (or even worse, both), then you have my sympathies. Fingers crossed you managed to enjoy them more than I did!

These might be huge misfires, but 2026 has mercifully offered a slate of new thrillers that are actually worthy of streaming, and I’ve collected five of the best below. So, skip Netflix and Prime Video’s latest original movie offerings and watch these great new thrillers instead.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

‘Tuner’

TUNER | Official Trailer | Only in Theaters This May - YouTube Watch On

“Tuner” is a phenomenal little crime thriller that really deserves more attention. It doesn’t do anything radically new for the genre, but it’s well constructed and packs a solid cast, which makes buying into its characters very easy. I can’t find any major fault with it, apart from the fact that I’d have loved for Dustin Hoffman to have a bigger role, but fortunately, Leo Woodall is a capable lead. He proves his star credentials here.

Niki White (Woodall) works as a piano tuner alongside the fatherly Harry Horowitz (Hoffman). Suffering from hyperacusis, or as he describes it, “an allergy to noise,” he uses ear protectors to drown out the world around him. When he discovers his sensitive ears are highly tuned for cracking safes, he gets involved with a criminal gang, with poor consequences. And at the same court, a gifted musical student, Ruthie (Havana Rose Liu).

Watch "Tuner" on Paramount+ starting September 21

‘Heel’

Heel - Official Trailer | Starring Stephen Graham and Andrea Riseborough | In theaters March 6 - YouTube Watch On

“Heel,” also known as “Good Boy” in some regions, is a disturbing ride, but it’s also darkly funny. Director Jan Komasa does an excellent job balancing these two tones, and the movie will have you chuckling one moment before a cold chill runs down your spine the next. It also boasts a memorable performance from Stephen Graham (star of Netflix’s “Adolescence”), who plays a very unhinged villainous character.

Want more streaming news? Sign up to the weekly Tom's Streaming Guide to stay in the loop with the latest releases and top recommendations across your favorite streaming services. We’ve got you covered with a complete guide on what’s worth watching. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Tommy (Anson Boon) is a 19-year-old delinquent who is kidnapped and chained up in the basement of a family home. His captor is Chris (Graham), a man on a mission to reform society's wrongdoers. Determined to make Tommy a better person, Chris subjects his prisoner to psychological and physical abuse, which slowly starts to break down Tommy's initial resolve. This dark thriller is twisted in all the right ways, and builds to a finale that is certainly no happy ending.

Watch "Heel" on Prime Video (buy/rent) now

‘Wasteman’

Wasteman - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

If you don’t want to take my word that “Wasteman” is worth your time, then maybe its 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes will convince you. I saw this movie early in 2026, but even months later, I’m still yet to see a lead pairing as strong as David Jonsson and Tom Blyth. Both rising stars are at the top of their game in this crime thriller set within the claustrophobic confines of a British prison. It’s a gritty, grounded take on the realities of life behind bars.

Taylor (Jonsson) is an inmate on track for an early parole for good behavior. He only needs to stay out of trouble for a few weeks, and then hopes to connect with his young son once back on the outside. However, when he’s assigned a new cellmate, Dee (Blyth), who plans to take over the prison’s contraband supply, the established order is unsettled, putting Taylor’s freedom at risk. Slowly building the tension, watching “Wasteman” is no waste of your time.

Watch "Wasteman" on MUBI now

‘Crime 101’

Crime 101 | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Prime Video might be in my bad books for dropping “The Runner” this month, but perhaps I should forgive this original movie dud. That’s because earlier in the year Amazon MGM Studios gave us “Crime 101,” an excellent crime thriller with huge “Heat” energy. Set in Los Angeles, it’s a sprawling crime tale that chronicles an audacious heist from multiple perspectives. This approach gives “Crime 101” a pleasing richness. Plus, there’s plenty of star power with Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Barry Keoghan and Halle Berry involved.

Based on Don Winslow’s novel, ”Crime 101” follows a master thief (Hemsworth) who rethinks his career after a job nearly ends fatally and he finds love with Monica Barbaro’s Maya. Meanwhile, a determined police detective (Ruffalo) is on his trail. Caught up in the mix is a young biker (Keoghan), with little interest in completing a job cleanly, and a frustrated insurance broker (Berry) who makes a rash decision that could cost her.

Watch "Crime 101" on Prime Video now

‘The Drama’

The Drama | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

“The Drama” is arguably more of a dark romantic comedy than a straight-up thriller like my other picks on this list, but it definitely crosses over into the genre, and who isn’t swayed by the pairing of two of Hollywood’s most buzzy stars, Zendaya and Robert Pattinson? It’s a movie that’s a little tough to talk about because there’s a huge reveal at its core best left unspoiled. I will say, "The Drama" goes completely off the rails, and that’s a compliment.

Pattinson and Zendaya play a happy couple preparing for their wedding in just a matter of weeks. However, when something unexpected comes to light, their bliss turns sour, and their impending marriage is suddenly brought into question. “The Drama” is also a super fun movie to rewatch as there are some clever continuity tricks you might miss the first time.

Watch "The Drama" on HBO Max now

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Subscribe to Tom's Guide on YouTube and follow Tom's Guide Entertainment on TikTok and Instagram. Finally, you can visit our dedicated Tom's Guide Savings Squad hub for expert help on getting the best products for less.